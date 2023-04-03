Next-Generation Sequencing Market to Witness Strong Growth, with a Projected CAGR of 14.6% | Market.us Report

Market.Us

New York, April 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Next-Generation Sequencing Market size accounted for USD 7.6 billion in 2022 and growth is estimated to accelerate at a CAGR of 14.6%, registering an incremental revenue of USD 29.7 billion by 2032. The broad range of DNA sequencing techniques employed in genomic research is called “next-generation sequencing.” Next-generation sequencing (NGS), also called high-throughput sequencing, is a generic term used to define various recent sequencing techniques.

Next Generation Sequencing Market By Technology

Key Takeaway:

By Technology in 2022, the targeted sequencing segment has generated the largest revenue share of 73% .

By Application , the oncology segment has dominated the market and accounted for the largest global revenue of 28.5% in 2022.

By Workflow , the pre-sequencing segment generated the largest revenue share of 56% in 2022.

By End-Use , the academic research segment has dominated the market, and it accounted for the largest global revenue in 2022.

In 2022, North America dominated the market with the highest revenue share of 43% .

Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at a significant CAGR from 2023-2032.

Factors affecting the growth of the next-generation sequencing market

Several factors can affect the growth of the next-generation sequencing market. Some of these factors include:

Increasing applications in oncology : NGS in oncology treatments helps in the detection of translocations, detection of copy number variants, and provides effective information for cancer treatment.

Increasing use in diagnostics : Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and increasing use in genetic testing has surged demand for NGS in diagnostics. Sequence variants detected by GNS are widely used for disease diagnosis, prognosis, and therapeutic decisions, which is driving market growth.

Growing demand in the drug discovery process: Next-Generation sequencing can be used to identify drug resistance and responses to medical interventions. This helps researchers to understand the benefits of therapies. This also helps researchers to develop new therapies to treat mutated microbes.

Top Trends in Global Next-Generation Sequencing Market

Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies are increasing genomic sequencing projects to support their genomic drug development programs. Government organizations are sequencing millions of genomes to promote cancer treatments. Initiatives like the French Plan for Genomic Medicine 2025 or the 100,000 Genomes Project in the U.K., the EU is working to improve large-scale genomic data in the region. The NGS informatics services have increased in this region due to these initiatives.

Market Growth

The growth of the NGS market growth is attributed to large applications in clinical testing, disease treatments, and laboratory investigation in the healthcare sector. NGS has benefits such as quick sample analysis and cost-effectiveness. NGS is widely used in pharmacogenomics to accelerate the drug discovery process.

Expanding genomics programs in several nations divining the growth of the next-generation sequencing market. Increasing applications in clinical diagnosis is a major growth factor in the global next-generation sequencing market. The introduction of next-generation sequencing-based diagnostics and positive sponsorship by governments are the growth factors of the next-generation sequencing market.

Regional Analysis

The next-generation sequencing market was dominated by North America, which acquired the most significant revenue share of 43% in 2022. The growth of the region is propelled by a large number of clinical labs that uses NGS to provide genetic testing services. North American region is investing more in R&D facilities and has a strong network for conducting medical research in developed countries.

Asia Pacific region is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to technological advancements in emerging economies such as Japan and China in the field of next-generation sequencing. Also, increasing healthcare industries, clinical development frameworks, and R&D in emerging economies like Australia and India are expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities in this market.

Competitive Landscape

Prominent players in the next-generation sequencing market are developing expansion strategies through investments and mergers, and acquisitions.

Some of the major key players in next-generation sequencing markets are Illumina, Inc., F. Hoffman-La Roche, QIAGEN, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Oxford Nanopore Technologies, PierianDx Inc., Genomatix GmbH, DNASTAR, Inc., Perkin Elme Inc., Eurofins GATC Biotech GmbH, BGI, Precigen Inc., Macrogen Inc., Pillar Biosciences Inc., Agilent Technologies Inc., and Other key players.

Scope of the Report

Report Attribute Details Market Value (2022) USD 7.6 billion Market Size (2032) USD 29.7 billion CAGR (from 2023 to 2032) 14.6% North America Revenue Share 43% Historic Period 2016 to 2022 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2032

Market Drivers

NGS companies are developing a new method that uses enzymatic DNA synthesis and NGS in a single device. The NGS is an effective technique for illness diagnosis, mainly as a pathogen-detection technique for infectious disease diagnosis. Advancements in NGS instrumentation and technology are driving the growth of the NGS market.

Government organizations are sequencing millions of genomes to increase science and develop effective & rare cancer treatments. Initiatives such as French Plan for Genomic Medicine 2025 or the 100,000 Genomes Project in the U.K. and EU are working to improve large genomic data in the region, which is driving the NGS market.

Market Restraints

Factors such as identifiability and disclosing research findings harm next-generation sequencing market growth. Next-generation sequencing is an advanced technology, and it requires high initial costs and skilled workers, thus a lack of developed infrastructure for NGS restraining the market growth.

Market Opportunities

Advantages of NGS, such as cost efficiency, rapid and accurate sample analysis, and technological advancements, are estimated to drive the adoption of NGS technology during the forecast period. Developing genomic programs in many countries is expected to offer growth opportunities in this market.

The rising adoption of NGS technologies by pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies is the key factor expected to drive the market during the forecast period. The clinical segment is expected to be the leading segment in the global next-generation sequencing market and is anticipated to offer growth opportunities in this market.

Report Segmentation of the Next-Generation Sequencing Market

Technology Insight

Based on Technology, the targeted sequencing segment is dominant in this market with the largest market share and is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. Growth of the segment is propelled by the availability of information to analyze specific gene locations or isolated genetic expressions. Targeted sequencing helps in standard cancer diagnostics, which is the primary growth factor of this segment.

Application insight

Based on application, the oncology segment was dominant in this market, with the largest market revenue share in 2022. The segment growth is attributed to the application of next-generation sequencing to understand the function of cancer cells. Several top companies in the NGS market are adopting NGS and RNA sequencing for cancer treatments.

Workflow Insight

On the basis of workflow, the pre-sequencing segment was dominant in this market, with the largest market share in 2022. Pre-sequencing systems accurately measure the presence of liquid essential for next-generation sequencing. This system performs functions like changing microliter plates and tubes and streamlining the workflow of NGS.

End-User Insight

Based on end-user, the academic research segment was dominant in the market with the largest market revenue share in 2022 and is anticipated to remain dominant in the market during the forecast period due to significant applications of NGS solutions in research projects at universities and research centers. Also, NGS scholarships for Ph.D. students are the main factor in increasing the use of NGS in academic research.

Market Segmentation

By Technology Type

Whole Genome Sequencing

Whole Exome Sequencing

Targeted Sequencing & Resequencing

By Application

Oncology

Clinical Investigation

Reproductive Health

Metagenomics

Drug Discovery

Consumer Genomics

By Workflow

Pre-sequencing

Sequencing

NGS Data Analysis

By on End-User

Clinical Research

Hospitals and Clinics

Pharma and Biotech Industries

Contract Research Organizations

Academic Research

By Geography

North America The US Canada Mexico

Western Europe Germany France The UK Spain Italy Portugal Ireland Austria Switzerland Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe Russia Poland The Czech Republic Greece Rest of Eastern Europe

APAC China Japan South Korea India Australia & New Zealand Indonesia Malaysia Philippines Singapore Thailand Vietnam Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Colombia Chile Argentina Costa Rica Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Algeria Egypt Israel Kuwait Nigeria Saudi Arabia South Africa Turkey United Arab Emirates Rest of MEA



Key Market Players

Recent Development of the Next-Generation Sequencing Market

In June 2020, Illumina Inc. announced the acquisition of Blue Bee, a cloud-based software company that provides genomics analysis solutions .

In May 2020, Roche announced the acquisition of early-stage sequencing technology to advance the development of Roche’s Nanopore sequencer.

