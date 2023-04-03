U.S. markets open in 5 hours 11 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,133.00
    -4.75 (-0.11%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,567.00
    +107.00 (+0.32%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,222.50
    -79.25 (-0.60%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,810.50
    -3.00 (-0.17%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.89
    +4.22 (+5.58%)
     

  • Gold

    1,980.50
    -5.70 (-0.29%)
     

  • Silver

    23.91
    -0.25 (-1.02%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0838
    -0.0009 (-0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4940
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.72
    +0.70 (+3.68%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2319
    -0.0014 (-0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.4640
    +0.6670 (+0.50%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    28,167.04
    -229.34 (-0.81%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    616.35
    +2.15 (+0.35%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,686.89
    +55.15 (+0.72%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,188.15
    +146.67 (+0.52%)
     

Next-Generation Sequencing Market to Witness Strong Growth, with a Projected CAGR of 14.6% | Market.us Report

Market.Us
·9 min read
Market.Us
Market.Us

According to Market.us, The next-generation sequencing market gains traction as pharmaceutical companies adopt the technology for its accurate and swift sample analysis.

New York, April 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Next-Generation Sequencing Market size accounted for USD 7.6 billion in 2022 and growth is estimated to accelerate at a CAGR of 14.6%, registering an incremental revenue of USD 29.7 billion by 2032. The broad range of DNA sequencing techniques employed in genomic research is called “next-generation sequencing.” Next-generation sequencing (NGS), also called high-throughput sequencing, is a generic term used to define various recent sequencing techniques.

Next Generation Sequencing Market By Technology
Next Generation Sequencing Market By Technology

To get additional highlights on major revenue-generating segments, Request a Next-Generation Sequencing Market sample report at https://market.us/report/next-generation-sequencing-market/request-sample/

Key Takeaway:

  • By Technology in 2022, the targeted sequencing segment has generated the largest revenue share of 73%.

  • By Application, the oncology segment has dominated the market and accounted for the largest global revenue of 28.5% in 2022.

  • By Workflow, the pre-sequencing segment generated the largest revenue share of 56% in 2022.

  • By End-Use, the academic research segment has dominated the market, and it accounted for the largest global revenue in 2022.

  • In 2022, North America dominated the market with the highest revenue share of 43%.

  • Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at a significant CAGR from 2023-2032.

Factors affecting the growth of the next-generation sequencing market

Several factors can affect the growth of the next-generation sequencing market. Some of these factors include:

  • Increasing applications in oncology: NGS in oncology treatments helps in the detection of translocations, detection of copy number variants, and provides effective information for cancer treatment.

  • Increasing use in diagnostics: Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and increasing use in genetic testing has surged demand for NGS in diagnostics. Sequence variants detected by GNS are widely used for disease diagnosis, prognosis, and therapeutic decisions, which is driving market growth.

  • Growing demand in the drug discovery process: Next-Generation sequencing can be used to identify drug resistance and responses to medical interventions. This helps researchers to understand the benefits of therapies. This also helps researchers to develop new therapies to treat mutated microbes.

To understand how our report can bring a difference to your business strategy, Inquire about a brochure at https://market.us/report/next-generation-sequencing-market/#inquiry

Top Trends in Global Next-Generation Sequencing Market

Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies are increasing genomic sequencing projects to support their genomic drug development programs. Government organizations are sequencing millions of genomes to promote cancer treatments. Initiatives like the French Plan for Genomic Medicine 2025 or the 100,000 Genomes Project in the U.K., the EU is working to improve large-scale genomic data in the region. The NGS informatics services have increased in this region due to these initiatives.

Market Growth

The growth of the NGS market growth is attributed to large applications in clinical testing, disease treatments, and laboratory investigation in the healthcare sector. NGS has benefits such as quick sample analysis and cost-effectiveness. NGS is widely used in pharmacogenomics to accelerate the drug discovery process.

Expanding genomics programs in several nations divining the growth of the next-generation sequencing market. Increasing applications in clinical diagnosis is a major growth factor in the global next-generation sequencing market. The introduction of next-generation sequencing-based diagnostics and positive sponsorship by governments are the growth factors of the next-generation sequencing market.

Regional Analysis

The next-generation sequencing market was dominated by North America, which acquired the most significant revenue share of 43% in 2022. The growth of the region is propelled by a large number of clinical labs that uses NGS to provide genetic testing services. North American region is investing more in R&D facilities and has a strong network for conducting medical research in developed countries.

Asia Pacific region is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to technological advancements in emerging economies such as Japan and China in the field of next-generation sequencing. Also, increasing healthcare industries, clinical development frameworks, and R&D in emerging economies like Australia and India are expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities in this market.

Competitive Landscape

Prominent players in the next-generation sequencing market are developing expansion strategies through investments and mergers, and acquisitions.

Some of the major key players in next-generation sequencing markets are Illumina, Inc., F. Hoffman-La Roche, QIAGEN, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Oxford Nanopore Technologies, PierianDx Inc., Genomatix GmbH, DNASTAR, Inc., Perkin Elme Inc., Eurofins GATC Biotech GmbH, BGI, Precigen Inc., Macrogen Inc., Pillar Biosciences Inc., Agilent Technologies Inc., and Other key players.

Have Queries? Speak to an expert or Click Here To Download/Request a Sample

Scope of the Report

Report Attribute

Details

Market Value (2022)

USD 7.6 billion

Market Size (2032)

USD 29.7 billion

CAGR (from 2023 to 2032)

14.6%

North America Revenue Share

43%

Historic Period

2016 to 2022

Base Year

2022

Forecast Year

2023 to 2032

Market Drivers

NGS companies are developing a new method that uses enzymatic DNA synthesis and NGS in a single device. The NGS is an effective technique for illness diagnosis, mainly as a pathogen-detection technique for infectious disease diagnosis. Advancements in NGS instrumentation and technology are driving the growth of the NGS market.

Government organizations are sequencing millions of genomes to increase science and develop effective & rare cancer treatments. Initiatives such as French Plan for Genomic Medicine 2025 or the 100,000 Genomes Project in the U.K. and EU are working to improve large genomic data in the region, which is driving the NGS market.

Market Restraints

Factors such as identifiability and disclosing research findings harm next-generation sequencing market growth. Next-generation sequencing is an advanced technology, and it requires high initial costs and skilled workers, thus a lack of developed infrastructure for NGS restraining the market growth.

Market Opportunities

Advantages of NGS, such as cost efficiency, rapid and accurate sample analysis, and technological advancements, are estimated to drive the adoption of NGS technology during the forecast period. Developing genomic programs in many countries is expected to offer growth opportunities in this market.

The rising adoption of NGS technologies by pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies is the key factor expected to drive the market during the forecast period. The clinical segment is expected to be the leading segment in the global next-generation sequencing market and is anticipated to offer growth opportunities in this market.

Grow your profit margin with Market.us - Purchase This Premium Report at https://market.us/purchase-report/?report_id=40038

Report Segmentation of the Next-Generation Sequencing Market

Technology Insight

Based on Technology, the targeted sequencing segment is dominant in this market with the largest market share and is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. Growth of the segment is propelled by the availability of information to analyze specific gene locations or isolated genetic expressions. Targeted sequencing helps in standard cancer diagnostics, which is the primary growth factor of this segment.

Application insight

Based on application, the oncology segment was dominant in this market, with the largest market revenue share in 2022. The segment growth is attributed to the application of next-generation sequencing to understand the function of cancer cells. Several top companies in the NGS market are adopting NGS and RNA sequencing for cancer treatments.

Workflow Insight

On the basis of workflow, the pre-sequencing segment was dominant in this market, with the largest market share in 2022. Pre-sequencing systems accurately measure the presence of liquid essential for next-generation sequencing. This system performs functions like changing microliter plates and tubes and streamlining the workflow of NGS.

End-User Insight

Based on end-user, the academic research segment was dominant in the market with the largest market revenue share in 2022 and is anticipated to remain dominant in the market during the forecast period due to significant applications of NGS solutions in research projects at universities and research centers. Also, NGS scholarships for Ph.D. students are the main factor in increasing the use of NGS in academic research.

For more insights on the historical and Forecast market data from 2016 to 2032 - download a sample report at https://market.us/report/next-generation-sequencing-market/request-sample/

Market Segmentation

By Technology Type

  • Whole Genome Sequencing

  • Whole Exome Sequencing

  • Targeted Sequencing & Resequencing

By Application

  • Oncology

  • Clinical Investigation

  • Reproductive Health

  • Metagenomics

  • Drug Discovery

  • Consumer Genomics

By Workflow

  • Pre-sequencing

  • Sequencing

  • NGS Data Analysis

By on End-User

  • Clinical Research

  • Hospitals and Clinics

  • Pharma and Biotech Industries

  • Contract Research Organizations

  • Academic Research

By Geography

  • North America

    • The US

    • Canada

    • Mexico

  • Western Europe

    • Germany

    • France

    • The UK

    • Spain

    • Italy

    • Portugal

    • Ireland

    • Austria

    • Switzerland

    • Benelux

    • Nordic

    • Rest of Western Europe

  • Eastern Europe

    • Russia

    • Poland

    • The Czech Republic

    • Greece

    • Rest of Eastern Europe

  • APAC

    • China

    • Japan

    • South Korea

    • India

    • Australia & New Zealand

    • Indonesia

    • Malaysia

    • Philippines

    • Singapore

    • Thailand

    • Vietnam

    • Rest of APAC

  • Latin America

    • Brazil

    • Colombia

    • Chile

    • Argentina

    • Costa Rica

    • Rest of Latin America

  • Middle East & Africa

    • Algeria

    • Egypt

    • Israel

    • Kuwait

    • Nigeria

    • Saudi Arabia

    • South Africa

    • Turkey

    • United Arab Emirates

    • Rest of MEA

Key Market Players

Recent Development of the Next-Generation Sequencing Market

  • In June 2020, Illumina Inc. announced the acquisition of Blue Bee, a cloud-based software company that provides genomics analysis solutions.

  • In May 2020, Roche announced the acquisition of early-stage sequencing technology to advance the development of Roche’s Nanopore sequencer.

Related Reports:

About Us:

Market.US (Powered by Prudour Pvt Ltd) specializes in in-depth market research and analysis and has been proving its mettle as a consulting and customized market research company, apart from being a much sought-after syndicated market research report-providing firm. Market.US provides customization to suit any specific or unique requirement and tailor-makes reports as per request. We go beyond boundaries to take analytics, analysis, study, and outlook to newer heights and broader horizons.

Follow Us On LinkedIn Facebook Twitter

Our Blog: 

CONTACT: Global Business Development Teams – Market.us Market.us (Powered By Prudour Pvt. Ltd.) Email: inquiry@market.us Address: 420 Lexington Avenue, Suite 300, New York City, NY 10170, United States Tel: +1 718 618 4351 Website: https://market.us


Recommended Stories

  • Japan’s FSA steps up crypto regulation with warnings to Bybit, other exchanges

    Cryptocurrency exchange Bybit has been ordered to comply with Japan's regulatory requirements and cease offering services to Japanese residents, after Japan's Financial Services Agency issued a warning to the company over its registration process

  • UniCredit kicks off first tranche of share buyback for 2.34 billion euros

    UniCredit will kick off on Monday the first tranche of a share repurchase programme which received supervisory approval last week, a key part of Chief Executive Andrea Orcel's plans to boost the bank's share price. UniCredit said it had hired BNP Paribas to buy back up to 2.34 billion euros ($2.53 billion) worth of shares, equivalent to 12% of the bank's capital, with completion expected by the end of June. The European Central Bank last week gave UniCredit a green light to buy back 3.34 billion euros of its own shares, following a 2.58 billion euro buyback completed last year.

  • Swiss Prosecutor to Probe Credit Suisse Deal, 30% Job Cuts Seen

    (Bloomberg) -- Switzerland’s top prosecutor opened a probe into the takeover of Credit Suisse Group AG by UBS Group AG, while a Swiss newspaper SonntagsZeitung reported that the fusion may result in up to 30% of the workforce being cut. Most Read from BloombergOPEC+ Makes Shock Million-Barrel Cut in New Inflation RiskSwiss Prosecutor to Probe Credit Suisse Deal, 30% Job Cuts SeenDubai’s Latest Boom Is Pricing Out the Expats It Once CovetedBillionaire Blocked From His New Palace Blasts ‘Socialist

  • ‘Load Up,’ Says Raymond James About These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    Everyone invests with the goal of generating big returns but it’s easy to get distracted by all the short-term noise generated on Wall Street. The key to investing success, according to Raymond James CIO Larry Adam, is to follow a few simple rules. One is to realize past performance does not necessarily guarantee future success. “History has shown that no single asset class has been a consistent winner year after year,” says Adam, “just as no single asset class remains at the bottom.” Secondly,

  • $100 Oil to Tighter Markets: Here’s What Analysts See After OPEC+ Shock Cut

    (Bloomberg) -- The decision by the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies to slash its oil output came as a huge surprise to the market, given earlier rhetoric from group leader Saudi Arabia that it would stand pat on production. The move has brought concerns around inflationary pressures back to the fore, adding to worries that higher prices and an aggressive monetary tightening by central banks could tip the global economy into recession. Most Read from BloombergOPEC+ Mak

  • Oil prices jump, markets narrow odds on Fed hike

    Oil prices surged on Monday after Saudi Arabia and other OPEC+ producers announced a surprise round of output cuts, a potentially ominous sign for global inflation just days after a slowdown in U.S. price data had boosted market optimism. The change comes before a virtual meeting of an OPEC+ ministerial panel, which includes Saudi Arabia and Russia. "The involvement of the largest OPEC+ members suggests that adherence to production cuts may be stronger than has been the case in the past," said Vivek Dhar, an energy analyst at CBA.

  • McDonald's temporarily shuts US offices, prepares layoff notices -WSJ

    In an internal email last week to U.S. employees and some international staff, McDonald's asked them to work from home from Monday through Wednesday so it can deliver staffing decisions virtually, the report said. "During the week of April 3, we will communicate key decisions related to roles and staffing levels across the organization," the Chicago-based company said in the message viewed by the Journal. McDonald's also asked employees to cancel all in-person meetings with vendors and other outside parties at its headquarters, the report added.

  • Who Should Use Vanguard, Fidelity and Schwab?

    SmartAsset compares three of the largest investment companies based on usability, trade experience, offerings and cost. Learn more here.

  • Bank Stocks Are Beaten Up. Is Now a Buying Opportunity?

    Bank stocks have been beaten down so much this year that they're now starting to look attractive.

  • How to Use Mega Backdoor Roths to Save on Taxes

    A mega backdoor Roth is designed for 401(k) savers who want to enjoy Roth account tax benefits. Learn how a mega backdoor Roth rollover works.

  • McDonald's temporarily shuts US offices, prepares layoff notices: report

    According to a recent report from the Wall Street Journal, McDonald's Corp is temporarily closing its U.S. offices this week as it prepares to inform corporate employees about layoffs.

  • TipRanks ‘Perfect 10’ List: These Stock Giants Look Compelling at Current Levels

    Recognizing the right stocks is a skill that every investor needs to learn, and the sheer volume of market data, on the main indexes, on individual stocks, on and from stock analysts, can present an intimidating barrier. Fortunately, there are tools to help. The Smart Score is a data collection and collation tool from TipRanks, using an AI-powered algorithm to sort the data on every stock according to a series of factors, 8 in all, that are known for their strong correlation with future share ou

  • Top 5 China Stocks To Buy And Watch

    A growing number of China stocks are setting up or flashing buy signals, as the Chinese economy gains momentum.

  • Texas woman uses 'cash stuffing' and stimulus check to pay off nearly $80,000 in debt

    Before she started cash stuffing, Jasmine Taylor said she was tired of being in financial distress. She turned that success into 'Baddies and Budgets'

  • China EV Sales: Tesla Rival BYD's Deliveries Nearly Double As Startups Also Report

    After a rough start to 2023, China EV sales are generally rebounding. Tesla rivals BYD, Li Auto, Nio and XPeng reported March and Q1 sales.

  • JPMorgan's Bob Michele Issues Dire Warning On Rally Of Risk Assets, Says Recession Is Inevitable

    Bob Michele, the chief investment officer of JPMorgan Asset Management, has warned of an economic downturn, saying that markets are headed for a rally before an inevitable slowdown. In an interview with Bloomberg on Friday, Michele says risk assets will rise in the next quarter as they did during the Great Recession. "In the next quarter, we could see risk assets rally. You could have a feel-good period, and then the reality catches up," Michele said. "If we've been taught anything this month, y

  • Treasury Yields Rise as Jump in Oil Adds to Inflation Fears

    (Bloomberg) -- Treasuries slid on concern a rally in oil will keep inflation elevated and put pressure on the Federal Reserve to go on raising interest rates. Most Read from BloombergOPEC+ Makes Shock Million-Barrel Cut in New Inflation RiskSwiss Prosecutor to Probe Credit Suisse Deal, 30% Job Cuts SeenDubai’s Latest Boom Is Pricing Out the Expats It Once CovetedBillionaire Blocked From His New Palace Blasts ‘Socialist’ IndiaSt. Petersburg Explosion Kills Pro-War Blogger TatarskyShorter maturiti

  • Oil Jumps on Surprise OPEC+ Cut; Treasuries Slide: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil climbed more than 5% after OPEC+ surprised traders with a production cut that threatens to worsen inflation. Treasuries fell and the dollar rose. Most Read from BloombergOPEC+ Makes Shock Million-Barrel Cut in New Inflation RiskSwiss Prosecutor to Probe Credit Suisse Deal, 30% Job Cuts SeenDubai’s Latest Boom Is Pricing Out the Expats It Once CovetedBillionaire Blocked From His New Palace Blasts ‘Socialist’ IndiaSt. Petersburg Explosion Kills Pro-War Blogger TatarskyEnergy sto

  • Bitcoin, Ether drop; US equities rise as inflation cools

    Bitcoin dipped on Monday morning in Asia but held above US$28,000. Most top 10 non-stablecoin cryptos dropped following a week unsettled by regulatory woes.

  • WSJ: McDonald's to close offices briefly ahead of layoffs

    A report says McDonald’s has closed its U.S. offices for a few days as the company prepares to inform employees about layoffs. The Wall Street Journal cited an internal email from the Chicago-based fast-food giant saying U.S. corporate staff and some employees overseas should work from home while the company notifies people of their job status. McDonald’s did not immediately reply to emailed requests for comment.