Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market to reach USD 73.1 billion by 2031| Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) to grow at a CAGR of 20.5% by 2021 to 2031

Growman Research and Consulting Pvt Ltd.
·5 min read
Growman Research and Consulting Pvt Ltd.
Growman Research and Consulting Pvt Ltd.

According to Growth Plus Reports, the next-generation sequencing (ngs) market size is projected to be worth around USD 73.1 billion by 2031 and is expanding growth at a CAGR of 20.5% from 2021 to 2030

Pune, May 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market Size is expected to clock US$ ~73.1 billion by 2031 owing to the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, advancements in NGS platform, and improving regulatory and reimbursement environment for NGS-based diagnostic tests. Gain more insights: https://growthplusreports.com/report/next-generation-sequencing-(ngs)-market/7680

Growth Factors

The ongoing pandemic of COVID-19 caused by Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome Coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) has affected almost every country worldwide, and resulted in severe outcomes, across all regions. The first case of COVID-19 was found in Dec 2019 and by the end of Dec 2020, the count has surged to more than 90.3 million globally.

Next-generation sequencing (NGS) provides an effective, unbiased way to identify new coronavirus strains and other pathogens without prior knowledge of organisms. Therefore, several prominent players, government bodies, and numerous organizations are making a collaborative effort to accelerate the identification of COVID-19 positive patients. For instance, in Dec 2020, Ginkgo Bioworks, Inc. and Octant, Inc announced a partnership to grow critical diagnostic testing capacity to address the COVID-19 pandemic and build infrastructure to confront future health and biosecurity concerns.

The partnership aimed to open a new processing facility in the San Francisco Bay Area that will deploy Octant’s SwabSeq sequencing platform and Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) technology, initially capable of running up to 10,000 SARS-CoV-2 diagnostic tests per day, with potential to scale further.

The global next-generation sequencing (NGS) market has been analyzed from five different perspectives – Products & Services, Technology, Application, End User, and Region.

Get the Sample Pages of Report for More Understanding @ https://growthplusreports.com/inquiry/request-sample/next-generation-sequencing-(ngs)-market/7680

Excerpts from ‘By Technology Segmentation’

The global next-generation sequencing (NGS) market has been segmented majorly into five distinct categories depending on technology, viz.

  • Sequencing by synthesis

  • Ion semiconductor sequencing

  • Single-molecule real-time sequencing

  • Nanopore sequencing

  • Other sequencing technologies (sequencing by ligation, pyrosequencing, etc.).

The sequencing by synthesis segment holds the largest share in the next-generation sequencing (NGS) market. Sequencing by synthesis allows analyzing DNA quickly and accurately. The growth of the segment can mainly be attributed to development of advanced and cost-effective NGS platforms that uses sequencing by synthesis technology.

Excerpts from ‘By Region Segmentation’

Based on region, the global next-generation sequencing (NGS) market has been segmented into: -

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia Pacific

  • The Rest of the World (ROW)

North America dominated the next-generation sequencing (NGS) market, followed by Asia Pacific. The large share of North America in the global market can largely be attributed to high prevalence of infectious diseases & cancers, rapid adoption of technologically advanced NGS coupled with favorable reimbursement policies and developed healthcare infrastructure. Moreover, development in advanced NGS bioinformatics solutions is also expected to boost the market.

Excerpts from ‘Competitive Landscape’

The prominent players operating in the global next-generation sequencing (NGS) market are: -

  • Illumina, Inc

  • Thermo Fisher Scientific

  • PerkinElmer Inc

  • QIAGEN

  • Eurofins Scientific

  • F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

  • Takara Bio Inc

  • GENEWIZ

  • BGI

  • Macrogen Oceania, among others

Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market Segmentation: -

Products & Services: -

  • Systems & Instruments

  • Consumables

  • Software & Service

Technology: -

  • Sequencing by Synthesis

  • Ion Semiconductor Sequencing

  • Single-molecule Real-time Sequencing

  • Nanopore Sequencing

Application: -

  • Diagnostics

  • Drug Discovery & Development

End-User: -

  • Hospitals and Clinical

  • Pathology Labs

Ask here for more customization study@ https://growthplusreports.com/inquiry/customization/next-generation-sequencing-(ngs)-market/7680

Report Scope: -

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2021-2031

CAGR Value

~20.5%

Market Size by 2031

USD 73.1 billion

Base Year

2020

Market Size in 2020

USD 9.4 billion

Historical Data for

2018-2020

No. of Pages

100 - 120

Segments covered

Products & Services, Technology, Application, End-User

VALUE PROPOSITIONS RELATED TO THE REPORT:

  • Powered with Complimentary Analyst Hours and Expert Interviews with Each Report

  • Comprehensive quantitative and qualitative insights at a segment and sub-segment level

  • Covid 19 impact trends and perspective

  • Granular insights at the global/regional/country level

  • Deep-rooted insights on market dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities) and business environment

  • Blanket coverage of the competitive landscape

  • Winning imperatives

  • Exhaustive coverage of 'Strategic Developments' registered by leading players of the market

CUSTOMIZATION OPTIONS:

  • Distributor Landscape Assessment

  • Pricing Intelligence

  • Customer Base Assessment

  • Investment & Initiatives Analysis

  • 'Business Profile' of Key Players

Now Buy Full Report at- https://growthplusreports.com/checkout?_token=OvtZkbHUxCa5tfTBoIJNBdfvWWb1slREKzU6zGzU&report_id=7680&license=Single

Check out more related studies published by Growth Plus Reports:

Medical Robots Market by Type [Robotic Systems, Instrument & Accessories and Services], Application [Orthopedic Surgery, Laparoscopy, Neurosurgery, Pharmacy Applications and Cardiology], End User [Hospitals and Ambulatory Surgery Centers] – Global Outlook & Forecast 2021-2031

Medical Gases and Equipment Market by Type [Medical Gas and Equipment], Application [Therapeutic Application and Diagnostics Application], End User [Hospitals, Diagnostic Laboratories, and Academic & Research Institutes] – Global Outlook & Forecast 2021-2031

Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Market by Product Type [Diagnostic & Monitoring Devices and Therapeutic Devices], Services [Device Development & Manufacturing Services, Quality Management Services, and Final Goods Assembly Services], Application [Cardiovascular, Orthopedic, Diabetes, Pulmonary, Oncology, and Diagnostic Imaging] – Global Outlook & Forecast 2021-2031

Infertility Treatment Market by Type [Equipment, Media & Consumables, and Accessories], Procedure Type [Assisted Reproductive Technology, Artificial Insemination, and Fertility Surgery], Gender Type [Male and Female], End User [Hospitals & Clinics and Fertility Centers] – Global Outlook & Forecast 2021-2031

In Vitro Fertilization Market by Products & Services (Instruments, Reagents, Accessories, and Services), Type of Cycle (Fresh Donor IVF Cycles, Fresh Non-Donor IVF Cycles, Frozen Donor IVF Cycles, and Frozen Non-Donor IVF Cycles), End User (Fertility Clinics and Hospitals & Research Laboratories)–Global Outlook& Forecast 2021-2031

About Us:

Growth+Reports is part of GRG Health, a global healthcare knowledge service company. We are proud members of EPhMRA (European Pharmaceutical Marketing Research Association).

Growth+ portfolio of services draws on our core capabilities of secondary & primary research, market modelling & forecasting, benchmarking, analysis and strategy formulation to help clients create scalable, ground-breaking solutions that prepare them for future growth and success.

We were awarded by the prestigious CEO Magazine as "Most Innovative Healthcare Market Research Company in 2020.

CONTACT: Manan Sethi Director, Market Insights Email: enquire@growthplusreports.com Phone no: +91 96545 76783 Web: https://growthplusreports.com/


