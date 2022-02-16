U.S. markets close in 1 hour 46 minutes

Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Sample Preparation Market to Reach US$ 4 billion by 2031 with Attaining 16% CAGR - Fact.MR Report 2022

FACT.MR
·6 min read
FACT.MR
FACT.MR

NGS Sample Preparation Market, Forecast, Trend, Analysis & Competition Tracking By Product Type (Instruments, Kits, Reagents & Consumables), By Application (Drug & Biomarker Discovery, Diagnostics, Precision Medicines) - Global Market Insights 2021 to 2031

ROCKVILLE, Md., Feb. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global NGS sample preparation market is expected to surpass a valuation of US$ 4 billion by 2031, expanding at a whopping CAGR of approximately 16% across the 2021-2031 forecast period, according to a recent report published on the market by award-winning consulting firm Fact.MR. Next generation sequencing (NGS) has revolutionized genomic research, paving the way for highly effective diagnosis of numerous chronic and infectious diseases, a fact that is boding well for market growth.

Historically, the market accrued significant gains, surpassing US$ 750 million in value in 2019. In recent years, NGS has been widely deployed in clinical oncology to advance personalized cancer treatment. The technique has proven useful in identifying novel and rare cancer mutations, detecting familial cancer mutation carriers, and providing molecular rationale for appropriate targeted therapy.

Consequently, prominent manufacturers are introducing a slew of sample preparation products, with opportunities being ample across the Asian markets. For instance, in May 2021, BGI Group signed a MoU with Ethiopian Biotechnology Institute (EBiT) to conduct the HPV genotyping pilot project and complete 2,000 sample screenings from Ethiopia, to establish a new model of HPV screening, diagnosis, and treatment.

For more insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=5932

How Lucrative are Growth Prospects for NGS Sample Preparation across the U.S.?
The presence of a robust healthcare system is primarily bolstering NGS sample preparation adoption prospects across the US. Presence of major clinical laboratories to understand disease progression and epidemiology using NGS is heightening adoption of various sample preparation products.

Bulk of NGS sample preparation products are expected to be utilized in the oncology domain, with prominent players such as Illumina Inc. working ceaselessly to develop NGS-based in vitro diagnostic solutions for cancer. Other prominent players include Bio-Rad Laboratories, Agilent Technologies and Thermo Fisher among others.

Why are NGS Sample Preparation Product Manufacturers Leaning towards India for Future Growth?
Over the years, the Indian healthcare industry has posted highly lucrative gains, with value-based care, smart healthcare and blockchain technology making significant strides. Moreover, NGS based testing has acquired major importance, given the rising complexities in chronic and infectious diseases.

Deployment of NGS screening has been overt in key areas such as non-invasive prenatal testing, cancer diagnostics and bacterial & viral infection diagnoses. Prenatal screening is a highly promising area as it can help conceiving couples determine presence of genetic disorders such as Down’s syndrome within the fetus.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=5932

NGS Sample Preparation Market - Competitive Landscape
Offering new sampling products equipped with the latest technology, collaborations with existing manufacturers, acquisitions and securing regulatory approvals are some key expansion strategies relied upon by prominent market players. Some notable developments are:

  • In April 2021, QIAGEN N.V launched the QIAseq DIRECT SARS-CoV-2 Kit, a viral genome enrichment and library preparation solution to significantly reduce library turnaround times and plastics use for NGS

  • Also, Thermo Fisher Scientific approved a definitive agreement to acquire PPD Inc. at a purchase price of US$ 17.4 billion with the objective of enhancing innovation and increase drug development productivity and foster advanced clinical research

  • In May 2021, Integrated DNA Technologies (IDT) Inc. acquired Swift Biosciences to augment its NGS library preparation genomics kits for academic, translational and clinical research. IDT is a leader in developing and manufacturing nucleic acid products for academic and commercial research, agriculture, medical diagnostics, pharmaceutical development, and synthetic biology, while Swift develops and commercializes NGS Library Prep Kits that maximize data output, provide comprehensive coverage, and reduce sequencing costs.

Key Companies Profiled

  • QIAGEN

  • Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

  • Merck KGaA (Merck Millipore)

  • F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

  • Agilent Technologies

  • Promega Corporation

  • Illumina Inc.

  • Integrated DNA Technologies Inc. (Danaher Corporation)

  • New England Biolabs

  • Tecan Trading AG

Request Methodology & Get a Glimpse of Our Expertise: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=5932

Key Takeaways from Market Study

  • High demand for NGS sample preparation kits, reagents, and consumables

  • By application, NGS sample preparation for drug & biomarker discovery poised to reach higher echelons

  • Academic and research institutes to remain primary NGS sample preparation end users

  • Presence of robust healthcare system to pivot NGS sample preparation product sales across the U.S.

  • India to extensively deploy NGS sample preparation products to augment prenatal screening

Key Market Segments Covered
Product Type

  • NGS Sample Preparation Instruments

  • NGS Sample Preparation Kits, Reagents & Consumables

Application

  • NGS Sample Preparation for Drug & Biomarker Discovery

  • NGS Sample Preparation for Diagnostics

  • NGS Sample Preparation for Precision Medicines

  • Others

    • Agriculture

    • Animal Research

Buy Premium Copy of NGS Sample Preparation Market: https://www.factmr.com/checkout/5932

End User

  • Hospitals & Diagnostic Centers

  • Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Companies

  • Academic & Research Institutes

  • Others

    • CROs

    • CMOs

Explore Fact.MR's Coverage on the Healthcare Domain –

Amniotic Membrane Market- The growing demand for these tissue-based products in ophthalmic surgeries due to their fast recovery properties is anticipated to play a significant role in driving the market during the forecast period. Moreover, the increasing demand for surgeries for aesthetic appeal is anticipated to boost the market.

Animal Vaccines Market- The increasing presence of well-established pharmaceutical are striving for wide commercialization of their vaccines and propelling their geographical reach in countries like U.S. and Canada is expected to bolster the market growth. Moreover, high prevalence of livestock and zoonotic diseases leading to large-scale animal deaths is a major concern in the region.

Veterinary Artificial Insemination Market- Growing demand for improved animal efficiency and productivity, demand for animal protein, supportive initiatives by industry stakeholders, need for sustainable food production, and adoption of sexed semen in developing markets are some of the key drivers of this market.

