NEXT Insurance Earns A- Excellent Credit Ratings from AM Best

NEXT is the first and only small business insurtech company to earn an AM Best rating based on the company's financial strength and long-term issuer credit rating

PALO ALTO, Calif., Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NEXT Insurance, the leading digital insurtech company transforming small business insurance, today announced that it is the first and only small business insurtech company to earn AM Best ratings of "A-" Excellent based on Financial Strength and Long-Term Issuer Credit. AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher, and data analytics provider specializing in the insurance industry and is highly respected by carriers, agents, investors, partners, and insurance customers as an authority on insurance carrier financial health.

"This is a significant milestone for NEXT as we continue to transform the customer experience for small business insurance," said Guy Goldstein, CEO and co-founder of NEXT. "Achieving an A- Excellent rating from a more than a century-old authority on insurance company instills confidence in our long term stability and our commitment to our customers & partners."

Small business insurance is an underserved market historically dominated by large insurers who cater to big commercial customers or individual consumers. The lack of small business policy customization combined with a customer experience that needs to be digitally transformed has left small business owners feeling neglected as they search for general liability, professional liability, commercial auto, commercial property, business owner's policy and workers' compensation, and other must-have coverage. Until NEXT, there has been no company committed to providing customized policies for all small business needs underpinned by a technology-first approach. The result is a customer experience marked by a 4.7-star rating from thousands of customers and a growing customer base of over 300,000.

"NEXT offers an industry-best agent and customer journey for small business insurance, with outstanding support and claims experiences," said Kathleen Maiden, Principal Agent, Maiden Insurance LLC. "The A- rating from AM Best gives agents additional confidence that the first-class NEXT customer experience is backed by a financially strong company."

With NEXT, insureds have access to USA-based licensed insurance advisors, tools, and services like 24/7 access to certificates of insurance from a mobile device or computer and in-house claims filings where a decision is typically made within 48 hours. Learn more about NEXT and get a quote online today.

About NEXT Insurance:

NEXT Insurance is transforming small business insurance with simple, digital and affordable coverage tailored to the self-employed. Trusted by 300K business owners, NEXT offers policies that are easy to buy in 10 minutes or less and provides 24/7 access to Live Certificates of Insurance, Additional Insured, and more, with no extra fees. Revolutionizing a historically complicated insurance industry, NEXT utilizes AI and machine learning to simplify the purchasing process and drive down costs by up to 30% compared to traditional policies. Founded in 2016, the company is headquartered in Palo Alto, has received a total of $881 million in venture capital funding, is rated "A- Excellent" by AM Best and has been recognized by Forbes Fintech 50, JMP Securities InsurTech 50 and Forbes Best StartUp Employers. For more information visit NextInsurance.com. Stay up to date on the latest with NEXT on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and our blog.

