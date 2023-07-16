Your next iPhone might be able to roll into a cylinder, a recent Apple patent suggests

The patent, published July 13, shows a new design for an electronic screen that can roll up. United States Patent Application Publication

The patent, filed by Apple in November and published on July 13, shows a rollable electronic display.

The design uses thinned glass and components that create compression to protect the screen when rolled.

Apple appears to be joining Samsung, Motorola, and LG in the quest to bring to market a rollable smartphone.

While the patent is for general electronic displays, Apple specifically noted in the application this design could be used for phones.

Both Samsung and Motorola are also working toward a rollable phone, but neither company has actually brought the product to market. LG too has advertised a rollable phone that they have yet to release. The company now sells a rollable OLED television.

