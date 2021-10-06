U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,313.75
    -20.25 (-0.47%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,066.00
    -117.00 (-0.34%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,580.00
    -75.25 (-0.51%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,208.90
    -14.60 (-0.66%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.87
    -0.06 (-0.08%)
     

  • Gold

    1,755.40
    -5.50 (-0.31%)
     

  • Silver

    22.49
    -0.12 (-0.54%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1596
    -0.0005 (-0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5290
    +0.0480 (+3.24%)
     

  • Vix

    21.30
    -1.66 (-7.23%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3612
    -0.0014 (-0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.6290
    +0.1570 (+0.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    51,545.29
    +2,387.23 (+4.86%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,265.52
    +48.15 (+3.96%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,077.10
    +66.09 (+0.94%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,544.06
    -278.06 (-1.00%)
     

Next Level Apparel Notice of Security Incident

·2 min read

GARDENA, Calif., Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Next Level Apparel ("NLA") announced today a phishing email incident that involved a small number of email accounts in its computer environment.

The phishing email incident resulted in unauthorized access to information contained in some email accounts, including names accompanied by Social Security numbers, financial/checking account numbers, payment card numbers, driver's license numbers, and limited medical/health information.

NLA conducted an investigation involving unauthorized access to a limited number of employees' email accounts. The investigation determined that an unauthorized person had access to the contents of the accounts at various times between February 17, 2021 and April 28, 2021. Although NLA cannot confirm that any individual's information was in fact viewed by an unauthorized person, NLA is releasing this notice to inform individuals of this incident and provide some recommendations on ways to protect personal information.

On October 4, 2021, NLA began mailing letters to individuals whose information was involved in the incident and for whom NLA has address information. NLA is also providing this notice to individuals whose information may have been involved but for whom NLA does not have an address. NLA also established a dedicated call center for individuals to call with questions about the incident. If you have any questions, please call 855-551-1758, Monday through Friday from 8:00 A.M. through 5:30 P.M. CT.

Individuals who are concerned that their personal information may have been accessed during the incident should visit NLA's website, found here: https://www.nextlevelapparel.com/data-security-incident-information. NLA's website also contains information regarding steps that individuals can take to help protect their personal information.

To help prevent something like this from happening in the future, NLA is instituting additional security measures.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/next-level-apparel-notice-of-security-incident-301393707.html

SOURCE Next Level Apparel

Recommended Stories

  • One Identity has acquired OneLogin, a rival to Okta and Ping in sign-on and identity access management

    More consolidation is afoot in the world of cybersecurity, specifically around services to help organizations manage identity and access. Today, One Identity -- which provides tools for managing "zero trust" access to systems, as well as running log management and other governance services for enterprises -- announced that it has acquired OneLogin, a rival to companies like Okta, Ping and others in the area of secure sign-on services for end users. For some background, One Identity today is part of Quest Software, which is privately held by PE firm Francisco Partners.

  • Disbarred lawyer with ‘crippling’ gambling problem admits stealing nearly $2 million in Philadelphia Eagles’ seat-license scam

    Frank Tobolsky claimed he was raising money for seat license loans, but blew it at casinos, prosecutors said.

  • Is MGM Stock A Buy As NFL, College Football Kick Off Lucrative Sports Betting Season?

    MGM Resorts entered a deal to buy The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas for $1.6 billion. Is MGM stock a buy now?

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch Amid Beijing Crackdowns, Evergrande Default Fears

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Weibo, Sohu, Nio, BYD Co. and Li Auto. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • Is PLUG Stock A Buy As Plug Power Plans New Plant On West Coast?

    Plug Power, a maker of hydrogen fuel cells, is trying to rebound as momentum in renewable energy lifts shares. Is PLUG stock a buy right now?

  • Is MARA Stock A Buy After China Bans Crypto? Here's What Marathon Digital Stock Chart Shows

    Marathon Digital stock has been volatile as Bitcoin adoption grows. Here’s what the fundamentals and technical analysis say about the stock.

  • Buy These 3 New Stocks Before They Jump Over 60%, Say Analysts

    Stock markets have been rising steadily from their ‘corona trough’ in the spring of last year – that’s no secret, in fact, it’s been a huge boon for investors. Stocks have consistently shown the best returns, as central banks have been holding rates low. But there’s been an unintentional consequence of the stock boom, one that wasn’t foreseen but has given a boost to both companies and investors alike. The sustained gains in stocks has encouraged a surge in IPO activity. Companies are taking adv

  • Pulled IPOs Are the Latest Casualties of Stock Market Volatility

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoThis Is What Europe’s Green Future Looks LikeWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the FutureAn Unapologetic Old Boys’ Network Is Costing Australia BillionsMore initial public offerings are being pulled as investors turn cautious in the face of choppy markets and a glut of deals.At least eight companies in Europe, including health-care proper

  • UpHealth stock plunges toward record low after upsized share offering prices at deep discount

    Shares of UpHealth Inc. plunged 34.5% toward a record low in active trading to pace all of the premarket decliners on Tuesday, after the Florida-based digital health company announced the pricing of its upsized equity offering at a deep discount. Trading volume swelled to 4.3 million shares ahead of the open, already more than 10 times the full-day average. The company said late Monday it raised $40.25 million as its 23.0 million-share common stock offering priced at $1.75, or 33.0% below Monday

  • Tesla Stock Is Rising on Strong Deliveries. Earnings Estimates Are Going Higher Too.

    Tesla delivered more than 241,000 vehicle in the third quarter. That was more than analysts expected. Analysts are giving the company its props on Monday.

  • Europe’s Power Crisis Moves North as Water Shortage Persists

    (Bloomberg) -- As the frontier of Europe’s energy crisis moves north, the Nordic region faces a worsening power crisis with dwindling water reservoirs hampering the generation of hydroelectric power.Most Read from BloombergChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoThis Is What Europe’s Green Future Looks LikeWall Street Titans Warn of the Next Big Risks for InvestorsAn Unapologetic Old Boys’ Network Is Costing Australia B

  • Why Bitcoin-Related Stock MicroStrategy Is Rising Today

    Shares of several cryptocurrency-related stocks, including MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ: MSTR), are trading higher amid an increase in the price of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH). Bitcoin and Ethereum are on the move following positive commentary from Bank of America analysts and the anticipated regulation of crypto in Brazil. Bank of America said that cryptocurrency is too large to ignore and pointed to potential investment opportunities in the space. Bank of America bel

  • Women are less likely to ‘freak out’ over their investments than men

    “Financial advisors have long advised their clients to stay calm and weather any passing financial storm in their portfolios,” wrote researchers Daniel Elkind, Kathryn Kaminski, Andrew Lo, Kien Wei Siah and Chi Heem Wong. Many male financial advisors I’ve spoken to often roll their eyes and off the record say they find working with women investors, particularly divorcees and widows, to be frustrating.

  • Hedge fund investor Marc Lasry’s tough week just got a lot worse

    Lasry's Avenue Capital owns a 6.7% stake in the firm whose pipeline is leaking oil off California's beaches.

  • Solo Stove parent files for IPO

    Solo Brands, a Texas-based maker of Solo fire pits and stoves for homes and camping sites as well as the Oru folding kayak, among other products, has filed for an initial public offering. The company seeks to sell $100 million worth of shares, according to a filing late Monday, although that figure is often a placeholder used to calculate filing fees. Underwriters include B. of A. Securities and J. P. Morgan. The company plans to list its shares on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol DT

  • The Dow Got Clobbered Today, but These Stocks Didn’t

    FEATURE Even as the slid more than 300 points Monday, several stocks in the index ended the day with gains. The Dow lost 324 points today, closing at 34,002.9. Of the 30 stocks in the Dow, Merck (ticker: MRK), IBM (IBM), Chevron (CVX), Verizon Communications (VZ), McDonald’s (MCD), and Nike (NKE) were the only ones that finished the day higher.

  • Loan on Land Under Troubled Times Square Hotel Pitched for Sale

    (Bloomberg) -- A $150 million loan is up for sale on the land beneath the beleaguered Times Square Edition, a luxury hotel and retail property once valued at more than $2 billion that faces foreclosure.Most Read from BloombergChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoThis Is What Europe’s Green Future Looks LikeAn Unapologetic Old Boys’ Network Is Costing Australia BillionsGhana’s Record Cocoa Harvest Is Bittersweet for E

  • Dow Jones Dives 400 Points As Tech Stocks Sell Off; Facebook Weighs On Nasdaq

    Stocks tumbled midday Monday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average down nearly 400 points and tech stocks dragging the Nasdaq.

  • How Apple Became the Biggest Player in Videogames

    Apple, probably best known for iPhones, made more operating revenues from its gaming sector than most major videogame developers combined, The Wall Street Journal reports.

  • Apple Losses Send Stock Into Correction With 11% Slump From Peak

    (Bloomberg) -- More bleeding in technology stocks pushed Apple Inc. into correction territory, making it the third of the five megacap tech companies to fall more than 10% from peaks earlier this year.Most Read from BloombergChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoThis Is What Europe’s Green Future Looks LikeAn Unapologetic Old Boys’ Network Is Costing Australia BillionsGhana’s Record Cocoa Harvest Is Bittersweet for Ex