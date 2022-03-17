U.S. markets close in 5 hours 19 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,362.68
    +4.82 (+0.11%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,088.11
    +25.01 (+0.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,436.56
    +0.00 (+0.00%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,042.24
    +11.52 (+0.57%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    101.70
    +6.66 (+7.01%)
     

  • Gold

    1,948.20
    +39.00 (+2.04%)
     

  • Silver

    25.69
    +0.99 (+3.99%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1093
    +0.0058 (+0.52%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.1560
    -0.0320 (-1.46%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3125
    -0.0021 (-0.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    118.6700
    -0.0880 (-0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,978.02
    +85.58 (+0.21%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    926.78
    +2.51 (+0.27%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,351.27
    +59.59 (+0.82%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,652.89
    +890.88 (+3.46%)
     
JOBS:

Another 214,000 Americans filed new claims

New claims improved more than expected last week, further reflecting a tight labor market

Next Level Solutions' LITE offering delivers heavy success for newest client

·2 min read

SPRINGFIELD, Mo., March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Headquartered in Pennsylvania, Mutual Benefit Group (MBG) has been a longtime Duck Creek Technologies customer. Recently, MBG found a gap on their internal team – and they rushed to find a senior development solution to fill that void – and Duck Creek experience was a must. "We created our specialized offering for instances just like this," said Valerie Rogers, head of Next Level Solutions' LITE division. "Not every client needs the full suite of support we offer. We talked with MBG and mapped out a plan to deliver the smaller scope of work they needed, backed by our powerhouse team of Duck Creek experts."

Do. Good. Work.
Do. Good. Work.

As this business relationship blossoms, other opportunities have presented themselves, as NLS and MBG forge ahead. Currently, Next Level Solutions has a honed focus for MBG on senior development support, quality analysis and the removal of lingering technical debt.

"We appreciate the way NLS has quickly engaged to support our needs. Their team has provided suggestions on product improvements alongside their core deliverables," says Carol Aulick, Software Development & Engineering Manager at MBG. "We appreciate the collaborative approach and cultural fit between MBG and NLS. Even with some initial technology challenges to get NLS staff into the MBG network, we're seeing positive results in very short order."

To learn more about the NLS LITE offering, visit www.nlsnow.com/LITE.

About Mutual Benefit Group

MBG has been providing home, auto, and commercial insurance since 1908; the carrier works diligently each day to help build and protect its policyholders' economic well-being and provide for their security. MBG is known for its strong relationships with policyholders and agents; for its responsive, friendly, knowledgeable staff; and for claims service that consistently garners a high level of satisfaction, notably 97% based on 2021 policyholder surveys. Learn more at www.mutualbenefitgroup.com.

About Next Level Solutions

Next Level Solutions is a software services company providing high end solutions to the Property and Casualty market. By dealing extensively with the P&C industry and Duck Creek Technologies, they help clients harness the power of this platform, allowing improved market potential, enhanced performance, and streamlined day-to-day operations. Through their industry expertise, deep product knowledge, and implementation experience, they have quickly become the premier choice of P&C carriers. NLS is committed to delivering custom solutions and supporting those solutions every step of the way. To learn more, visit www.nlsnow.com

Media Contact: Vicki Treptow, 833-465-7669, vicki.treptow@nlsnow.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/next-level-solutions-lite-offering-delivers-heavy-success-for-newest-client-301504513.html

SOURCE Next Level Solutions

Recommended Stories

  • CallRevu is selected by Sonic Automotive for Call Monitoring, Analytics and Alerts

    CallRevu, an industry leader in automotive call monitoring and analytics, is proud to announce that Sonic Automotive (NYSE: SAH), a fortune 500 company based in Charlotte, North Carolina, one of the largest automotive retailers in the United States, has selected CallRevu and its Communication Intelligence platform to gain better analysis, action and alerts to improve the customer experience throughout the entire customer journey.

  • Retiree Fulfills Business Dreams, Owns 17 Beauty Salons in Walmart

    Steve Ojeshina is not letting retirement slow him down. The former mechanical engineer has 17 beauty salons in Walmart.

  • 'Extremely sensitive' small businesses brace for Fed interest rate hikes

    Consumer borrowing costs are headed higher as interest rate hikes are enacted by the U.S. Federal Reserve.

  • Do Consumers Really Understand the D-to-c Difference?

    Scalefast’s third installation of its d-to-c hype report examines the consumer point of view on blurring lines between direct-to-consumer and traditional retail.

  • Calgary CEO Christina Pilarski Named Top Entrepreneur to Look Out For

    Christina Pilarski, CEO of Calgary-based full-service marketing and communications agency CIPR Communications, has been recognized by the Entrepreneur Herald as a leading entrepreneur. She was named to their list of the Top 30 Entrepreneurs to Look Out for in 2022.

  • Simpay Taps Industry Veteran to Lead Payroll Sales Channel

    Simpay, a full-service payments, payroll, and POS provider, appoints William Ford to head its Payroll & HR sales channel.

  • SEC probing Big Four accounting firms over conflict-of-interest concerns: report

    The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has launched a probe into conflict-of-interest concerns within the financial sector that includes the Big Four accounting firms - Deloitte , Ernst & Young, KPMG, and PricewaterhouseCoopers.Sources told The Wall Street Journal on Tuesday that the probe will focus on whether accounting firms undermined their ability to conduct independent audits by offering other consulting or non-audit services to...

  • Analyst Report: American Express Company

    American Express is a global financial institution, operating in about 130 countries, that provides consumers and businesses charge and credit card payment products. The company also operates a highly profitable merchant payment network. Since 2018, it has operated in three segments: global consumer services, global commercial services, and global merchant and network services. In addition to payment products, the company's commercial business offers expense management tools, consulting services, and business loans.

  • Ball in U.S. court on Russian Eurobond payments, Finance Minister says

    The economic cost of Russia's actions in Ukraine has been fully exposed as President Vladimir Putin's sanctions-ravaged government teeters on the brink of its first international debt default since the Bolshevik revolution. Speaking in an interview with RT Arabic, Siluanov said Russia had sent an order on Monday to a correspondent bank for the payment of $117 million in coupons, and that it was now up to authorities in the United States on whether to accept it. "The capability or incapability of meeting our obligations in foreign currency equivalent does not depend on us, we have the money, we have made the payment, now the ball is in the court, primarily, of the American authorities," Siluanov said.

  • Caleres Shares Jump After Reporting Record Results for the Full Year

    Shares of Caleres rose modestly after markets closed on Tuesday.

  • Dow ends nearly 600 points higher as oil retreats below $100 a barrel

    Stocks ended sharply higher Tuesday as oil prices continued to pull back from 14-year highs. The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped around 599 points, or 1.8%, to close near 33,544, according to prelminary figures, while the S&P 500 advanced around 89 points, or 2.1%, finishing near 4,262. the Nasdaq Composite rose around 367 points, or 2.9%, to end near 12,948.62. Crude prices, which saw the U.S. benchmark soar to a 14-year high near $130 a barrel last week as investors reacted to Russia's inv

  • Deutsche Bank hires tech dealmaker Tej Shah from Macquarie

    "Technology is one of our key areas of focus for Deutsche Bank's origination & advisory business globally and especially in the U.S.," a spokesperson for the bank said. The origination and advisory business at Deutsche Bank caters to major corporate clients and financial institutions, and advises on capital structures and sustainability ratings.

  • Parent company of KC bank removes chairman who expressed 'profound disappointment' in leadership

    A week ago, Heartland Financial USA Inc. executive operating chairman Lynn "Butch" Fuller publicly questioned the leadership and business plan of the company. Now he's been removed from his position.

  • First Mover Asia: China Equities Woes, Tensions With US Have Barely Touched Bitcoin; Cryptos Climb

    Hong Kong's Hang Seng market has suffered through some of its worst days in more than a decade but have not seemed to affect bitcoin's price much; cryptos rose slightly as investors waited for the U.S. central bank's decision on an interest rate hike.

  • Covid Stops Work at Tesla Plant. But the Stock Rises Because There Is Good News Too.

    A report says Tesla is halting production at its Shanghai plant amid a rise of Covid variant infections in China. But investors have other things on their minds.

  • Regulator orders pause in consideration of Canadian Pacific-KC Southern merger

    The nation’s railroad regulator on Wednesday ordered a pause in consideration of Canadian Pacific’s proposed purchase of Kansas City Southern. The Surface Transportation Board issued a ruling in the case to clarify information on traffic along the two railroads’ lines. Although Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. (NYSE: CP) closed on its $31 billion purchase of Kansas City Southern in December, it must get approval from the Surface Transportation Board to actually combine operations.

  • Sanctioned Russian oligarch steps down from board of BASF's oil joint venture

    Wintershall Dea AG said on Tuesday Russian oligarch German Khan, who was sanctioned by the European Union, was stepping down from its board, causing further upheaval at the German oil company with several ties to Russia. Wintershall Dea said its business activities would be unaffected by the move but it was examining whether LetterOne's shareholding would be affected. The oil and gas producer is a joint venture of German chemicals giant BASF and LetterOne, the holding company controlled by Russian oligarch Mikail Fridman, who is also linked to Russian President Vladimir Putin and who was sanctioned by the EU last month.

  • Vacasa Is On Top Now But Competition Is Coming

    The overwhelming feeling one gets after listening to property manager Vacasa’s maiden earnings call as a public company is that it has tons of room for expansion, and that its competition in North America is relatively weak for now. In the call to review its fourth quarter and full-year 2021 financial performance, Matt Roberts, the […]

  • Investors Slow Push Into Bank-Loan Funds

    A red-hot run for the funds is losing steam after investors poured tens of billions of dollars into them over the last year in anticipation of the coming wave of interest-rate increases.

  • Why the Church of England is leading an exodus from Russia

    As Russian shells began their onslaught on Ukraine, those responsible for the Church of England’s £12.9bn investment portfolio were quick to act.