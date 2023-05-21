NEXT (LON:NXT) Has Announced That It Will Be Increasing Its Dividend To £1.40

NEXT plc (LON:NXT) will increase its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 1st of August to £1.40. This will take the dividend yield to an attractive 3.1%, providing a nice boost to shareholder returns.

NEXT's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

If the payments aren't sustainable, a high yield for a few years won't matter that much. Before making this announcement, NEXT was easily earning enough to cover the dividend. This means that most of what the business earns is being used to help it grow.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 0.03%. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 35% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

Dividend Volatility

The company's dividend history has been marked by instability, with at least one cut in the last 10 years. Since 2013, the annual payment back then was £1.05, compared to the most recent full-year payment of £2.06. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 7.0% a year over that time. It's good to see the dividend growing at a decent rate, but the dividend has been cut at least once in the past. NEXT might have put its house in order since then, but we remain cautious.

The Dividend Has Growth Potential

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to see if earnings per share is growing. NEXT has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 7.0% per annum. With a decent amount of growth and a low payout ratio, we think this bodes well for NEXT's prospects of growing its dividend payments in the future.

In Summary

Overall, it's great to see the dividend being raised and that it is still in a sustainable range. While the payout ratios are a good sign, we are less enthusiastic about the company's dividend record. Taking all of this into consideration, the dividend looks viable moving forward, but investors should be mindful that the company has pushed the boundaries of sustainability in the past and may do so again.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. For instance, we've picked out 3 warning signs for NEXT that investors should take into consideration. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

