Next Meats, Dr. Foods and ImpacFat ink MOU to propel the development of environmentally friendly foods

·4 min read

SINGAPORE, Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Next Meats Holdings, Inc. (Next Meats), Dr. Foods, Inc. (Dr. Foods), and ImpacFat Pte. Ltd. (ImpacFat) announced today their collaboration to advance the development of alternative protein products in both Japan and Singapore. The parties inked a memorandum of understanding recently to formalise their collaboration.

The significance of this collaboration lies in the fact that their combined expertise will propel the speedy development of Next Meats' next generation of products such as Next Fish and other new environmentally friendly foods. Next Meats backed by its R&D arm for cultivated meat production, Dr. Foods has an established track record of producing various categories of tasty alternative proteins that have uncompromising texture. ImpacFat is renowned as the one and only fish oriented fresh fat creator.

Next Meats is a food-tech venture company based in Tokyo that specialises in the R&D of alternative meat products, with a strong focus on sustainability.  Dr. Foods has dedicated its research to the development of cultured foods with the mission to create sustainable food as an answer to the world's need for alternative food sources. Its proprietary technologies combined with over 1000 years of Japanese traditional fermented foods culture called "KOJI" (rice malt) gave a breakthrough invention of the world's first vegetable based "Vegan Foie Gras" which has been sold to the public, along with its continued study of plant-based meat with extruder, and cultured meat as next generation food alternatives.

ImpacFat was founded by Dr Shigeki Sugii at Institute of Molecular and Cell Biology (IMCB) with strong R&D in Singapore and the world's only company focusing on cultivated fish fat. ImpacFat's cultivated fish fat enhances taste, juiciness, aroma, and nutrition (for example, the inclusion of Omega-3) of alternative protein products, thereby increasing their consumer acceptance.  Impacfat's cell-based fish fat that is nutrition-customisable, means tastier, wholesome plant-based and cultivated meats. With the absence of antibiotics and GMOs, the fish fat is undeniably one of the safer alternatives in the market.

Photo Download Link:

Next Meats and Dr. Foods

https://www.dropbox.com/sh/g60o616a0nk1i0s/AABACgkd2dnkFo8JIaOFmckRa?dl=0

https://www.dropbox.com/sh/mk0zkpyfesrt6yi/AABCu1j6k7HvOmjgcR27f2Vka?dl=0

ImpacFat

https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1N65UdP3ubtYIcfk2-yNbsqU2xoQZYeJa?usp=share_link

Photo Credits: Next Meats, Dr. Foods, ImpacFat

Hashtags: #Next Meats, #ImpacFat, #Dr. Foods, #Japan, #Singapore, #Future Foods, #Environmentally Sustainable, #Fish Cell-based Fat, #Cultivated Meat

About NEXT MEATS Co., Ltd

NEXT MEATS Co., Ltd. a Japanese subsidiary of NEXT MEATS Holdings, Inc. (OTC Market in the U.S.A. listed corporation as "NXHM") is Tokyo based food-tech venture company that has devoted itself to the research, development and in-house production of premium Japanese-style alternative meat products made with non-GMO soybean protein since 2020. Our range of products started from the world's first plant-based Yakiniku Short-Rib and Skirt-Steak to Beef Bowl, Chicken, Burger Patties, Pork, Tuna, and Milk for both professional and family use. We continue to develop new products and grow business both in Japan and around the world, focusing on Southeast Asia to deliver a sustainable global environment to the next generation. We venture into the global market with a proposal of "NEXT Food" choices from Japan.

About Dr. Foods Co., Ltd

Dr. Foods Co., Ltd. a Japanese subsidiary of Dr. Foods Inc. (OTC Market in the U.S.A. listed corporation as "DRFS") is Tokyo based food-tech venture and spin-off company of NEXT MEATS Co., Ltd that has been focusing on the research and development of cultured foods studies. Our proprietary technologies which combined with over 1000 years of Japanese traditional fermented foods culture called "KOJI" (rice malt) gave a breakthrough invention of the world's first vegetable based "Vegan Foie Gras" which has been sold to the public through Wayback Burgers in Tokyo which is owned and operated by WB Burgers Japan Co., Ltd a subsidiary of WB Burgers Asia Inc. (OTC Market in the U.S.A. Listed corporation as "WBBA").

About ImpacFat Pte. Ltd

ImpacFat aims to create "Good Fat" that people are willing to gain. Based on the IP developed by Dr Shigeki Sugii's Lab of Institute of Molecular and Cell Biology (IMCB), A*STAR, ImpacFat develops cell-based fish fat that is ready to be complemented into alternative protein and cultivated meat products. Enhancing both taste, texture, and nutrition for consumers to

experience sustainable alternative meat products at its best. ImpacFat has achieved various awards such as "Grand Finalist at The Liveability Challenge 2022" and "Winner of Asia-Pacific Agri-Food Innovation Summit pitch day 2022".  Learn more at https://www.impacfat.com/.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/next-meats-dr-foods-and-impacfat-ink-mou-to-propel-the-development-of-environmentally-friendly-foods-301707125.html

SOURCE NEXT MEATS HOLDINGS, INC.

