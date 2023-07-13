Is NEXT plc (LON:NXT) Potentially Undervalued?

NEXT plc (LON:NXT) saw significant share price movement during recent months on the LSE, rising to highs of UK£69.82 and falling to the lows of UK£63.46. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether NEXT's current trading price of UK£69.62 reflective of the actual value of the large-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at NEXT’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What's The Opportunity In NEXT?

The stock seems fairly valued at the moment according to my valuation model. It’s trading around 1.74% above my intrinsic value, which means if you buy NEXT today, you’d be paying a relatively reasonable price for it. And if you believe the company’s true value is £68.43, there’s only an insignificant downside when the price falls to its real value. Is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since NEXT’s share price is quite volatile, we could potentially see it sink lower (or rise higher) in the future, giving us another chance to buy. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

Can we expect growth from NEXT?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Though in the case of NEXT, it is expected to deliver a negative earnings growth of -1.7%, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. It appears that risk of future uncertainty is high, at least in the near term.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Currently, NXT appears to be trading around its fair value, but given the uncertainty from negative returns in the future, this could be the right time to reduce the risk in your portfolio. Is your current exposure to the stock beneficial for your total portfolio? And is the opportunity cost of holding a negative-outlook stock too high? Before you make a decision on the stock, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on NXT for a while, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. The stock appears to be trading at fair value, which means there’s less benefit from mispricing. In addition to this, the negative growth outlook increases the risk of holding the stock. However, there are also other important factors we haven’t considered today, which can help gel your views on NXT should the price fluctuate below its true value.

