When is the next Powerball drawing? Jackpot approaching $700 million after no winners

The Powerball jackpot continues to climb after there were no winners from Monday's drawing, now quickly approaching a $700 million grand prize.

The lottery jackpot is now worth an estimated $672 million, with a cash value of $320.5 million. The next drawing will be held at 10:59 p.m. ET on Wednesday, Sept. 20.

The last Powerball jackpot reached $1.08 billion, when the winning ticket was sold in Los Angeles on July 19, making it the third-largest prize in the lottery's history.

Here's what to know about the Powerball lottery.

When is the next Powerball drawing?

Powerball drawings are held three times a week, every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. ET. The next drawing is Wednesday, Sept. 20.

What were the last Powerball winning numbers?

The winning numbers from the Monday, Sept. 19 drawing were 2, 21, 26, 40 and 42. The red Powerball was 9 and the Power Play was 3X.

There were no jackpot winners or Match 5 + Power Play $2 million winners, but there was a Match 5 $1 million winner in Massachusetts.

How to play Powerball

A selection of Powerball tickets are pictured at the Route One Wine and Spirits liquor store in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

The Powerball costs $2 per play.

To play, select five numbers from 1 to 69 for the white balls, then select one number from 1 to 26 for the red Powerball.

You can choose your lucky numbers on a play slip or let the lottery terminal randomly pick your numbers.

To win, match one of the nine ways:

5 white balls + 1 red Powerball = Grand prize.

5 white balls = $1 million.

4 white balls + 1 red Powerball = $50,000.

4 white balls = $100.

3 white balls + 1 red Powerball = $100.

3 white balls = $7.

2 white balls + 1 red Powerball = $7.

1 white ball + 1 red Powerball = $4.

1 red Powerball = $4.

There's a chance to have your winnings increased two, three, four, five and 10 times through the Power Play for an additional $1 per play. Players can multiply non-jackpot wins up to 10 times when the jackpot is $150 million or less.

All prizes are set cash amounts, except for the grand prize. In California, prize payout amounts are determined by the sales and the number of winners.

How do you play Powerball? A beginner's guide to Powerball rules and potential prizes.

What are the odds of winning the Powerball?

The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are one in 292,201,338. The odds for the lowest prize, $4 for one red Powerball, are one in 38.32.

According to Powerball, the overall odds of winning a prize are one in 24.87, based on a $2 play and rounded to two decimal places.

What is the largest Powerball jackpot ever?

Here are the five largest Powerball jackpots ever won:

$2.04 billion from one winning ticket in California in November 2022 $1.586 billion from three winning tickets in California, Florida and Tennessee in January 2016 $1.08 billion from one winning ticket in California in July 2023 $768.4 million from one winning ticket in Wisconsin in March 2019 $758.7 million from one winning ticket in Massachusetts in August 2017

