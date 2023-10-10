When is the next Powerball drawing? Jackpot rises to $1.73 billion

After there were no winners emerging yet again for Monday's drawing, the Powerball jackpot is continuing to climb and shatter records.

The lottery jackpot jumped to an estimated $1.73 billion, with a cash value of $756.6 million.

The jackpot is currently the second-largest prize in the Powerball's history. It still has a ways to go to become the largest jackpot ever, a $2 billion winning ticket sold in California in last November.

The last Powerball jackpot to be claimed reached $1.08 billion, when the winning ticket was sold in Los Angeles on July 19, making it the fourth-largest prize in the lottery's history.

Here's what to know about the Powerball lottery.

First time playing the Powerball? Here's exactly how to ask the cashier for a ticket.

When is the next Powerball drawing?

Powerball drawings are held three times a week: every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. ET. The next drawing will be held at 10:59 p.m. ET on Wednesday, Oct. 11.

What were the last Powerball winning numbers?

The winning numbers from the Monday, Oct. 9 drawing were 16, 34, 46, 55 and 67. The red Powerball was 14 and the Power Play was 3X.

While there were no jackpot winners, there was a $2 million Match 5 + Power Play winner in Florida and $1 million Match 5 winners in California, Indiana, Oregon and Virginia.

Winning lottery numbers are sponsored by Jackpocket, the official digital lottery courier of the USA TODAY network.

A Powerball lottery advertisement is displayed at a newsstand on July 12, 2023 in New York City.

How to play Powerball

The Powerball costs $2 per play.

To play, select five numbers from 1 to 69 for the white balls, then select one number from 1 to 26 for the red Powerball.

You can choose your lucky numbers on a play slip or let the lottery terminal randomly pick your numbers.

To win, match one of the nine ways:

5 white balls + 1 red Powerball = Grand prize.

5 white balls = $1 million.

4 white balls + 1 red Powerball = $50,000.

4 white balls = $100.

3 white balls + 1 red Powerball = $100.

3 white balls = $7.

2 white balls + 1 red Powerball = $7.

1 white ball + 1 red Powerball = $4.

1 red Powerball = $4.

Story continues

There's a chance to have your winnings increased two, three, four, five and 10 times through the Power Play for an additional $1 per play. Players can multiply non-jackpot wins up to 10 times when the jackpot is $150 million or less.

All prizes are set cash amounts, except for the grand prize. In California, prize payout amounts are determined by the sales and the number of winners.

How do you play Powerball? A beginner's guide to Powerball rules and potential prizes.

What are the odds of winning the Powerball?

Blank forms for the Powerball lottery sit in a bin at a local grocery store in Des Moines, Iowa.

The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are one in 292,201,338. The odds for the lowest prize, $4 for one red Powerball, are one in 38.32.

According to Powerball, the overall odds of winning a prize are one in 24.87, based on a $2 play and rounded to two decimal places.

What is the largest Powerball jackpot ever?

Here are the five largest Powerball jackpots ever won:

$2.04 billion from one winning ticket in California in November 2022 $1.73 billion: Current lottery jackpot $1.586 billion from three winning tickets in California, Florida and Tennessee in January 2016 $1.08 billion from one winning ticket in California in July 2023 $768.4 million from one winning ticket in Wisconsin in March 2019

Where can you buy lottery tickets?

Tickets can be purchased in person at gas stations, convenience stores and grocery stores. Some airport terminals may also sell lottery tickets.

You can also order tickets online through Jackpocket, the official digital lottery courier of the USA TODAY Network, in these U.S. states: Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Idaho, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Texas, Washington D.C. and West Virginia.

The Jackpocket app allows you to pick your lottery game and numbers, place your order, see your ticket and collect your winnings all using your phone or home computer.

Jackpocket is the official digital lottery courier of the USA TODAY Network. Gannett may earn revenue for audience referrals to Jackpocket services. Must be 18+, 21+ in AZ and 19+ in NE. Not affiliated with any State Lottery. Gambling Problem? Call 1-877-8-HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY); 1-800-327-5050 (MA); 1-877-MYLIMIT (OR); 1-800-GAMBLER (all others). Visit jackpocket.com/tos for full terms and conditions.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: When is the next Powerball drawing? Jackpot now up to $1.73 billion