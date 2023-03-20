NEXT Renewable Fuels Announces Participation at Advanced Biofuels Leadership Conference on March 24, 2023

~ CEO, Chris Efird to Participate in "ABLC ADDRESSES" Panel ~

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / March 20, 2023 / NEXT Renewable Fuels ("NEXT"), a next generation fuels company dedicated to sustainably producing clean, low-carbon fuels from organic feedstock, today announced Chris Efird, CEO and Chairman of NEXT, will participate on a panel at the Advanced Biofuels Leadership Conference ("ABLC") on Friday, March 24, 2023 at 11:15 a.m. Eastern Time at the Mayflower Hotel in Washington, DC.

Interested parties can register for the conference via the ABLC here or contact NEXT's investor relations at NEXT@mzgroup.us for more information.

Advanced Biofuels Leadership Conference

Date: Friday, March 24, 2023

Location: Mayflower Hotel, Washington, DC

Time: 11:15 a.m. Eastern Time

In November 2022, NEXT announced a business combination agreement with Industrial Tech Acquisitions II, Inc. ("ITAQ"), a blank check company formed for the purpose of entering into a merger or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities with the goal of listing on capital markets with a public offering.

About NEXT

NEXT is a next generation fuels company dedicated to sustainably producing clean, low-carbon fuels. The Company's first project is a 50,000 barrel-per-day ("BPD")/750 million gallon-per-year("GPY") RD/SAF refinery in Oregon with easy multi-modal access to the West Coast demand markets. The project is advancing through permitting and expects to begin construction upon completion of an Environmental Impact Statement ("EIS") currently underway with the US Army Corp of Engineers. RD and SAF are high margin liquid transportation fuels worldwide and there is an urgent global demand for increased supply. To learn more about NEXT, please visit www.nextrenewables.com.

About Industrial Tech Acquisitions II, Inc.

ITAQ is a blank check company formed for the purpose of entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. ITAQ is sponsored by Texas Ventures, a leading technology and venture capital firm with expertise in capital markets and structured finance. The firm provides guidance, insight and capital to assist entrepreneurial teams and managers who have the desire and talent to build exceptional companies. The Texas Ventures' approach is to identify emerging trends and opportunities prior to recognition by the broader marketplace, and to take a proactive approach in working with entrepreneurs and managers who have the determination to build world-class companies.

NEXT Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements may generally be identified by the use of words such as "believe," "may," "will," "estimate," "continue," "intend," "expect," "should," "would," "plan," "project," "forecast," "predict," "potential," "seem," "seek," "future," "outlook," "target" or other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding estimates and forecasts of other financial and performance metrics, projections of market opportunity and market share. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified in this press release, and on the current expectations of NEXT's management and are not predictions of actual performance. These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve as and must not be relied on by any investor as a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction or a definitive statement of fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict and may differ from assumptions, and such differences may be material. Many actual events and circumstances are beyond the control of NEXT. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including changes in domestic and foreign business, market, financial, political and legal conditions, including the risk that any required regulatory approvals are not obtained, are delayed, or are subject to unanticipated conditions that could adversely affect the actual results; risks related to the rollout of NEXT's business and the timing of expected business milestones; the effects of competition on NEXT's business. If any of these risks materialize or NEXT's assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. There may be additional risks that NEXT presently does not know or that NEXT currently does not believe are immaterial that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. In addition, forward-looking statements reflect NEXT's expectations, plans or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this press release. NEXT anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause NEXT's assessments to change. However, while NEXT may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, NEXT specifically disclaim any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing NEXT's assessments as of any date after the date of this press release. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed upon the forward-looking statements. Neither NEXT nor any of its affiliates have any obligation to update this press release.

Investor Contact

Shannon Devine

MZ Group North America

203-741-8811

shannon.devine@mzgroup.us

Media Contact

Michael Hinrichs

805-453-1346

michael@nextrenewables.com

