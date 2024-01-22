Next round of Second Ave. subway work to begin in spring: MTA

MTA officials have awarded the first contract for Phase 2 of the Second Ave. subway, a $182 million contract for utility relocation in support of the planned new station at E. 106th St.

The work — the first step in the expansion of the Q line to E. 125th St. and Lexington Ave. — is slated to begin in March.

The long awaited project will bring rail transit to East Harlem for the first time since the demolition of the Second Ave. elevated line in the 1950s.

“The promise [of the Second Ave. subway] has been unfulfilled for half a century,” MTA’s construction and development head Jamie Torres-Springer said at a briefing Monday.

The work will be done by Queens-based firm C.A.C. Industries, and will consist of moving utilities along a five-block section of Second Ave. from E. 105th St. to E. 110th St.

“We’re talking about sewer, water, electrical, telecom,” Torres-Springer said. “All those cables and pipes that run underneath the street, we have to relocate them so that we’re in a position to then build that 106th St. station.”

The $7.7 billion project includes three new stations — one at E. 106th St. and Second Ave., one at E. 116th St. and Second Ave., and one at E. 125th. St. and Lexington Ave. with connections to Metro-North and the No. 4, 5 and 6 trains.

The Q train tracks currently extend past the line’s uptown terminal at E. 96th St., running under Second Ave. to E. 105th St.

The Phase 2 plan would have work crews dig the E. 106th St. station from above, using a method known as “cut and cover,” and connect it to both the existing tracks at E. 105th St. and an abandoned ’70s-era tunnel running from 110th St. to 120th St.

A 116th St. station is set to be built inside the old tunnel.

From there, a tunnel boring machine would dig deeper — more than 100 ft. below Second Ave. — before turning east at 125th St. and digging toward Lexington Ave., where a new platform would be built under the existing No. 4, 5 and 6 train station.

So-called “tail tracks” for train storage — and possible future expansion — would then continue east under Lenox Ave.

The contracts for the actual digging are still some ways off, MTA officials said Monday, and reliant on money expected from the state’s controversial congestion pricing tolls.

“Until we go forward and start congestion pricing, that money is not coming in that will be bonded against,” said John McCarthy, the MTA’s head of external relations. “That money is necessary for this project.”

Federal filings previously reported by the Daily News show the MTA plans to open the extension in September 2032.

Those same filings offer the most complete breakdown to date of the agency’s budget for the extension.

Station construction is the single largest expense, with an estimated price tag of $3.44 billion for the trio of new platforms.

Torres-Springer, the construction head, told reporters that that price was lower than it could have been, and that the agency had worked to scale down station plans since the completion of 2017’s “Phase 1” stations at E. 72nd, E. 86th and E. 96th Sts.

“They were bigger than they needed to be,” he said.

The federal government has committed $3.4 billion toward the project, with the MTA promising to foot $4.3 billion of the bill.