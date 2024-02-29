Will Next Science (ASX:NXS) Spend Its Cash Wisely?

We can readily understand why investors are attracted to unprofitable companies. For example, although software-as-a-service business Salesforce.com lost money for years while it grew recurring revenue, if you held shares since 2005, you'd have done very well indeed. But while history lauds those rare successes, those that fail are often forgotten; who remembers Pets.com?

So, the natural question for Next Science (ASX:NXS) shareholders is whether they should be concerned by its rate of cash burn. For the purpose of this article, we'll define cash burn as the amount of cash the company is spending each year to fund its growth (also called its negative free cash flow). The first step is to compare its cash burn with its cash reserves, to give us its 'cash runway'.

Does Next Science Have A Long Cash Runway?

You can calculate a company's cash runway by dividing the amount of cash it has by the rate at which it is spending that cash. When Next Science last reported its December 2023 balance sheet in February 2024, it had zero debt and cash worth US$9.3m. Looking at the last year, the company burnt through US$16m. That means it had a cash runway of around 7 months as of December 2023. That's quite a short cash runway, indicating the company must either reduce its annual cash burn or replenish its cash. Depicted below, you can see how its cash holdings have changed over time.

How Well Is Next Science Growing?

Some investors might find it troubling that Next Science is actually increasing its cash burn, which is up 30% in the last year. But looking on the bright side, its revenue gained by 89%, lending some credence to the growth narrative. Of course, with spend going up shareholders will want to see fast growth continue. We think it is growing rather well, upon reflection. While the past is always worth studying, it is the future that matters most of all. For that reason, it makes a lot of sense to take a look at our analyst forecasts for the company.

Can Next Science Raise More Cash Easily?

Since Next Science has been boosting its cash burn, the market will likely be considering how it can raise more cash if need be. Issuing new shares, or taking on debt, are the most common ways for a listed company to raise more money for its business. Commonly, a business will sell new shares in itself to raise cash and drive growth. By looking at a company's cash burn relative to its market capitalisation, we gain insight on how much shareholders would be diluted if the company needed to raise enough cash to cover another year's cash burn.

Since it has a market capitalisation of US$60m, Next Science's US$16m in cash burn equates to about 27% of its market value. That's not insignificant, and if the company had to sell enough shares to fund another year's growth at the current share price, you'd likely witness fairly costly dilution.

Is Next Science's Cash Burn A Worry?

Even though its cash runway makes us a little nervous, we are compelled to mention that we thought Next Science's revenue growth was relatively promising. Summing up, we think the Next Science's cash burn is a risk, based on the factors we mentioned in this article. On another note, we conducted an in-depth investigation of the company, and identified 5 warning signs for Next Science (1 can't be ignored!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

