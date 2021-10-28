U.S. markets close in 4 hours 19 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,591.48
    +39.80 (+0.87%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,677.59
    +186.90 (+0.53%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,413.84
    +178.00 (+1.17%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,285.78
    +33.29 (+1.48%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.04
    -0.62 (-0.75%)
     

  • Gold

    1,804.20
    +5.40 (+0.30%)
     

  • Silver

    24.19
    -0.00 (-0.00%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1692
    +0.0085 (+0.74%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5450
    +0.0160 (+1.05%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3812
    +0.0069 (+0.50%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.3000
    -0.5100 (-0.45%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    61,451.70
    +2,473.75 (+4.19%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,480.90
    +61.53 (+4.33%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,240.66
    -12.61 (-0.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,820.09
    -278.15 (-0.96%)
     

The Next Shiba Inu, EverGrow Coin Reaches 40K Holders and Distributes $7 Million in Rewards

·4 min read

ATLANTA, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Although Bitcoin continues to generate buzz, especially with the first Bitcoin future-based exchange-traded fund making its debut this week, it's EverGrow Coin that's been turning heads with its gains. Since making its debut one month ago, EverGrow Coin has reached an impressive milestone of 40k holders, $7M in rewards, and a staggering Marketcap of more than $300 million. The astounding growth rate of the currency indicates that it will be the next big altcoin that will revolutionize the crypto industry. The Token which is cited by many analysts as 'the next Shiba Inu' offers a revolutionary rewards system. 8% of all transactions are distributed amongst all the holders, the big difference between Evergrow and other reward-based tokens is the rewards are given in Binance-pegged US Dollars. Rewards in BUSD mean a stable passive income for holders, something tangible that can be spent, rather than just accumulating more coins.

EverGrow Coin
EverGrow Coin

Providing so many different ways to make a profit in more entertaining and engaging ways, EverGrow Coin has already established itself as a trusted brand among investors.

Unique Features of EverGrow Coin:

Multiple buybacks: Volatility is the problem that plagues the whole of the crypto industry. Buyback decreases the overall token supply by purchasing them directly from exchanges and then removing them permanently from the market, which favorably affects the token price. A 3% strategic fee supports the Buyback on every transaction, and tokens received in Fee are converted into BNB and carefully safeguarded and maintained in the EGC contract. When Buy Back is activated, it purchases EGC directly from the exchange and removes the acquired tokens permanently from the circulating supply while simultaneously producing green candles on the chart.

Liquidity: The platform charges 2% of every transaction towards maintaining the PancakeSwap liquidity pool. This pool helps overcome the occasional drastic price drops of the currency due to various market factors.

Anti-Whale System: Opportunistic investors and swing traders hurt cryptocurrency a lot. EverGrow has implemented its simple but highly efficient anti-whale mechanism that limits the maximum sale amount to 0.25% for a single transaction of the total circulating amount.

The EverGrow Platform is continuously working to include more and more lucrative NFT-related features. Crypto specialists see NFTs as the future of financial trading and an innovative tool to solve the asset ownership problem. The platform is developing several innovative ways to enable its users to utilize their EGC holdings directly in its NFT marketplace. It is expected to become one of the largest NFT trading platforms with best-in-class minting, buying, and exchanging services.

EverGrow Coin will also be launching its Content Subscription Platform to allow fans to enjoy exclusive content from their favorite influencers and curators. The Content Subscription is built around EGC acting as the native currency and will allow fans to purchase subscriptions and tip curators in $EGC tokens directly.

Other Platforms in its ecosystem include the first decentralized NFT lending platform that will enable NFT owners to borrow against their NFT holdings at minimal interest rates without selling them. The platform will allow NFT owners to readily borrow against their NFTs as collateral at fair interest rates without selling them. It implies that instead of collecting digital dust on their NFTs, people make money from them. Further, investors may purchase and sell NFTs, including those obtained via liquidated collateral from the NFT Lending platform at its BSC-based NFT marketplace. This creates a one-of-a-kind competitive market for buying NFTs at a discount to their average market value. Being backed by a team of experienced blockchain specialists and entrepreneurs, it will not be an exaggeration to say that the EverGrow platform can dominate the crypto market shortly and become the Next Shiba Inu.

Social Links

Twitterhttps://twitter.com/evergrowcoinEGC
Discordhttps://discord.gg/P3DAFUzyYy
Telegramhttps://t.me/evergrowcoin
Facebookhttps://www.facebook.com/evergrowcoin/

Media Details

Company: EverGrow Coin
Email: contact@evergrowcoin.com
Website: https://evergrowcoin.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-next-shiba-inu-evergrow-coin-reaches-40k-holders-and-distributes-7-million-in-rewards-301411190.html

SOURCE EverGrow Coin

Recommended Stories

  • 3 Hypergrowth Stocks Expected to Increase Sales 21,551% to 948,737% by 2023

    This trio could deliver jaw-dropping revenue growth over the next three years. However, this doesn't tell the full story.

  • Ford jumps after big earnings beat

    Ford shares jumped in the after-market after the automaker reported a big earnings beat, and upped its 2021 EBIT guidance for a 2nd time this year.&nbsp;

  • Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Seems Overvalued and Large Players may Take Profits

    Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) is clearly on a profit run, and the company is continuously surpassing expectations, which has led investors to pay more attention. In this article, we will examine if the stock price is too expensive in relation to the ability of AMD to produce future cash flows, and look at possible investment strategies that might occu

  • Cathie Wood just dumped another $100-plus million in Tesla — here are the 'bargain' stocks she likes now

    Cathie Wood the value investor? Sort of.

  • Crescent Point Announces Q3 2021 Results

    Crescent Point Energy Corp. ("Crescent Point" or the "Company") (TSX: CPG) (NYSE: CPG) is pleased to announce its operating and financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2021.

  • Nokia third-quarter profit beats expectations despite chip shortage

    The firm reported net profit of 463 million euros for the July-September period in comparison to 305 million euros a year earlier.

  • Why Genius Brands Stock Plunged Today

    Shares of Genius Brands International (NASDAQ: GNUS) fell on Wednesday after the children's media company announced a major acquisition. Genius Brands agreed to purchase WOW! The Canadian animation company has a strong presence on popular social media sites such as YouTube and TikTok, which Genius Brands says will help it better appeal to teens and young adults.

  • Worried About Novavax? Here's What You Can Do to Minimize Your Risk

    COVID-19 vaccine maker Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) has been a volatile stock to own over the past year. If it flops and the company doesn't obtain Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in the coming months, shares of the healthcare company could nosedive even further. Last week, Politico published an article that suggested manufacturing issues could delay the production of Novavax's COVID-19 vaccine -- again.

  • Will Regeneron Be Worth More Than Amazon by 2030?

    When it comes to market value, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: REGN) may look like small potatoes compared to Amazon. The biotech company's market capitalization totals $61 billion. The e-commerce giant's market cap tops $1.7 trillion.

  • Earnings roundup: Caterpillar, Ford, & eBay beat estimates - here's what this means for the stocks

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi, Julie Hyman, and Brian Cheung break down the latest earnings from Caterpillar, Ford, and eBay.&nbsp;

  • Explaining Bitcoin's drawback and the rise of Shiba Inu

    CoinDesk Learn Editor Ollie Leech joins Yahoo Finance to discuss recent cryptocurrency price action.&nbsp;

  • Exxon Mobil Raised Its Dividend, Ensuring It Remains a ‘Dividend Aristocrat’

    Integrated oil giant Exxon Mobil raised its dividend, ensuring it will remain in the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Index.

  • Why Visa Stock Just Dropped 4.5%

    Shares of credit card giant Visa (NYSE: V) had dropped 4.5% as of 10:40 a.m. EDT Wednesday despite the company beating earnings in its fiscal fourth-quarter 2021 earnings report released last night. Heading into Q4, analysts had forecast that Visa would earn $1.54 per share on revenue of $6.5 billion. As it turned out, Visa "beat" on both the top and bottom lines, reporting adjusted profit of $1.62 per share on sales of $6.6 billion --and when calculated according to generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), profit of $1.65 per share -- but that wasn't good enough for investors.

  • Why Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Fell Today

    Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE: TEVA) was an underperforming stock on Wednesday, and it wasn't hard to discern the reason why. The company's latest quarterly figures came in below analyst expectations, and investors punished the shares by driving them down by nearly 5% on the day. For its third quarter, the results of which were unveiled that morning, Teva earned revenue of $3.9 billion.

  • Did You Catch This Quote From Nucor's CFO?

    Investors that sold the stock off the earnings miss likely didn't hear, or understand, a subtle clue on the company's call.

  • Suncor doubles dividend as oil price surge powers profit

    The company, Canada's No.2 oil and gas producer, has generated strong free cash flow this year as energy prices soar on tight supplies and growing global fuel demand. Earlier this month, the North American crude oil benchmark hit a seven-year high of more than $85 per barrel. The rebound helped Suncor reinstate its dividend to pre-pandemic 2019 levels of 42 Canadian cents per share, from 21 Canadian cents per share.

  • Except for Insider Selling, 3 Other Factors are Worrying about Twilio (NYSE: TWLO).

    Although it beat the earnings, Twilio Inc. (NYSE: TWLO) likely didn't meet the guidance expectations as the stock dipped. Over the last 2 years, they beat the expectations every time, presumably, all the positivity has already been accounted for. Dips on earning surprises have not been uncommon for the stock, although not to this tune, as the stock lost over 13% in after-hours trading.

  • 3 Reasons Investors Should Watch Intel Stock Despite an Earnings Disappointment

    Earnings season always garners the attention of investors and can lead to significant shifts in a company's stock. Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) temporarily lost, the stock plunged on Friday following its third-quarter earnings release on Oct. 21. Investors sold their shares in the Silicon Valley-based chip giant as the company failed to meet expectations in a few areas.

  • Why Plug Power Stock Jumped Today

    Shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) popped 3.7% in early trading Wednesday after the fuel cell stock attracted a huge analyst upgrade following the announcement of a new partnership. Today morning, Plug Power signed a memorandum of understanding with renewable green hydrogen producer Lhyfe at HyVolution, a two-day green hydrogen event being held at Paris. Plug Power and Lhyfe plan to jointly develop green hydrogen plants in Europe with an operating capacity of 300 megawatts (MW) by 2025, along with developing a production site with a capacity of 1 gigawatt.

  • Why Shares of New York Community Bancorp Are Down Today

    The company's Q3 results missed estimates and the bank now doesn't expect to close on a pending acquisition until next year.