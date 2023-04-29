The Fed sees a credit crunch lurking around the corner as banks are likely ‘more cautious’ following failures — what that means for you and 2 simple ways to prepare

Banks may be getting set to tighten lending rules in the wake of recent high-profile banking failures.

Despite the waters being “calm” following the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank last month, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen suggests the banking sector remains skittish.

"Banks are likely to become somewhat more cautious in this environment," she told CNN in an interview that aired April 16. "We already saw some tightening of lending standards in the banking system prior to that episode, and there may be some more to come."

Fed chair Jerome Powell was more blunt at a recent news conference, warning the banking turmoil was "likely to result in tighter credit conditions for households and businesses, which would in turn affect economic outcomes."

Translation: a credit crunch may be on the horizon.

Now, you may worry that you won’t qualify for that mortgage or another credit card to add to your wallet — but rest assured there are ways to prepare and put yourself in a better financial position.

How would a credit crunch impact you?

During a credit crunch, banks are less likely to lend money and it becomes harder for consumers to make big purchases that require a loan, like homes or cars, and for businesses to grow.

Credit is “the mother’s milk of economic activity,” as Mark Zandi, chief economist at Moody’s Analytics, puts it in an interview with CNBC.

Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank failed to meet cash demand and collapsed. To avoid a similar downfall, other major financial institutions may now be more wary doling out credit to consumers and companies.

If you’re looking to apply for a loan or more credit, you may see tighter lending requirements at your local bank. Zandi believes small and midsize banks would be particularly affected by a credit crunch.

Borrowers were already grappling with stricter standards during the fourth quarter of 2022, according to the Federal Reserve’s latest Senior Loan Officer Opinion Survey. Several banks reported tightening their qualifications for credit cards, auto loans and home equity lines of credit by raising the minimum credit score requirements and interest rates or lowering credit limits.

What can you do to prepare?

While there’s nothing to stop your lender from raising the bar, there are ways for you to improve your financial standing before you need to apply for more credit.

Here are three simple steps to prove your credit worthiness to a potential lender.

1. Check your credit history

First stop: Check your credit score. Some banks and online providers may even let you check it for free. Scores range from 300 to 850 points. A score of 680 or higher is generally considered good, while anything higher than 720 could get you access to speedy approvals, higher credit limits, lower interest rates and other perks.

You should also regularly review your credit report to check for errors and reduce your risk of fraud, or sign up for a credit monitoring service to keep you notified.

If you spot any incorrect info or mistakes, like signs of a loan you already paid off or a hard credit check, make sure to dispute it with the credit bureau.

2. Pay off your credit card debt

A reliable way to improve your credit score is to pay off your credit card debt.

Make sure you’re paying off your balances in full and on time each month to avoid adding up on interest. With the federal funds rate continuing to increase, the APR on credit cards is also being inflated. In fact, the average credit card interest rate as of last week was 23.84% — the highest ever recorded by LendingTree since it began tracking rates monthly in 2019.

Paying down your debt also brings down your credit utilization rate (or the amount of credit you have available to you).

One way to pay off your credit card debt may be through a debt consolidation loan, which could result in less interest being paid.

