The next tech hearing targets social media algorithms — and YouTube, for once

Taylor Hatmaker
·3 min read

Another week another big tech hearing in Congress. With a flurry of antitrust reform bills on the way, Democratic lawmakers are again bringing in the some of the world's most powerful tech companies for questioning.

In the next hearing, scheduled for Tuesday, April 27 at 10 AM ET, the Senate Judiciary's subcommittee on privacy and technology will zero on concerns about algorithmic amplification. Specifically, the hearing will explore how algorithms amplify dangerous content and shape user behavior on social platforms.

The subcommittee's chair Sen. Chris Coons previously indicated that he would bring in tech CEOs, but Tuesday's hearing will instead feature testimony from policy leads at Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

The hearing might prove a unique opportunity to hold YouTube's feet to the fire. In spite of being one of the biggest social networks in the world — one without much transparency about its regular failures to control extremism and misinformation — YouTube seldom winds up under the microscope with Congress. The company will be represented by Alexandra Veitch, YouTube's regional director of public policy.

In past big tech hearings that manage, Google CEO Sundar Pichai has generally appeared on behalf of YouTube's parent company while YouTube’s chief executive Susan Wojcicki inexplicably escapes scrutiny. Google is a massive entity and concerns specific to YouTube and its policies generally get lost in the mix, with lawmakers usually going after Pichai for concerns around Google's search and ads businesses.

In a stylistic repeat of last week's adversarial app store hearing, which featured Apple as well as some of its critics, misinformation researcher Dr. Joan Donovan and ex-Googler and frequent big tech critic Tristan Harris will also testify Tuesday. That tension can create deeper questioning, providing outside expertise that can fill in some lapses in lawmakers' technical knowledge.

Policy leads at these companies might not make the same flashy headlines, but given their intimate knowledge of the content choices these companies make every day, they do provide an opportunity for more substance. Tech CEOs like Mark Zuckerberg and Jack Dorsey have been dragged in to so many hearings at this point that they begin to run together, and the top executives generally reveal very little while sometimes playing dumb about the day-to-day decision making on their platforms. The subcommittee's ranking member Ben Sasse (R-NE) emphasized that point, stating that the hearing would be a learning opportunity and not a "show hearing."

Democrats have been sounding the alarm on algorithms for some time. While Republicans spent the latter half of the Trump administration hounding tech companies about posts they remove, Democrats instead focused on the violent content, extremism and sometimes deadly misinformation that gets left up and even boosted by the secretive algorithms tech companies rarely shed light on.

We haven't seen much in the way of algorithmic transparency, but that could change. One narrowly-targeted Section 230 reform bill in the House would strip that law's protections from large companies when their algorithms amplify extremism or violate civil rights.

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey has also hinted that a different approach might be on the horizon, suggesting that users could hand-pick their preferred algorithms in the future, possibly even selecting them from a kind of third-party marketplace. Needless to say, Facebook didn't indicate any plans to give its own users more algorithmic control.

With any major changes to the way platforms decide who sees what likely a long ways off, expect to see lawmakers try to pry open some black boxes on Tuesday.

Twitter and Facebook’s diverging philosophies were on display in the latest tech hearing

  • Washington, DC, to loosen virus restrictions this weekend

    With COVID-19 numbers dropping, officials in the nation’s capital are relaxing a number of restrictions after more than a year of lockdown. The changes represent a step toward normality for Washington, D.C., residents and long-term hope for the city's vital tourism and convention industry, which has been devastated by the pandemic. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced Monday that starting on May 1, gyms and fitness centers can operate at 50% capacity, and live music will be permitted in gardens and outdoor spaces.

  • Andrew Brown shooting: Bodycam video shows man had hands on steering wheel before police shot him, family says

    A black man killed by deputies in North Carolina was shot in the back of the head and had his hands on his car steering wheel when they opened fire, attorneys for his family said Monday after relatives viewed body camera footage. Attorney Chantel Cherry-Lassiter watched a 20-second portion of body camera video with the family of Andrew Brown Jr., who was killed Wednesday by deputies serving drug-related search and arrest warrants. Lassiter said Brown did not appear to be a threat to officers as he backed his vehicle out of his driveway and tried to drive away from deputies with guns drawn. "He was not threatening them in any kind of fashion," she told reporters at a news conference. When asked whether Brown was shot in the back, attorney Harry Daniels said, "Yes, back of the head." An eyewitness account and emergency scanner traffic had previously indicated Brown was shot in the back as he tried to drive away.

  • Twitter is adding a COVID-19 vaccine fact box to user timelines

    Starting this week, Twitter users will see a prompt at the top of their timeline with information on COVID-19 vaccines, the company said on Monday.

  • MLB power rankings: Dodgers remain at No. 1 for third straight week

    Padres won Round II, but the Dodgers remain at No. 1 in USA TODAY Sports' weekly MLB Power Rankings.

  • The biggest surprises of Biden's first 100 days in office

    Whatever one might think of President Biden’s policies — the few he has already realized and the legion he has already proposed — it is clear that he is not the “Sleepy Joe” of conservative caricature.

  • Mac Jones favored as Trey Lance to 49ers draws support

    The San Francisco 49ers are keeping the NFL draft community abuzz with constantly changing reports about what the team will do with the No. 3 overall pick on Thursday. With the NFL Network reporting the 49ers are now deciding between quarterbacks Mac Jones and Trey Lance, savvy bettors could stand to take advantage. San Francisco acquired the third pick on March 26.

  • Lowest price ever! Sony's newest noise-canceling headphones are over $70 off

    Whether you plan to tune out, rock out or chill out, grab these Sony headphones at Amazon or Best Buy before they sell out!

  • As U.S. capital gains tax hike looms, wealthy look for ways to soften the blow

    Wealth advisers are counseling clients to max out their retirement accounts, park gains in tax-deferred opportunity zone funds and even sell some assets to avoid being clobbered by a potential U.S. capital gains tax hike. The White House will this week propose nearly doubling taxes on capital gains to 39.6% for people earning more than $1 million, Reuters and other media outlets reported, in what would be the highest tax rate on investment gains since the 1920s. Any changes will be hard-fought in Congress, where Democrats hold a slim majority, and the final tax rate will likely be lower than the White House's opening salvo.

  • Oxford COVID-19 vaccine tech maker Vaccitech targets $613 million valuation in U.S. IPO

    The company, which has development programs for conditions including hepatitis B, prostate cancer and non-small cell lung cancer, has raised $216 million to date from Gilead Sciences, Sequoia Capital China and Oxford Sciences Innovation among others. The UK-based company, spun out of Jenner Institute at the Oxford University in 2016, said it plans to list its American Depositary Shares (ADS) on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "VACC".

  • Oman Is Said to Mull Cement Stake Sale in Privatization Push

    (Bloomberg) -- Oman is considering the sale of its stake in Oman Cement Co. SAOG, according to people with knowledge of the matter, as Gulf nations increasingly lean on state assets to bolster their finances.The sultanate is speaking to advisers about selling its nearly 54% holding in the company, according to the people, who asked not to be identified because the information is private. The stake could be worth just over $100 million based on its current market price.No final decisions have been made and the state may also decide to retain the stake.Oman Cement’s chief executive officer, Salem AlHajry, said there’s no plan for now to divest shares in the company and the government’s focus is on growing the business. The Oman Investment Authority, the country’s wealth fund that controls the stake, couldn’t be reached immediately for comment.The government has been seeking ways to tame its budget deficit and steady an economy hit by last year’s decline in oil prices and the coronavirus pandemic. It’s pushed through reforms including cutting spending, slashing government jobs and introducing a value-added tax in April.Oman is among Gulf monarchies that are now exploring new financing sources. Saudi Arabia is hoping to speed up privatizations and is following a model implemented by neighboring Abu Dhabi by selling assets of its main state-owned energy explorer.Cement CompetitionOver the last decade, Oman Cement has been facing intense competition from producers of the building material from the United Arab Emirates.Competitive pricing, coupled with increased operating expenses in the form of higher energy costs, has weighed on the business while construction activity has slowed. Oman Cement has lost around half its market value in the past five years, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.Oman is the largest Middle Eastern crude exporter outside of OPEC, pumping around 700,000 barrels a day. The country is also studying options for state energy company OQ SAOC, including a potential initial public offering.In December 2019, State Grid Corp. of China agreed to buy 49% of Oman Electricity Transmission Co. SAOC in a deal that was said at the time to value the firm at about $2 billion. The sale marked the first major privatization by Oman.The government has raised additional funding from the ownership transfer of some gas pipelines to Oman Gas Co.(Updates with CEO’s comment in fourth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • TREASURIES-Intermediate-dated yields rise after auctions

    A $62-billion auction of seven-year notes will be closely watched on Tuesday, after the Treasury saw very weak demand for the debt in February, sparking a broad market selloff. “In the last few weeks there has been clearly demand for U.S. Treasuries, and especially in the belly of the curve, so I think it will go ok,” said Justin Lederer, an interest rate strategist at Cantor Fitzgerald in New York. Two-year yields and five-year yields both gained one-and-a-half basis points to 0.172% and 0.831%, respectively.

  • Treasury snubbing 'mortgage prisoners', say MPs

    Some 250,000 homeowners are trapped because the Treasury sold their mortgages to unregulated firms.

  • April 28 at 1pm EDT – IPO Edge Hosts Fireside Chat on “The Future of Space” with CEO and CTO at Momentus, and CIO at Stable Road Capital

    Momentus CEO Dawn Harms, Momentus CTO Rob Schwarz, and Stable Road Capital CIO Brian Kabot With the planet beginning its recovery from the upending changes of the last year, don’t forget about that most crucial final frontier that spells so much for the future prospects of humanity: space. Momentus Inc., a company focused on shaping […]

  • Newly public pool seller Latham is betting big on fiberglass

    The swimming pool manufacturer Latham Group (SWIM) made a splash in its Wall Street debut Friday before giving back some of those gains in early trading on Monday.

  • Traders Sidestep ‘Rate Freight Train’ With Short-Dated Bond ETFs

    (Bloomberg) -- The surge in Treasury yields has cooled down, but exchange-traded funds tracking the bond market are showing tensions might be building under the surface.Investors put $2 billion into the Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (ticker VGSH) and about $660 million into the Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (ticker SCHO) last week -- a record for both funds, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Meanwhile, traders rushed out of the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (ticker TLT), which tracks longer-dated debt and bled nearly $1 billion in the span.This year’s Treasury selloff slammed funds that focus on longer duration -- a measure of sensitivity to interest-rate changes -- spurring billions of dollars in withdrawals. Though bond investors have gotten a reprieve over the last month as yields have drifted lower, there’s still caution around stepping into long-dated debt as the U.S. economic picture continues to brighten.“The spike in rates earlier this year clearly spooked some investors, who are now reevaluating the risk-reward of owning duration,” said Nate Geraci, president of advisory firm The ETF Store. “Investors are becoming much more reluctant to stand in front of the rate freight train. There’s no question the bias is towards owning shorter duration.”Persistent bearish wagers against TLT tell a similar story. Short interest in the ETF is nearly 19% of shares outstanding, close to the highest level since 2017, data from IHS Markit Ltd. show. TLT has sank over 11% so far this year, after surging 16% in 2020. Meanwhile, VGSH and SCHO are both little changed year-to-date.The rush into short-duration Treasury ETFs coincides with a rotation out of popular stock funds, notes Bloomberg Intelligence’s Eric Balchunas. Investors pulled $8.7 billion from the $357 billion SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (ticker SPY) last week -- the most since September -- while the $164 billion Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (ticker QQQ) posted weekly outflows of $2.6 billion.“This smells like some nerves showing and maybe some profit taking by the trading crowd given the outflows we are seeing from some of their favorite equity ETFs, which have started to move sideways after a big surge in early April,” BI strategist Balchunas said.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • SK’s EV Battery Material Unit’s Seoul IPO Fetches $2 Billion

    (Bloomberg) -- South Korean energy supplier SK Innovation Co. and SK IE Technology Co. have raised 2.25 trillion won ($2 billion) in the battery material unit’s initial public offering, the country’s biggest in four years.SK IE Technology has priced the offering at 105,000 won per share, the top of a marketed range, according to an exchange statement on Monday. The portion for institutional investors was 1,883 times oversubscribed. At $2 billion, the IPO of the maker of battery separators will be South Korea’s largest since mobile game-maker Netmarble Corp. raised $2.4 billion in 2017, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.The shares had been marketed at 78,000 won to 105,000 won each, with SK Innovation selling 12.8 million shares and SK IE Technology selling another 8.6 million.SK IE Technology’s float comes as Korea is expected to see a record year for first-time share sales, with a number of billion-dollar-plus deals in the pipeline. Companies have already raised about $2.7 billion through IPOs in Korea since Jan. 1, more than half of the $5 billion that was fetched in all of 2020, data compiled by Bloomberg show.A boom in retail trading in the country last year contributed to a strong 2020 for Korean IPOs, with mom-and-pop buyers piling into deals such as the float by K-pop superstar boy band BTS’ agency. Analysts expect that enthusiasm to continue this year given the country’s loose monetary policy.Hit game developer Krafton Inc., LG Chem Ltd.’s battery business and KakaoBank Corp., Korea’s biggest mobile-only bank, are among the companies planning large offerings this year.Read more: This is Looking to Be a Record Year for Korea IPOs: ECM WatchSK Innovation, the energy and chemicals unit of South Korea’s third-largest conglomerate, SK Group, was a relative latecomer to the electric-car battery industry, embracing the technology only as part of a diversification push. It began developing lithium-ion batteries for hybrid electric vehicles in 2005 and spun off the unit in April 2019. Battery separators improve the output and stability of batteries.SK IE technology plans to use the IPO proceeds for capital expenditures related to capacity expansion in Poland and China, as well as for the upgrading and maintenance of its production facilities and equipment. The company announced last month it will spend 1.1 trillion won building new factories in Poland to meet growing demand amid an EV boom in Europe.SK IE Technology’s IPO is being managed by Mirae Asset Securities Co. and JPMorgan Chase & Co., assisted by Korea Investment & Securities Co. and Credit Suisse Group AG. Its shares are expected to start trading on May 11.(Updates the story throughout with exchange filing.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Tate & Lyle Jumps as Company Explores Sale of Stake in Unit

    (Bloomberg) -- Tate & Lyle shares rose the most in almost six months after the 162-year-old company said it’s exploring the sale of a controlling stake in its largest unit.Discussions with potential buyers for the primary products business are at an early stage and there’s no certainty that a deal will be concluded, the firm said Sunday.Historically known as one of Europe’s leading sugar producers, Tate & Lyle sold that business a decade ago and now focuses on food ingredients, including sweeteners like Splenda and Tasteva. The primary products division generated about 1.8 billion pounds ($2.2 billion) in revenue in fiscal 2020, or more than 60% of the total, according to the annual report.The stock rose as much as 7% in early trading, the most since November, and was 6.4% higher at 805.6 pence by 9:08 a.m. in London. It has gained 19% this year.Tate & Lyle May Fade If Right Financial Partner Not Found: ReactThe company “continues to successfully execute its strategy and remains confident in the future growth prospects of the company,” it said in a statement, adding that the transaction envisaged “would enable Tate & Lyle and the new business to focus their respective strategies and capital allocation priorities.” For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Some new investors see a ‘buying opportunity’ if Biden raises capital-gains taxes on millionaires

    'I look at something like this as an opportunity to buy and hold,' said one millennial investor who's on the lookout for a stock-market selloff if capital gains tax rates increase.

  • Tesla Earnings Beat Expectations. Why Its Stock Is Dropping.

    Electric vehicle pioneer (TSLA) reported solid first quarter numbers Monday evening. The numbers should be good enough for skittish investors who have watched shares decline from recent highs. (TSLA) (ticker: TSLA) reported 93 cent in adjusted per share earnings from $10.4 billion in sales.

  • Russia Ditches the Dollar in More Than Half of Its Exports

    (Bloomberg) -- The dollar share of Russian exports dropped below 50% for the first time on record in the fourth quarter following a multi-year Kremlin campaign to reduce the country’s vulnerability to U.S. assets.Most of the slump in dollar use came from Russia’s trade with China, more than three-quarters of which is now conducted in euros, according to central bank data published on Monday. The common currency’s share in total exports jumped more than 10 percentage points to 36%, the data show.Multiple rounds of sanctions and the constant threat of more to come has pushed Russia to find ways to isolate its economy from U.S. interference. The central bank has also stripped back holdings of Treasuries in its international reserves, loading up on gold and euros instead.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.