Next Wave of Deep Learning Models & Applications (RNN, CNN, and GaN)

Reuters

The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency said the bank had not met the requirements of a 2018 consent order, when the regulator ordered the bank to pay back customers who were charged excessive or improper fees. Specifically, the OCC said Wells Fargo's efforts to identify and pay back customers who had been previously harmed by the bank were insufficient, citing "significant deficiencies" in its earlier attempt. As part of that earlier consent order, the bank had been directed to create a program to identify wronged customers and pay them restitution.