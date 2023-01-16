U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,999.09
    +15.92 (+0.40%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,302.61
    +112.61 (+0.33%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,079.16
    +78.06 (+0.71%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,887.03
    +10.97 (+0.58%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.58
    -0.28 (-0.35%)
     

  • Gold

    1,917.70
    -4.00 (-0.21%)
     

  • Silver

    24.34
    -0.03 (-0.13%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0820
    -0.0008 (-0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5110
    +0.0620 (+1.80%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2197
    -0.0037 (-0.30%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.4090
    +0.5750 (+0.45%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,825.10
    +181.44 (+0.88%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    483.34
    +43.27 (+9.83%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,853.60
    +9.53 (+0.12%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,822.32
    -297.20 (-1.14%)
     

NEXT WEEK: New Hampshire Families Seek to Boost Awareness of K-12 Options During School Choice Week

·3 min read

New Hampshire celebrates educational options and quality schools during annual School Choice Week

CONCORD, N.H., Jan. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Schools, organizations, and individuals are planning 88 celebrations of educational opportunity this month as traditional public schools, public charter schools, public magnet schools, online learning options, private schools, and home educators highlight their unique choices.

NSCW 2023 (PRNewsfoto/National School Choice Week)
NSCW 2023 (PRNewsfoto/National School Choice Week)

During the last two years, families and educators in New Hampshire have faced the academic consequences of the pandemic. A survey this month by the National School Choice Awareness Foundation showed that 53.7 percent of parents have recently explored or are currently considering new options for their child's education. During School Choice Week 2023, parents can learn about school choice and attend local events as they consider their K-12 options for the next school year.

The Nation's Report Card (NAEP) released in 2022 underlined the need to invest in quality education options. New Hampshire students experienced greater learning losses than the national average.

The Week will bring helpful and handy information that parents need in order to support their kids. The Week is the best time of the year for families to consider their education options for the next school year.

Across the country, parents can choose between traditional public schools, public charter schools, public magnet schools, online learning, private schools, homeschooling, and newer options like learning pods or microschooling.

But education policies vary from state to state. In New Hampshire, the state allows each district to set its own open enrollment policies, and in 2021, defined a clearer process for students experiencing "manifest educational hardship." The state also has public charter, public magnet, and online public schools that parents can select for their children. Students in certain New Hampshire towns are eligible for the state's town tuition program, allowing them to attend schools in other communities. The state also offers tax-credit scholarships and Education Freedom Accounts to families to offset the cost of private schooling.

Across the state, events that are positive, supportive of a wide variety of school options, and family-friendly are planned, from in-school activities to large celebrations. Among the notable celebrations in New Hampshire will be a school fair in Manchester organized by Children's Scholarship Fund on January 21.

"Supporting school choice and generating awareness about education options is particularly important this month," said Shelby Doyle, vice president of public awareness at the National School Choice Awareness Foundation. "This is a key time of year for parents to begin the school search process for the fall, and the information and activities available this week will help kickstart that journey."

To download a guide to New Hampshire school choice, use the school finder tool to search schools in your area or see celebration photos visit schoolchoiceweek.com/new-hampshire.

Local celebrants are available to discuss their plans with reporters upon request.

National School Choice Week (NSCW) informs, inspires, and empowers parents to discover the K-12 education options available for their children, including traditional public, public charter, public magnet, online, private, and homeschooling. Every January, tens of thousands of schools, organizations, and individuals plan unique events and activities to shine a positive spotlight on effective education options in their communities. The Week is a project of the nonpartisan, nonpolitical National School Choice Awareness Foundation.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/next-week-new-hampshire-families-seek-to-boost-awareness-of-k-12-options-during-school-choice-week-301721989.html

SOURCE National School Choice Week

