NEXT WEEK: Reunited, Reignited: Ohio Families Return to In-Person Celebrations of School Choice Week with New Vigor

·3 min read

As School Disruptions Continue, Families Call Attention to Educational Flexibility, Opportunity During Twelfth Annual Public Awareness Week

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Buckeyes support school choice: True or false? At the more than 1,000 celebrations planned for Ohio School Choice Week, families would tick the "True" box.

National School Choice Week 2022 (PRNewsfoto/National School Choice Week)
National School Choice Week 2022 (PRNewsfoto/National School Choice Week)

Ohio schools, organizations, and individuals are planning 1,100 celebrations for the Week, which will feature more than 26,000 activities nationwide. Among the notable events in Ohio will be a K-8 school fair in the metro Toledo area on Saturday, Jan. 29 and a bowling and pizza party for online school families in Cuyahoga County on Friday, Jan. 28.

More than two dozen U.S. landmarks and notable buildings will light up in special colors to mark the Week. In Ohio, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame will light up on Jan. 23 from dusk until dawn.

The Week's celebrations focus on community building, sharing student and teacher successes, and raising awareness about how to put kids first when it comes to education. The goal? Supporting families and highlighting schools so more kids can find learning fits where they thrive.

"For decades, Ohio has been recognized as a national leader in providing a diverse array of education options for families, and the past year only solidified the Buckeye State's positive reputation for school choice," said Andrew Campanella, president of National School Choice Week. "In addition to taking steps towards expanding existing school choice programs, the state created a new scholarship program to improve access to private education, and allowed for the creation of even more high-quality public charter schools. The result is that Ohio moms and dads have more school choice options for their children than families in most other states."

Here in Ohio, there are a variety of educational options available to attend including: traditional public schools with open enrollment at the discretion of each district, charter schools, magnet schools, online learning, private schools, and homeschooling. Ohio offers state-run scholarship programs for students with autism spectrum disorders, students assigned to underperforming schools, and students from low or middle-income families.

Across the state, communities are celebrating School Choice Week by formally proclaiming it, including the cities of Circleville, Blanchester, Westlake, Washington Township, Groveport, Medina, Kent, Mansfield, Sidney, Napoleon, Hebron, Middlefield, Brook Park, and Mount Vernon, and the counties of Warren and Vinton.

To download a guide to Ohio school choice, use the school finder tool to search schools in your area, or see celebration photos and proclamation updates, visit schoolchoiceweek.com/ohio.

Local celebrants are available to discuss their plans with reporters upon request. For more information, send us the specifics of your coverage area at pressoffice@schoolchoiceweek.com, or preview a sampling of Ohio events at schoolchoiceweek.com/ohio.

National School Choice Week shines a spotlight on effective K-12 education options for children, focusing equally on traditional public, charter, magnet, online, private, and home education options. Every January, participants plan tens of thousands of celebrations –– such as school fairs and open houses–– to raise awareness about school choice across all 50 states. School Choice Week also develops resources and guides to K-12 education for families. As a not-for-profit effort, the Week is nonpolitical and nonpartisan and does not advocate for legislation. For more information visit schoolchoiceweek.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/next-week-reunited-reignited-ohio-families-return-to-in-person-celebrations-of-school-choice-week-with-new-vigor-301464607.html

SOURCE National School Choice Week

