NEXT WEEK: SBA Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman to Celebrate National Veterans Small Business Week in Syracuse, New York

Administrator Guzman, Associate Administrator Larry Stubblefield Will Attend the Institute for Veterans and Military Families Building Dedication and Ribbon Cutting Ceremony at Syracuse University

WHAT:

National Veterans Small Business Week Ribbon-Cutting Event at Veterans Resource Center’s Institute for Veterans and Military Families (IVMF)

In honor of National Veterans Small Business Week, U.S. Small Business Administration Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman and Associate Administrator of Veterans Business Development Larry Stubblefield will attend a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the SBA and Institute for Veterans and Military Families (IVMF) joint National Veterans Resource Center. During the visit, they will highlight the SBA and Biden-Harris Administration’s commitment to strengthening America’s military families and empowerment of veteran entrepreneurs. The Institute for Veterans and Military Families is a recently announced grantee of the American Rescue Plan’s Community Navigator Pilot Program. The dedication is open to the press.

WHERE:

National Veteran Resource Center

101 Waverly Ave.

Syracuse, New York 13244



WHEN:

Wednesday, November 3, 2021, 3:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. (ET)

WHO:



Isabella Casillas Guzman , Administrator, SBA

Larry Stubblefield , Associate Administrator, SBA Office of Veterans Business Development

Laura Wages, Director of Programs, SBA Office of Veterans Business Development

Kent Syverud , Chancellor & President, Syracuse University

J. Michael Haynie, Ph.D, Vice Chancellor, Strategic Initiatives & Innovation, Syracuse University

Local Veteran Small Business Owners



RSVP:

Media is invited to join the visit and must RSVP to Regional Communications

Director Matt Coleman at Matthew.Coleman@sba.gov for credentialing by

3:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday, November 2, 2021.



About the Office of Veterans Business Development

The Office of Veterans Business Development’s (OVBD) mission is to maximize the availability, applicability, and usability of small business programs for Veterans, Service-Disabled Veterans, Reserve Component Members, and their dependents or survivors. OVBD is SBA’s liaison with the veterans business community; provides policy analysis and reporting, and is an Ombudsman for veteran entrepreneurs. OVBD has several programs and services to assist aspiring and existing veteran entrepreneurs such as training, counseling and mentorship, and oversight of Federal procurement programs for Veteran-Owned and Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Businesses.

About the U.S. Small Business Administration

The U.S. Small Business Administration makes the American dream of business ownership a reality. As the only go-to resource and voice for small businesses backed by the strength of the federal government, the SBA empowers entrepreneurs and small business owners with the resources and support they need to start, grow or expand their businesses, or recover from a declared disaster. It delivers services through an extensive network of SBA field offices and partnerships with public and private organizations. To learn more, visit www.sba.gov.

