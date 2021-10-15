U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,471.37
    +33.11 (+0.75%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,294.76
    +382.20 (+1.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,897.34
    +73.91 (+0.50%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,265.65
    -8.52 (-0.37%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.66
    +1.35 (+1.66%)
     

  • Gold

    1,768.10
    -29.80 (-1.66%)
     

  • Silver

    23.35
    -0.13 (-0.54%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1606
    +0.0005 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5760
    +0.0570 (+3.75%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3751
    +0.0074 (+0.54%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.2000
    +0.5230 (+0.46%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    61,648.59
    +4,333.63 (+7.56%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,464.06
    +57.32 (+4.07%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,234.03
    +26.32 (+0.37%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,068.63
    +517.70 (+1.81%)
     

NEXT WEEK: SBA Administrator Will Visit Seattle To Highlight Economic Recovery

United States Small Business Administration
·2 min read

Guzman to Meet With Seattle Mayor While Visiting Local Small Businesses in Seattle

Seattle, Oct. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Next week, U.S. SBA Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman will visit Seattle as a part of a tour highlighting progress in the nation's small business recovery and COVID-19 vaccinations as a critical strategy for Americans to continue to get back to work safely.

While traveling in Seattle, Administrator Guzman will join Mayor Durkan to tour local small businesses in Seattle and will hold a press conference following the tour. Administrator Guzman will also meet with local entrepreneurs, economic development officials, and small business advocates, and discuss the Biden-Harris Administration's path forward to continue serving America's small business communities.

Since June, Administrator Guzman has visited 15 states and territories, including Puerto Rico, promoting the benefits of the President’s Build Back Better agenda for millions of Americans.

WHEN

October 18, to Wednesday, October 20, 2021

WHERE

Seattle, Washington (Media: RSVP for locations)

WHO

Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman, U.S. Small Business Administration
Mayor Jenny Durkan, Mayor of Seattle
Seattle small businesses and economic advocates

WHY

The SBA has administered more than $1 trillion in economic aid to small businesses via several COVID relief programs, including the COVID-19 Economic Injury Disaster Loans, Paycheck Protection Program, Restaurant Revitalization Fund, and Shuttered Venue Operators Grant, which were all funded in President Biden’s $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan. The agency continues to provide small business relief via COVID Economic Injury Disaster Loans and Advances in its efforts to help those affected by the pandemic get back on track. SBA Administrator Guzman’s national listening tour is focused on hearing directly from small business owners most affected by the pandemic who needed and/or still need economic aid to recover.

MEDIA RSVP: Media are invited to join the small business walking tour and press conference with Mayor Jenny Durkan and must RSVP to Garth MacDonald at garth.macdonald@sba.gov by Noon Monday, October 18, 2021, for locations.

###

About the U.S. Small Business Administration

The U.S. Small Business Administration makes the American dream of business ownership a reality. As the only go-to resource and voice for small businesses backed by the strength of the federal government, the SBA empowers entrepreneurs and small business owners with the resources and support they need to start, grow or expand their businesses, or recover from a declared disaster. It delivers services through an extensive network of SBA field offices and partnerships with public and private organizations. To learn more, visit www.sba.gov.

CONTACT: Garth MacDonald United States Small Business Administration garth.macdonald@sba.gov


