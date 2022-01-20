U.S. markets open in 39 minutes

JUST IN:

Weekly jobless claims jump to a 3-month high

Another 286,000 Americans filed, higher than expected and from the previous week

NEXT WEEK: 'Team School Choice:' K-12 Parents, Educators Unite with for School Choice Week Celebrations in Utah

·2 min read

Gov. Spencer Cox Issues Proclamation Recognizing Jan. 23-29 as Utah School Choice Week

SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Parents, you have choices when it comes to your child's education. That's the message Utah families and educators are bringing to their celebrations this National School Choice Week.

National School Choice Week 2022 (PRNewsfoto/National School Choice Week)
National School Choice Week 2022 (PRNewsfoto/National School Choice Week)

Utah schools, organizations, and individuals are planning 209 celebrations for the Week, which will feature more than 26,000 activities nationwide. Among notable celebrations in Utah will be the inaugural Provo School Choice Week Fair on Saturday, Jan. 22 and a press conference at the Capitol held by Utah Association of Public Charter Schools on Thursday, Jan. 27.

Across the country, more than two dozen U.S. landmarks and notable buildings will light up in special colors to mark the Week.

The Week's celebrations focus on community building, sharing student and teacher successes, and raising awareness about how to put kids first when it comes to education. The goal? Supporting families and highlighting schools so more kids can find learning fits where they thrive.

"Utah is a national leader in providing families with a diversity of quality school choice options, with more options for parents than in many other states," said Andrew Campanella, president of National School Choice Week. "The state offers some of the nation's most flexible open enrollment policies for traditional public schools, has a thriving public charter school sector, and offers several full-time and tuition-free online public schools –– in addition to magnet, private, and home education options. Within the past year, Utah enhanced school choice again, with a focus on helping military families."

Here in Utah, there are a variety of educational options to attend including: traditional public schools with flexible open enrollment, charter schools, magnet schools, online learning, private schools, and homeschooling. Utah students with special needs may qualify for a state-run scholarship program for private schools.

To raise awareness of these options, Gov. Spencer Cox officially proclaimed Jan. 23-29 to be Utah School Choice Week. Across the state, additional communities are celebrating School Choice Week by formally proclaiming it, including the cities of LaVerkin and South Jordan.

To download a guide to Utah school choice, use the school finder tool to search schools in your area, or see celebration photos and proclamation updates, visit schoolchoiceweek.com/utah.

Local celebrants are available to discuss their plans with reporters upon request. For more information, preview a sampling of Utah events at schoolchoiceweek.com/utah.

National School Choice Week shines a spotlight on effective K-12 education options for children, focusing equally on traditional public, charter, magnet, online, private, and home education options. Every January, participants plan tens of thousands of celebrations –– such as school fairs and open houses–– to raise awareness about school choice across all 50 states. School Choice Week also develops resources and guides to K-12 education for families. As a not-for-profit effort, the Week is nonpolitical and nonpartisan and does not advocate for legislation. For more information visit schoolchoiceweek.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/next-week-team-school-choice-k-12-parents-educators-unite-with-for-school-choice-week-celebrations-in-utah-301464746.html

SOURCE National School Choice Week

