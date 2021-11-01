U.S. markets closed

Next10, Inc. Audited Financials Nearing Completion

2 min read
LAS VEGAS, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Next10, Inc., dba Ultimate Holdings Corporation, (USOTC PINK: NXTN), ("UHC"), is excited to announce that Boyle CPA, LLC, a third-party independent auditor, is now in the final stages of reviewing and completing the audited financial statements for the years ended 2019 and 2020. Robert A. Boyle is an expert in AICPA, SEC and PCAOB rules and regulations. Upon completion of the audit, UHC has plans to file a registered offering with the Securities and Exchange Commission to become a reporting issuer and to raise funds for their trucking operations.

Another positive note: 36 new 2022 Kenworth Next Generation T680s have been ordered and will be delivered throughout 2022. This is one of the many ways UHC rewards their independent owner operators who want to move into a new semi-tractor while continuing to live their dream.

William Rieser, CEO of UHC states: "To the best of our knowledge, no one in the U.S. comes close to our unique, one-of-a-kind, one-stop-shop program. During the past ten years, we believe we have created, fine-tuned, and executed implementation of our "secret sauce." We do not advertise for drivers. All drivers who join UHC are referred by other drivers, and/or our Dispatchers. UHC treats their entire team with the dignity and respect he/she deserves, which builds loyalty, allegiance, and commitment to the company. We turn truck driver's dreams into reality."

The grass is as green as it gets in the trucking industry at UHC.

CONTACT: info@ultimateholdingscorp.com, 612-386-0606

https://www.ultimateholdingscorp.com

This press release does not constitute an offering of any securities for sale.

Safe Harbor Statement: This Press Release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the company's current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. A more extensive listing of risks and factors that may affect the company's business prospects and cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the reports and other documents filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission and OTC Markets, Inc. OTC Disclosure and News Service. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/next10-inc-audited-financials-nearing-completion-301413391.html

SOURCE Next10, Inc.

