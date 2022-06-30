NEXTAFF Named to Franchise Business Review's 2022 Culture100 List

Independent Research Identified NEXTAFF as One of the Top 100 Franchise Brands With the Best Culture Based on Surveys of Over 30,000 Franchise Owners

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., June 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NEXTAFF was recently named to Franchise Business Review's third annual "Culture100" list. The list recognizes the top 100 franchise brands in a 2022 report on the Best Franchise Cultures.

NEXTAFF helps companies recruit, screen and hire quality talent through a proprietary X-FACTOR™ model. The company's comprehensive approach is designed to considerably outperform a traditional temp agency supplier model.

Franchise Business Review, a franchise market research firm that performs independent surveys of franchisee satisfaction, provides the only rankings of franchises based solely on actual franchisee satisfaction and performance.

NEXTAFF was among more than 300 franchise brands, representing more than 30,000 franchise owners, that participated in Franchise Business Review's research on the best franchise cultures. Franchisees were surveyed on 33 benchmark questions regarding brand vision, team culture, honesty and integrity, and overall support.

"A franchise company's culture — and your potential fit into that culture — should guide your franchise investment decision," said Michelle Rowan, president and COO of Franchise Business Review. "Looking at data on how current franchisees rate a brand's culture will tell you how well the franchise leadership team is executing on the vision of the brand, and how well the community of support staff and franchisees work together to achieve their business objectives."

NEXTAFF highlights include:

Clear vision: Score of 84.4 compared to FBR benchmark of 75.6.

Involves franchisees: Score of 82.8 compared to FBR benchmark of 60.8

Cares about my success: Score of 85.9 compared to FBR benchmark of 79.3

Recommend: Score of 90.0 compared to FBR benchmark of 79.9

"We are very intentional about the culture at NEXTAFF," said Cary Daniel, co-founder and CEO of NEXTAFF. "Being named in the Top 100 franchises is validation that our support team's hard work and dedication to the franchise owner's success is felt throughout the organization."

About NEXTAFF

NEXTAFF helps companies recruit, screen and hire quality talent through a proprietary X-FACTOR™ model. Our comprehensive approach is designed to considerably outperform a traditional temp agency supplier model. Each NEXTAFF office is locally owned and operated, which allows our clients to work directly with owners in finding quality employees. NEXTAFF offers a variety of custom staffing solutions in commercial, healthcare and information technology verticals.

For more information about NEXTAFF, visit https://www.nextaff.com/. Those interested in franchise opportunities can visit https://www.nextaff-franchise.com/.

About Franchise Business Review

Franchise Business Review (FBR) is a leading market research firm serving the franchise sector. FBR measures satisfaction and engagement of franchisees and franchise employees and publishes various guides and reports for entrepreneurs considering an investment in a franchise business. To read our publications, visit https://franchisebusinessreview.com/page/publications/. To learn more about FBR's research, please visit www.FranchiseBusinessReview.com.

