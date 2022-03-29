U.S. markets close in 4 hours 24 minutes

Nextbite and MorningStar Farms® Launch Virtual Restaurant Featuring Plant-Based Chik’n Menu Items

Nextbite
·4 min read
In this article:
  • K
Nextbite
Nextbite

Nextbite and MorningStar Farms Plant-based Chik'n Menu Items

NEXTBITE AND MORNINGSTAR FARMS® LAUNCH VIRTUAL RESTAURANT FEATURING PLANT-BASED CHIK'N MENU ITEMS
NEXTBITE AND MORNINGSTAR FARMS® LAUNCH VIRTUAL RESTAURANT FEATURING PLANT-BASED CHIK’N MENU ITEMS

--Nextbite Expands Miss Mazy’s Menu Offerings with Kellogg’s MorningStar Farms® Incogmeato® Partnership, its First CPG Venture--

DENVER and BATTLE CREEK, Mich., March 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nextbite, a leader in virtual restaurants and technology, today announced its first CPG (consumer products group) partnership with MorningStar Farms® Incogmeato®. MorningStar Farms® Incogmeato® is a division of Kellogg that produces vegan and vegetarian food. This partnership expands Nextbite’s brand Miss Mazy’s Amazin’ Chicken with plant-based menu offerings, featuring the new MorningStar Farms® Incogmeato® Chik’n Tenders that are packed with craveable plant-based protein and taste just like chicken.

The new menu items, the Incogmeato® Cheeky Chik’n sandwich and Incogmeato® Fried Chik'n Tenders, meet consumers’ growing demand for plant-based menu choices. The plant-based sandwiches and tenders are available for a limited time through May 31, 2022, from select Miss Mazy’s Amazin’ Chicken locations in San Francisco, Las Vegas, and the NYC metro area. Customers can order from these locations via Uber Eats, DoorDash and Grubhub and at MissMazys.com.

The Miss Mazy’s MorningStar Farms® Incogmeato® Chik’n Tenders are mouth-wateringly delicious, with the just-like-meat taste of thick, juicy and crispy homestyle chicken served with classic sauces. Delivering key attributes that consumers increasingly demand, the 100% plant protein MorningStar Farms® Incogmeato® Chik’n Tenders are vegan, made with non-GMO soy, no preservatives, and all natural flavors.

“We are proud to partner with Nextbite and Miss Mazy’s Amazin’ Chicken for our first entry into the virtual restaurant industry to make Chik’n Tenders easily available via delivery,” said Stefanie Miller, President, Away from Home, Kellogg Company. “MorningStar Farms® Incogmeato® Chik’n Tenders use finely-honed plant-based tear technology to create fibers that tear-apart and mimic the texture of real chicken. This just-like-meat experience combined with Nextbite’s expertise in delicious delivery-only menus, meets the demand from flexitarian chicken-loving consumers for crave-worthy plant-based options.”

“Plant-based options are fast-growing in popularity, propelled primarily by the rise of flexitarianism. From data-backed research, we know consumers will appreciate this delicious new plant-based offering that tastes just like chicken,” said Alex Canter, CEO and Co-Founder of Nextbite. “As our first CPG partnership, MorningStar Farms® food quality and leadership in the plant-based arena is compelling and exemplifies the potential for new and exciting offerings to meet consumer demand.”

In addition to the MorningStar Farms® Incogmeato® Chik’n Tenders, the Miss Mazy’s menu items include:

  • The Miss Mazy’s Special, The Spicy Chick and Flyin’ South sandwiches

  • Spicy Fried Chicken Tenders and Mazy’s Fried Chicken Tenders

  • Classic Mac Bites, Hen House Hot Fries and Classic Fries

  • Miss Mazy’s Mud Pie and Chocolate Chip Cookie

Nextbite helps restaurants succeed in the fast-growing off-premise dining model and delivers a complete solution including integration with delivery apps.

In addition to Miss Mazy’s Amazin’ Chicken, Nextbite's growing brand portfolio of delivery-only menu items includes George Lopez Tacos and Lucky Dragon Fried Rice, along with other menus, such as Grilled Cheese Society.

About Nextbite

Nextbite is helping drive and shape the new digital era for the restaurant industry. A leader in virtual restaurants and the pioneer in online order management, the company is focused on helping restaurant partners successfully enter the virtual restaurant space with new delivery-only menus, using underutilized labor and kitchen capacity, to increase margins and revenue. Originally founded as Ordermark in 2017, Nextbite is the only all-in-one virtual restaurant solution for existing restaurants and kitchens that pairs the proven Ordermark online ordering/delivery management system with a selection of highly visible, on-trend, delivery brands. Headquartered in Denver and Los Angeles, Nextbite has more than $150M in funding, with its most recent round led by SoftBank. Learn more at nextbite.io, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Kellogg Company

At Kellogg Company (NYSE: K), our vision is a good and just world where people are not just fed but fulfilled. We are creating better days and a place at the table for everyone through our trusted food brands. Our beloved brands include Pringles®, Cheez-It®, Special K®, Kellogg's Frosted Flakes®, Pop-Tarts®, Kellogg's Corn Flakes®, Rice Krispies®, Eggo®, Mini-Wheats®, Kashi®, RXBAR®, MorningStar Farms® and more. Net sales in 2021 were nearly $14.2 billion, comprised principally of snacks as well as convenience foods like cereal, frozen foods, and noodles. As part of our Kellogg's® Better Days ESG strategy, we're addressing the interconnected issues of wellbeing, climate and food security, creating Better Days for 3 billion people by the end of 2030. Visit www.KelloggCompany.com.

Media Contacts:

Kellogg’s Media Hotline
269-961-3799
media.hotline@kellogg.com

Angela Zott
Public Relations, Nextbite
586-565-1986
angela.zott@nextbite.io

Lisa Hendrickson,
LCH Communications for Nextbite
516-643-1642
lisa@lchcommunications.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/73856b2e-2ca1-4753-8de3-4f05196f41f2


