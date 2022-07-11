U.S. markets close in 5 hours 26 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,858.54
    -40.84 (-1.05%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,193.26
    -144.89 (-0.46%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,419.11
    -216.20 (-1.86%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,741.79
    -27.57 (-1.56%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    102.11
    -2.68 (-2.56%)
     

  • Gold

    1,737.30
    -5.00 (-0.29%)
     

  • Silver

    19.16
    -0.08 (-0.42%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0077
    -0.0106 (-1.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9910
    -0.1100 (-3.55%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1889
    -0.0147 (-1.22%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.4880
    +1.4080 (+1.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,399.38
    -543.14 (-2.59%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    439.31
    -3.66 (-0.83%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,179.81
    -16.43 (-0.23%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,812.30
    +295.11 (+1.11%)
     

NEXTCHEM AWARDED ADVANCED BASIC ENGINEERING STUDY BY STORENGY (ENGIE) FOR A NEW WAY OF PRODUCING BIOMETHANE FROM PYROGASIFICATION OF WASTE WOOD

·2 min read

MILAN, July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Maire Tecnimont S.p.A. announces that its subsidiary NextChem has been awarded a contract by Storengy to carry out an Advanced Basic Engineering Study for a waste wood and solid recovered fuel conversion plant to produce biomethane. Once the project has reached the final investment decision targeted by the end of 2022 and is granted the related permitting, NextChem, in association with another Maire Tecnimont Group's subsidiary, shall act as an EPC contractor for the methanation package of the project, which is set to be implemented in Le Havre, France.

(PRNewsfoto/Maire Tecnimont S.p.A.)
(PRNewsfoto/Maire Tecnimont S.p.A.)

NextChem will be responsible for the engineering and cost estimating for the syngas purification, methanation unit and methane upgrading of the plant, which will produce 11,000 tons per annum of renewable and low carbon natural gas (biomethane). French company COMESSA will be responsible for the design and supply of the chemical reactor. The technology to be used in the plant has already been successfully applied to the Gaya pilot plant near Lyon, owned by ENGIE, which validated the feasibility to produce biomethane. This will be the first commercial project in the world of its kind to inject in the grid methane produced through pyrogasification of waste wood, kick-starting the so called "second generation biomethane".

NextChem and Storengy will also establish a broader cooperation agreement with the aim that NextChem would act as strategic partner, co-developer and co-licensor of the Gaya technology currently patented and owned by ENGIE.

Alessandro Bernini, CEO of Maire Tecnimont Group and NextChem, commented: "One of the main challenges today is to find solutions for the substitution of natural gas of fossil origin with sustainable alternatives: in order to reach this objective, our group is actively developing a range of solutions to produce biogas and syngas from waste. We are proud of this engagement with ENGIE that allows us to broaden our green tech portfolio and further strengthen our presence in Europe in Energy Transition".

Camille Bonenfant-Jeanneney, CEO at Storengy, commented: "Storengy salutes this agreement with Tecnimont Group and NextChem, which is a great opportunity to pursue common development projects in order to offer concrete, innovative and replicable solutions to our clients. In a carbon-neutral world, renewable gases will play an essential role to provide resiliency and flexibility to the energy system".

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1856645/Maire_Tecnimont_NEW_LOGO.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nextchem-awarded-advanced-basic-engineering-study-by-storengy-engie-for-a-new-way-of-producing-biomethane-from-pyrogasification-of-waste-wood-301583774.html

SOURCE Maire Tecnimont S.p.A.

Recommended Stories

  • Fearing Russian gas shut-off, France's industry turns to oil

    AIX-EN-PROVENCE, France (Reuters) -France's energy-intensive companies are speeding up contingency plans and converting their gas boilers to run on oil as they seek to avoid disruption in the event any further reduction in Russian gas supplies leads to power outages. Gathered over the weekend at a business and economics conference in southern France, several top executives said they were preparing for possible blackouts. "What we've done is we've converted our boilers, so they're capable of running on gas or oil, and we can even switch to coal if we need to," said Florent Menegaux, the boss of Michelin, one of the world's leading tyre-makers.

  • Manufacturers Brace for Nord Stream Repairs, Fearing Pipeline Won’t Reopen

    Russia’s main natural-gas artery to Europe is about to close for maintenance. Governments on the continent worry the shutdown will be permanent, while manufacturers are preparing for possible gas rationing that would force them to shut production.

  • Europe’s Rush to Buy Africa’s Natural Gas Draws Cries of Hypocrisy

    (Bloomberg) -- Near the tip of Nigeria’s Bonny Island, an arrowhead speck of land where the Atlantic Ocean meets the Niger Delta, a giant plant last year produced enough liquefied natural gas to heat half the UK for the winter. Most of it was shipped out of the country, with Spain, France and Portugal the biggest buyers.Most Read from BloombergElon’s OutTrump Lashes Out at Elon Musk and ‘Rotten’ Twitter DealPutin’s New Weapon of Mass Disruption: Kazakh OilWho Shot Shinzo Abe and Why? Everything

  • Hit by COVID-19, EU population shrinks for second year running - Eurostat

    According to Eurostat, the population of the 27 countries that make up the bloc fell by close to 172,000 from the previous year and over 656,000 from January 2020. "In 2020 and 2021 the positive net migration no longer compensated for the negative natural change in the EU and, as a consequence, the EU total population has been decreasing," it said, pointing to impacts from the pandemic. The number of deaths began outstripping births in the EU a decade ago, but immigration from outside the bloc helped offset the gap until the first year of the pandemic.

  • Microsoft Wants to Share Its Climate Secret

    Microsoft ( ) has positioned itself to be a climate change leader by encouraging its customers to shift to storing its data in its cloud service, Microsoft Azure. Shifting to the cloud means that companies can slash energy usage by 65% and cut carbon emissions by more than 84%, according to research by Accenture. In June, the software giant along with Accenture ( ) and their joint venture, Avanade, said they would work together to focus on finding climate change solutions to help companies emit less carbon by providing advisory services to them such as including sustainability when they design new products and services.

  • Leak under Myrtle Beach gas station could be toxic. Tests are way overdue, a lawsuit says.

    Underground petroleum leaks can lead to serious environmental and health risks, including contamination of drinking water, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

  • Ships get older and slower as emissions rules bite

    Faced with uncertainty about which fuels to use in the long term to cut greenhouse gas emissions, many shipping firms are sticking with ageing fleets, but older vessels may soon have to start sailing slower to comply with new environmental rules. From next year, the International Maritime Organization (IMO) requires all ships to calculate their annual carbon intensity based on a vessel's emissions for the cargo it carries - and show that it is progressively coming down. While older ships can be retrofitted with devices to lower emissions, analysts say the quickest fix is just to go slower, with a 10% drop in cruising speeds slashing fuel usage by almost 30%, according to marine sector lender Danish Ship Finance.

  • Canada to return repaired Nord Stream 1 turbine, expand sanctions on Russia

    OTTAWA/FRANKFURT (Reuters) -Canada will return a repaired turbine to Germany that is needed for the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline and could help to ensure continued flows of energy until Europe can end its dependency on Russian gas, Canada's minister of natural resources said. Ukraine's energy and foreign ministries said the decision amounted to adjusting sanctions imposed on Moscow "to the whims of Russia" and called for it to be reversed. The Canadian government said in a statement on Saturday it was issuing a "time-limited and revocable permit" to exempt the return of turbines from its Russian sanctions and also announced new measures against Moscow in response to its invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24.

  • An aggressive weed infesting Southeast US was just spotted in Boise. What you can do

    Cogongrass, one of the 10 worst weeds in the world, was recently identified in Idaho’s Foothills. This is the first case of cogongrass in the western United States

  • Yosemite fire grows as crews protect iconic sequoias

    A wildfire threatening the largest grove of giant sequoias in Yosemite National Park more than doubled in size in a day, and firefighters were working in difficult terrain Sunday to protect the iconic trees and a small mountain town as the U.S. weathers another very active year for fires. Campers and residents near the blaze were evacuated but the rest of the sprawling park in California remained open, though heavy smoke obscured scenic vistas and created unhealthy air quality. “Today it's actually the smokiest that we’ve seen,” Nancy Phillipe, a Yosemite fire information spokesperson, said Sunday.

  • Australia Adviser Says Gas Can Speed Up Clean Energy Transition

    (Bloomberg) -- Natural gas will help accelerate Australia’s transition to cleaner energy, according to one of the nation’s top scientists. Most Read from BloombergElon’s OutTrump Lashes Out at Elon Musk and ‘Rotten’ Twitter DealPutin’s New Weapon of Mass Disruption: Kazakh OilWho Shot Shinzo Abe and Why? Everything We Know So FarTwitter Assembles Legal Team to Sue Musk Over Dropped TakeoverAs the country moves with increasing urgency to phase out its reliance on polluting coal-fired power plants

  • California cities ban new gas stations in battle to combat climate change

    Bay Area cities have started banning the construction of new gas stations to combat climate change. Some lawmakers hope Los Angeles could join the movement soon.

  • Gusty wind precedes thunderstorm

    Tree limbs bend in wind as a thunderstorm approaches Church Hill, Tennessee

  • Wild bees, threatened by warming and wildfires, get help from WA researchers

    “It’s hard for a bee to outfly a fire.”

  • Balkan activists keep fighting for Europe’s last wild rivers

    SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — It took a decade of court battles and street protests, but Balkan activists fighting to protect some of Europe's last wild rivers have scored an important conservation victory in Bosnia. A new electricity law, which passed Thursday, bans the further construction of small hydroelectric power plants in the larger of Bosnia’s two semi-independent entities. Since it was launched in 2013, the campaign has brought together environmental activists, conservation groups and local people to jointly fight for protection of what it calls “one of the most important spots for European biodiversity.”

  • Police close Central Florida park over ‘aggressive alligator’

    The Mount Dora Police Department said that Palm Island Park had been temporarily closed because of an aggressive alligator.

  • Faroe Islands to limit controversial annual dolphin hunt after widespread anger

    The Faroe Islands killed more than 1,400 dolphins in a single day last September.

  • ‘Don’t touch these plants,’ officials warn. Their sap can burn and scar your skin

    Both plants are found in parts of the United States, and their sap, “in combo with moisture and sun,” can cause irritation, burning and scarring if touched.

  • Authorities warn beach goers of sharks

    Officials are telling the public that the water is safe, but to stay on alert.

  • TikTok ‘frog army’ stunt could have grave consequences, experts warn

    Scientists alarmed at claims of releasing 10m frogs and 100m ladybugs to rack up viewers as relocating species can have ‘extremely negative consequences’