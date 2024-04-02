NEXTDC (ASX:NXT) Hasn't Managed To Accelerate Its Returns

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. Having said that, from a first glance at NEXTDC (ASX:NXT) we aren't jumping out of our chairs at how returns are trending, but let's have a deeper look.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for NEXTDC, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.014 = AU$53m ÷ (AU$3.8b - AU$87m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

Therefore, NEXTDC has an ROCE of 1.4%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the IT industry average of 7.9%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for NEXTDC compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past.

What Can We Tell From NEXTDC's ROCE Trend?

There are better returns on capital out there than what we're seeing at NEXTDC. The company has employed 139% more capital in the last five years, and the returns on that capital have remained stable at 1.4%. Given the company has increased the amount of capital employed, it appears the investments that have been made simply don't provide a high return on capital.

In Conclusion...

In conclusion, NEXTDC has been investing more capital into the business, but returns on that capital haven't increased. Investors must think there's better things to come because the stock has knocked it out of the park, delivering a 203% gain to shareholders who have held over the last five years. But if the trajectory of these underlying trends continue, we think the likelihood of it being a multi-bagger from here isn't high.

