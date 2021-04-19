U.S. markets close in 1 hour 8 minutes

Nextdoor will display 'anti-racism notification' if it notices discriminatory language

Nicole Lee
·Senior Editor
·1 min read

Anyone who’s spent significant time on Nextdoor knows that it is rife with cases of racial profiling, with reports going as far back as 2015. The company even had to pull a “Forward to Police” feature due to racially-biased reports. CEO Sarah Friar has said recently that the company is attempting to curb racism on its platform, especially in light of the rise of Black Lives Matters protests last year. Today, the company is taking a step in that direction by introducing a new “anti-racism notification” aimed at preventing discriminatory language.

In a blog post, Nextdoor says that the notification will pop up if it detects phrases such as “All Lives Matter” or “Blue Lives Matter,” and will prompt the author to reconsider using such language. It doesn’t prevent them from publishing it, but the company hopes this will help spread awareness that these terms are "hurtful to people of color." Incidentally, both of those phrases are actually explicitly prohibited on Nextdoor “when used to undermine racial equality or the Black Lives Matter movement.” 

This isn’t the first time the company has introduced such prompts. In 2019, Nextdoor also introduced a “Kindness Reminder” which detects offensive language and prompts users to edit the post. The company said that has resulted in a 30 percent reduction in “incivil content.”

Nextdoor also relies on human moderators to police its forums. In an interview with Wired, Friar said that the company has been trying to diversify its local moderator volunteers as well.

The anti-racism notification will roll out this week on the web, iOS and Android.

  • Apple will allow Parler back onto the App Store

    Proposed updates to the app and moderation practices were sufficient enough for Apple.

  • Fitbit's $150 Luxe is another attempt to make a stylish fitness tracker

    The company is announcing the Fitbit Luxe today — which it's calling a "fashion-forward fitness and wellness tracker... in an effortlessly chic bracelet design."

  • Reddit reveals its version of Clubhouse's audio chat rooms

    AMAs could be about to get much more candid in Reddit Talk.

  • Sony reverses decision to close PS3 and Vita game stores this summer

    'It’s clear that we made the wrong decision here.'

  • Google offers virtual tours of UNESCO World Heritage sites

    Explore Mount Kilimanjaro, the Taj Mahal, Yosemite National Park and many other locations.

  • Union says Amazon interfered with Alabama warehouse vote

    Amazon beat back a push to unionize in its Bessemer, Alabama fulfillment center thanks to a surprisingly one-sided vote — nearly two-thirds of the facility’s workers chose not to join the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union on April 9th. According to a list of objections filed with the National Labor Relations Board late Friday, however, the union argues Amazon won the vote because it “interfered” with the rights of its employees “to vote in a free and fair election; a right protected under Section 7 of the National Labor Relations Act.”

  • Navalny transferred to Russian prison hospital, health worsening, lawyer says

    Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny has been transferred to a prison hospital, supporters and officials said on Monday, 20 days into a hunger strike that has led the United States to warn Moscow of serious repercussions if he should die in jail. Navalny's lawyer Alexei Liptser said after visiting him in the hospital of penal colony No. 3 in the city of Vladimir, east of Moscow, that his health was deteriorating and he had again been denied access to his own doctors. Russia's prison service said Navalny, 44, was in a "satisfactory" state and he was being given "vitamin therapy" with his consent.

  • EA announces 'Apex Legends Mobile,' with regional betas starting this month

    It's completely separate from the PC and console versions of 'Apex Legends.'

  • Facebook to launch new audio products

    The CEO, speaking in an interview on Discord with Casey Newton, editor of newsletter Platformer, also said Facebook was exploring live audio rooms. Facebook joins a host of social companies that have announced audio features in recent months. Twitter Inc is also testing its live audio feature "Spaces," which said it was aiming to make it available to all users by April.

  • Sony's FlavorGraph uses AI to predict which ingredients will pair together

    AI has gone into games and self-driving with mixed success, but now it's trying its hand at cooking.

  • EXPLAINER: What are charges against Chauvin in Floyd death?

    The 12 jurors deliberating the case against Derek Chauvin will have three counts to consider as they weigh whether he is responsible for the death of George Floyd. Chauvin is charged with second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. The case comes down to two key questions — whether Chauvin caused Floyd's death and whether his actions were reasonable — and each charge requires a different element of proof as to Chauvin's state of mind.

  • Manager of prominent Fin7 hacking group sentenced to 10 years in prison

    The manager of a hacking group known as Fin7 has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for his role in an international cybercrime operation that targeted US banks and retailers.

  • Positive Grid Spark Pearl review: A high-tech guitar amp that's easy on the eyes

    The Positive Grid Spark is one of, if not the most high-tech practice amp out there and packs a lot of versatility for $299.

  • Harley-Davidson hits recovery road amid focus on touring bikes

    (Reuters) -Harley-Davidson Inc on Monday raised its full-year earnings forecast after smashing analysts' quarterly profit estimates, vindicating Chief Executive Jochen Zeitz's decision to focus on more-profitable touring bikes at the expense of cheaper entry-level models. The company, however, also received a setback in the European Union - its second-biggest market - where all of its products, regardless of origin, will be subjected to a 56% import tariff from June following a new EU ruling. The ruling revokes the credentials that currently allow Harley to ship certain motorcycles to the EU from its international manufacturing facilities at a 6% tariff.

  • An Ether ETF Isn’t Even Launched and Already There Is a Fee War

    (Bloomberg) -- The price war in Bitcoin exchange-traded funds started not long after the first two products launched. For rival cryptocurrency Ether, it’s beginning before the ETFs even start trading.Evolve Funds Group Inc. is waiving the 0.75% management fee on its upcoming Ether ETF, ticker ETHR, until May 31, according to a company statement. That will make it cheaper than two competing products from Purpose Investments Inc. and CI Global Asset Management.Last week, all three announced plans to release ETFs tracking the popular cryptocurrency in the Canadian market on Tuesday, investing directly in Ether tokens. Although Europe has several exchange-traded products tracking Ether and Grayscale Investments offers an Ethereum Trust, this will be a first for the North American market.“Investors are particularly fee conscious when new ETFs come to market,” said Todd Rosenbluth, director of ETF research for CFRA Research. “Asset managers want to gather assets quickly to ensure there is sufficient liquidity as larger potential investors consider the fund.”If the fierce demand for the first Bitcoin ETFs is any indication, the three funds are likely to see a rush of inflows, making any differences between the options especially impactful.Just a week after the first Bitcoin ETFs debuted in February, Evolve lowered the price on its fund, ticker EBIT, to O.75% from 1%, making it cheaper than the Purpose Bitcoin ETF at 1%. Although the fund, ticker BTCC, launched only one day before Evolve’s product, it attracted far greater interest.More than $165 million worth of shares in the Purpose product changed hands on its first day. Only a day later, that number for EBIT was just $14.6 million. Now, the BTCC boasts more than $1 billion in assets, while Evolve only has about $88 million, according to the company.For the Ether funds, the CI Galaxy Ethereum ETF (ETHX) which is sub-advised by Galaxy Digital Asset Management, will charge a 0.40% management fee, while the Purpose version will cost 1%. After May 31, Evolve’s offering will once again have a 0.75% expense.Ether was trading around $2,217 as of 9:14 a.m. in New York after plunging about 20% amid a wider crypto selloff, with the listing of Coinbase Global Inc. spurring volatility.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Peloton Slumps After U.S. Agency Warns on Treadmill Risks

    (Bloomberg) -- Peloton Interactive Inc. shares fell 10% Monday after U.S. regulators warned consumers to stop using the exercise equipment maker’s Tread+ machine if there are young children or pets at home.The advisory follows a series of accidents involving the treadmill. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) said Saturday it is continuing to investigate incidents of injury or death related to the Tread+.Peloton said in a statement that it was “concerned” by the commission’s warning, which it termed “misleading and inaccurate.” There’s no reason to stop using the Tread+ as long as all warnings and safety instructions are followed, it said.JPMorgan Chase & Co. analyst Doug Anmuth reiterated his overweight rating on the stock and recommended buying during any pullback in the shares related to the CPSC’s warning.“Peloton emphasizes that the Tread+ is safe when its warnings and safety instructions are followed, and the company will neither stop selling nor recall the Tread+,” Anmuth said in a research note. He doesn’t expect the recent incidents or the CPSC’s warning to further delay Peloton’s launch of its new lower-priced Tread in the U.S., he added.The Tread+ warning doesn’t impact the long-term investment outlook for Peloton, according to Stifel analyst Scott Devitt. He expects the resolution for the Tread+ issue could be adding a protective guard to the end of the treadmill, or a similar remedy.The stock hit a low of $104.58 Monday, bringing its decline so far this year to 31%.What Bloomberg Intelligence Says:“The Tread+ warning may not significantly slow Peloton’s near-term growth prospects, given that sales of exercise bikes still represent over 90% of hardware revenue. However, it could keep some customers from buying new treadmills.”-- Amine Bensaid, BI media analystClick here to read the research.READ MORE: U.S. Regulators Warn Consumers About Peloton’s Tread+ (1)(Updates share prices, adds Stifel comments.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Coca-Cola Tops Sales Expectations Amid Vaccine-Led Reopening

    (Bloomberg) -- Coca-Cola Co.’s sales beat expectations in the first quarter as the soda maker said it saw early -- though uneven -- signs of recovery in demand, particularly in areas with stronger rates of vaccination against Covid-19.The company also said it plans to sell a portion of the Coca-Cola Beverages Africa bottling business via an initial public offering.Coke’s organic revenue, which excludes the impact of currency or acquisitions, climbed 6% in the quarter ended April 2, according to a statement Monday. That topped the estimated 0.5% growth analysts had been expecting, according to forecasts compiled by Bloomberg.The results hint at a potential rebound as consumers worldwide emerge from more than a year of isolation, a process that is happening at different rates in different countries. The company is “encouraged by improvements in our business, especially in markets where vaccine availability is increasing and economies are opening up,” Chief Executive Officer James Quincey said in the statement.The soda business is unlikely to see full recovery until people are back at restaurants and amusement parks worldwide, buying overpriced hot dogs and giant-sized soft drinks. The uneven reopening pace is showing up in the results: Recovery remains “asynchronous” around the world, the company said. Unit case volume was down 6% in North America, but up 9% in Asia Pacific. Globally, case unit volume was flat.Coke shares rose 1% to $54.20 at 9:52 a.m. in New York. The stock declined 2.1% this year through Friday.Bottling IPOThe company also announced plans to list Coca-Cola Beverages Africa as a publicly traded company within the next 18 months. “A standalone listing for CCBA will enable the bottler to build on its growth trajectory and access capital independently to meet the investment needs of the business, which is great for stakeholders across Africa,” said Jacques Vermeulen, CEO of CCBA.An IPO of Coke’s stake could value the African business at about $6 billion, Bloomberg News reported last month. The soft-drink giant, which owns 66.5% of the bottling company, didn’t specify how much of its stake it intends to sell.Earlier: Coca-Cola Is Said to Consider Options for $6 Billion Africa UnitCoke is grappling with the commodity inflation pressures that are affecting other manufacturers, Chief Financial Officer John Murphy said in an interview.While consumer prices may start to rise this quarter, the company is “well-hedged” to withstand much of the cost pressure in the near term, he said. “We think it’s manageable this year; it’s really a 2022 challenge.”Aluminum CostsMost relevant to the soda maker will be higher costs in plastic and aluminum, including can-supply challenges in the U.S., he said. That should abate in 2022, though, with more supply becoming available.Coke is also seeing increases in high-fructose corn syrup and coffee. The company plans to manage those higher costs with supply-chain productivity and pricing, Murphy said.“Pricing decisions and hedging decisions are actually local decisions,” he said. “We will be working closely with our bottling partners all around the world to come up with the optimal solutions that could happen starting in the second quarter.”Coke reaffirmed its forecast for organic sales percentage growth of high single digits in 2021 and comparable earnings-per-share expansion of high single digits to low double digits. The company slightly trimmed its expectations for the impact of currency benefits on net revenue and comparable earnings.(Updates with share trading in sixth paragraph, adds chart.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Dogecoin Eclipses XRP as 4th Largest Cryptocurrency Ahead of ‘Dogeday’

    Dogecoin briefly replaced XRP as the fourth-largest coin early Monday.

  • Around 100 People Control DOGE's Entire $46B Market: Report

    Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) has been hard to ignore lately, as the meme-based cryptocurrency rose to become the sixth-largest with over $46 billion in market cap. What Happened: With 7,000% year-to-date returns and considerable outperformance against several top cryptocurrencies, DOGE’s appeal to retail investors has steadily been on the rise. However, several crypto influencers and traders have cautioned against going “all-in” on DOGE, citing concerns of a few large holders controlling the majority of its supply. See also: How to Buy DOGE Over 65% of Dogecoins are distributed among just 98 wallets across the world, while the single largest wallet holds 28% of all Dogecoins. In fact, just five wallets control 40% of the coin’s supply. Essentially, around 100 people control the entire $46 billion DOGE market. “The scam is simple - Hold on to Dogecoin till there is enough traction after it multiplies, dump all coins and cash out - Become instant billionaires,” said Akand Sitra of cryptocurrency risk management platform TRM Labs. Why It Matters: Sitra’s analysis of DOGE’s supply distribution was possible due to the nature of blockchain transactions, which are available for anyone to see on the open distributed ledger. Some on-chain analytics of the top DOGE holders led experts to believe that the cryptocurrency’s supply is concentrated among just a few holders. “The Dogecoin bubble will burst by the end of this year, easily,” said Sitra. Other traders in the space echoed this sentiment, calling it the reason why they will never be in DOGE “no matter the gains.” Why I'm not in $DOGE and will never be no matter the gains. https://t.co/jFVU2yQf03 — QuartzHands (@NFTiepie) April 19, 2021 At press time, DOGE was trading at $0.3976, up 32% overnight and 394% in the past seven days. DOGE holders were preparing for April 20, where a large group of retail traders has predicted the coin will touch $0.69. See Also: Dogecoin Creator Defends Meme Crypto's Supply: Doesn't 'Matter For Price' Image: Ivan Radic via Flickr See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaDeFi Blue Chip Season? Here's What Cryptos Coinbase Employees Are Buying Right NowInvestors In Disbelief As DOGE Becomes Top 5 Crypto With B Market Cap© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Quick-Fire Dealmakers Are Fueling a $129 Billion Buyout Boom

    (Bloomberg) -- It took Ardian SAS just two days in February to buy German laboratories company GBA Group.That’s fast work even in a year when some of the biggest auctions, including the multibillion-dollar sales of software firm Unit4 NV and laboratories group Cerba HealthCare, have been sealed in double-quick time, according to half a dozen buyout executives and advisers.In a fiercely competitive market for assets, private equity firms are learning that the key to winning is not just about price, it’s about how quickly they are prepared to spend. This is leading to an increase in those opting to approach targets early or pre-empt sales processes that typically comprise two to three bidding rounds.“For buyers, it’s not just about the price any more with ever-rising valuations,” said Simona Maellare, global co-head of UBS Group AG’s alternative capital group. “It is becoming an execution game, and those who are faster win.”With GBA, Ardian wasted no time in heading rivals off at the pass to take a majority stake alongside the group’s management and existing backer Quadriga Capital. A month later, German ophthalmic lens-maker Rodenstock skipped an auction process altogether to sell to Apax Partners.Private equity firms spent $129 billion on company takeovers in the first quarter, the most for any corresponding period since before the 2008 financial crisis, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Opportunities stemming from the Covid-19 pandemic, cheap credit and companies carving out units to clean up their balance sheets are all fueling dealmaking.Sellers’ MarketAt the same time, buyout houses are stocked with record amounts of uninvested capital, and yield-hungry investors are eager to see it put to work. This is all creating a sellers’ market, bankers say.“There is a ton of money in the system across asset classes,” said Matthew Rosedale, head of financial sponsors for Europe, the Middle East and Africa at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. “The price for quality businesses is high regardless.”In such an environment, opening the books to an eager private equity firm can help a company avoid the time and expense of an auction process without sacrificing the value that its competitive tension is designed to bring. On the flip side, it could make it harder to attract other buyers if those talks fall apart as questions may be raised about what was wrong with an asset.Hot SpotsThe technology and health-care sectors are offering particularly fertile ground for quick deals this year.EQT AB pre-empted the competition and reached an agreement to buy Cerba for about 4.5 billion euros ($5.4 billion). Montagu Private Equity did the same with its roughly $700 million purchase of U.K. enterprise software developer ITRS Group Ltd., while Insight Partners completed a deal for one of its portfolio companies in just three weeks when it snapped up Dotmatics Ltd. for 500 million pounds ($687 million), Bloomberg News reported previously.“How you secure deals? It is by delivering speed and certainty,” Rosedale said. “Pre-empting a deal is en vogue these days and it is not going away soon.”The rush to transact has also seen investment firms outbid strategic buyers, which can normally afford to offer more due to potential synergies. Bain Capital and Cinven caught rivals flatfooted in February with a multibillion-dollar takeover of Lonza Group AG’s specialty ingredients unit, which had drawn interest from German chemicals group Lanxess AG and Malaysian oil producer Petronas, as well as buyout firms Partners Group Holding AG and Carlyle Group Inc.Representatives for the private equity firms involved in the deals declined to comment or couldn’t immediately be reached for comment.Stealth ModeFor fast-acting buyers, the secret to success often relies on keeping their intentions hidden from the wider market. Seeking debt funding for buyouts could alert rivals, as banks have an interest in triggering auctions, which offer more chances to win advisory and financing roles. One way around this is for private equity firms to first guarantee financing themselves and pull together a loan package later, even if that strategy is more risky.“People are doing deals now where they take over the existing debt without refinancing it,” said Eamon Devlin, partner at MJ Hudson Group Plc. “People closing deals quickly will use equity and then get financing post transaction.”Other hazards include getting used as leverage by seemingly enthusiastic sellers to tease out rival bidders. CVC Capital Partners thought a deal had been agreed with family-owned sandal maker Birkenstock, only to lose out to a surprise counterbid from L Catterton, the private equity backed by luxury retailer LVMH.Bypassing formal sale processes can be a sign of a maturing market, with buyout firms studying ripening assets ahead of time so they can better convince their investment committees to move quickly. The fact that many companies, such as Rodenstock, have had multiple private equity owners means buyers often have better insights on targets than in previous decades.Despite that perceived level of comfort, there’s always the chance an overly aggressive pursuit could lead to assigning a value or capital structure that leaves a business exposed in a downturn.“The skill is knowing for which deals it is reasonable to run fast, and which deals require more diligence and caution,” said David Walker, a partner at law firm Latham & Watkins LLP. “In such a hot market, it is inevitable that some will get their fingers burnt.”(Adds details of Lonza specialty ingredients deal in 13th paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.