U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,306.26
    -67.68 (-1.55%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,294.95
    -597.65 (-1.76%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,532.46
    -218.94 (-1.59%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,008.51
    -39.58 (-1.93%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    106.21
    +2.80 (+2.71%)
     

  • Gold

    1,946.10
    +2.30 (+0.12%)
     

  • Silver

    25.40
    -0.14 (-0.55%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1133
    -0.0089 (-0.79%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7070
    -0.1320 (-7.18%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3331
    -0.0090 (-0.67%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.8580
    -0.1320 (-0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,258.35
    +1,040.18 (+2.41%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    986.59
    +9.60 (+0.98%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,330.20
    -128.05 (-1.72%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,844.72
    +317.90 (+1.20%)
     

Nextdoor beats expectations in first earnings report since going public last year

Alex Wilhelm
·3 min read

Today after the bell, locally focused social network Nextdoor reported its fourth-quarter earnings. The company combined with a SPAC last November, making today its first quarterly report since going public.

In good news for both Nextdoor investors and the general SPAC market, the company managed to best revenue expectations, leading to modest share-price appreciation in after-hours trading this afternoon. While still sharply under its pre-combination price of $10 per share -- Nextdoor's stock is worth $6.50 after its small after-hours gains -- the company's results are generally positive and worth our time to unpack.

Nextdoor's Q4

In the fourth quarter of 2021, Nextdoor recorded revenues of $59.3 million, up 47.9% from its year-ago tally of $40.1 million. However, the company also had an expensive quarter, with operating costs of $88.6 million -- up sharply from a year-ago mark of $55.5 million -- leading to a larger net loss of $29.3 million in the quarter, up from $14.9 million in Q4 2020.

What drove the huge gain in costs that led to Nextdoor's profitability taking a hit? Partially a sizable uptick in share-based compensation costs, something that we often see in companies that recently went public. For that reason, adjusted EBITDA may be a more reasonable profit metric for Nextdoor for this particular quarter. By that metric, Nextdoor lost a far-smaller $7.8 million, up only marginally from a year-ago adjusted EBITDA deficit of $7.6 million.

Social networks tend to provide a set of user-focused metrics to go along with their raw financial data, giving investors a look inside the mechanics of their community. Nextdoor is no different. I present to you a set of colorful bar charts:

Image Credits: Nextdoor investor presentation

Revenue we have discussed, so let's focus on the other two datasets. WAU, or weekly active users, is a key metric for Nextdoor; if its user count falls, it likely won't be able to close a revenue gap by merely squeezing more top-line from remaining users. Recall that Meta is having this issue to some degree. In good news for Nextdoor, WAU growth looks pretty solid in its last few quarters.

Even more, the company set what is at least a local maximum in its ARPU per WAU. What does that mean? The metric tracks average revenue per user for weekly active users. I guess we could call this ARPWAU? Which, incidentally, is the same sound that one might make if someone threw a bowling ball into their stomach.

Regardless, more WAU and more ARPU per WAU means more revenue. Which is what Nextdoor wants.

The future

Investors had expected Nextdoor to report $55.4 million in revenue in Q4 2021, per Yahoo Finance data. The company beat that mark.

Looking ahead, investors anticipate revenue of $48.41 million in Q2 2022 and $260.0 million for the year. In its earnings report, Nextdoor said that it expects $48 million worth of revenue for the current quarter and "between" $254 million and $256 million in revenue for the year, up from a prior target of $252 million.

Why aren't shares of Nextdoor appreciating more in light of its revenue beat and generally OK-looking user activity results? Perhaps the slight gap between its full-year 2022 guidance and street expectations. Investors like strong trailing results, but they also covet forecasts that best expectations, and Nextdoor didn't manage to both in its latest report.

Recommended Stories

  • Putin has 'shattered peace' in Europe says NATO chief

    NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg says Russian President Vladimir Putin has 'shattered peace' in Europe during a joint press conference with Polish President Andrzej Duda, on the sixth day of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

  • SmileDirectClub stock price falls below $2 per share following fourth quarter earnings

    For the year, SmileDirectClub’s revenue was $638 million, a 2.9% decrease from the prior year, and a net loss of $336 million, compared to a loss of $278.4 million in 2020.

  • 13 Under-$100 Office Chairs That Feel Like A Million Bucks

    The year 2020 was a big one for home office chairs (no explanation needed). Although these swivel seats have become a household staple, finding one that checks both the aesthetic and support boxes without obliterating your budget is tough. But where there's an internet connection, there's a way...to find the best cheap office chairs that are still as stylish and comfy as the ones that cost a million bucks (or, in this case, over $100). We capped the price at $100 because if we went any lower you

  • SoFi stock soars after fintech company gives upbeat earnings outlook

    Shares of SoFi Technologies Inc. were soaring 14% in after-hours trading Tuesday after the financial-technology company exceeded expectations with its earnings outlook.

  • Why Advanced Micro Devices Fell Hard on Tuesday

    The semiconductor growth stock fell hard along with the sector amid heightened Russia-Ukraine tensions.

  • Why Nio Stock Dropped After Deliveries

    As of 10 a.m. ET, Nio stock is down 3.4%. Nio reported a 10% increase in the number of cars delivered in comparison to February 2021 -- which sounds like good news. Problem is, in January Nio reported a 34% increase in deliveries year over year.

  • Nordstrom stock soars on huge earnings beat

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre breaks down Nordstrom's latest earnings beat as shares soar.

  • Lucid Motors misses on earnings, cuts production forecast

    Yahoo Finance's Pras Subramanian details the Q4 earnings miss from Lucid Motors as the EV manufacturer forecasts expected supply chain pressures.

  • Why Rivian Shares Sank Today

    A production update from a peer doesn't bode well for what Rivian will tell investors next week.

  • Why Shares of Bank of America, Wells Fargo, and JPMorgan Chase Are Struggling Today

    Shares of several large bank stocks based in the U.S. struggled today, as broader markets continued to be impacted by Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine, which is leading to a number of larger economic implications. Shares of JPMorgan Chase (NYSE: JPM) traded roughly 5.3% down as of 1:37 p.m. ET today. Shares of Bank of America (NYSE: BAC) traded 4.8% down and shares of Wells Fargo (NYSE: WFC) traded nearly 6% down.

  • Nord Stream 2 pipeline fires all its staff

    Maersk joins global shipping boycott cutting off Russia Explainer: How the West's sanctions are hurting Russia FTSE 100 slides 1.7pc as Ukraine jitters linger Ambrose Evans-Pritchard: It is time to drop an energy cluster bomb on the Kremlin Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • First Solar Stock Down As Fourth-Quarter Revenue Falls Short

    First Solar stock plunged as the solar products company reported quarterly results that fell short on revenue, as did the outlook for 2022.

  • Salesforce Stock Climbs As Earnings, Revenue Top Estimates

    Salesforce stock climbed after January-quarter earnings fell from a year earlier but topped views while revenue beat analyst estimates.

  • Why Alcoa Stock Jumped as Much as 13.5% Today

    Shares of Alcoa (NYSE: AA), one of the world's largest aluminum companies, rose as much as 13.5% on Tuesday. The move appears to be a response to the company's presentation at an industry conference, from which there was one really notable takeaway. Alcoa is a vertically integrated aluminum maker, offering the aluminum inputs bauxite and alumina as well as finished aluminum.

  • Why Shares of Endo International Slumped 22.8% on Tuesday

    Shares of Endo International (NASDAQ: ENDP) dropped 22.8% on Tuesday. The stock had closed at $3.11 on Monday and then opened at $2.83 on Tuesday before hitting a low of $2.40 in early trading. The stock is down more than 36% this year and more than 63% over the past 12 months, with a 52-week low of $1.94 and a 52-week high of $8.74.

  • Target reports record growth, stock skyrockets on earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi and Julie Hyman break down Target's blockbuster fourth-quarter earnings.

  • Nio Stock: Secondary Listing Removes Major Overhang, Says Analyst

    With geopolitical tensions front and center, investors were glad about Nio’s (NIO) latest announcement, sending shares up by 9% in the week’s first session. On Monday, the Chinese EV maker said the stock will begin trading in Hong Kong on March 10. Chinese stocks face the prospect of delisting in the US, given regulatory requirements and the constant tensions between the US and China. As such, a secondary listing provides a safety net. “In our view,” said Deutsche Bank’s Edison Yu, “The delistin

  • Dow sheds almost 600 points, U.S. stocks end sharply lower as Russia says it will begin attacks on Kyiv

    U.S. stock indexes end sharply lower Tuesday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average posting the sharpest decline, as Russia steps up its attacks on Ukraine.

  • Steel Producer Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Sees RS Rating Jump To 91

    Cleveland-Cliffs stock had its Relative Strength (RS) Rating upgraded from 88 to 91 Tuesday. Decades of market research reveals that the market's biggest winners often have an RS Rating of at least 80 at the beginning of a new climb. Is Cleveland-Cliffs Stock A Buy?

  • Billionaire Steven Cohen Loads Up on These 2 Penny Stocks

    Which stocks are either a fan favorite or a must-avoid? Penny stocks. These tickers going for less than $5 apiece are particularly divisive on Wall Street, with those in favor as well as the naysayers laying out strong arguments. These names are too appealing for the risk-tolerant investor to ignore. Given the low prices, you get more for your money. On top of this, even minor share price appreciation can translate to massive percentage gains, and thus, major returns for investors. However, ther