Nextdoor can help you find and book COVID-19 vaccinations

Nextdoor has announced that it’s launching a new mapping tool to help Americans get vaccinated. You don’t need to install the Nextdoor app on your phone to use the map the company created. You can access it online through your computer or smartphone. Once you’re on the website, you can input your ZIP code or city to find a list of pharmacies that carry COVID-19 vaccines. Once you tap the “Schedule appointment” button, you’ll be redirected to the pharmacy’s website or Vaccines.gov . The portal also includes a link to the website for the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Obviously at this point in the pandemic, there are a variety of tools you can use to find and book a vaccine appointment, including ones from Apple , Facebook and Google . From that standpoint, Nextdoor is late to the game. But as the company itself points out, the latest data from the CDC shows that nearly 47 percent of the US population hasn’t gotten a single vaccine dose and that the overall pace of vaccinations has slowed. So any tool that can help people find an appointment is a useful step in the right direction. It’s also one that makes sense for a platform like Nextdoor to include with its focus on local events, news and swaps .