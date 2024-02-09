Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (KIND) Exceeds Market Returns: Some Facts to Consider

In the latest trading session, Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (KIND) closed at $1.70, marking a +1.8% move from the previous day. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.57%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.14%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.25%.

The company's shares have seen an increase of 0.6% over the last month, not keeping up with the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 10.16% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.07%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on February 27, 2024. In that report, analysts expect Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. to post earnings of -$0.11 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 22.22%. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $51.46 million, showing a 3.41% drop compared to the year-ago quarter.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 79, this industry ranks in the top 32% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

