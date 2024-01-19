Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (KIND) Stock Drops Despite Market Gains: Important Facts to Note

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (KIND) closed the most recent trading day at $1.59, moving -1.24% from the previous trading session. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.23%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 1.06%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 1.7%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 17.86% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 1.98%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.94%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report. On that day, Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. is projected to report earnings of -$0.11 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 22.22%. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $51.46 million, reflecting a 3.41% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. At present, Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 53, which puts it in the top 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

