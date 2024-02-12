Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND) has caught the attention of institutional investors who hold a sizeable 31% stake

Key Insights

Institutions' substantial holdings in Nextdoor Holdings implies that they have significant influence over the company's share price

51% of the business is held by the top 8 shareholders

Insiders own 12% of Nextdoor Holdings

If you want to know who really controls Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. And the group that holds the biggest piece of the pie are institutions with 31% ownership. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

Since institutional have access to huge amounts of capital, their market moves tend to receive a lot of scrutiny by retail or individual investors. Hence, having a considerable amount of institutional money invested in a company is often regarded as a desirable trait.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of Nextdoor Holdings, beginning with the chart below.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Nextdoor Holdings?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

Nextdoor Holdings already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Nextdoor Holdings, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Nextdoor Holdings. Our data shows that Benchmark is the largest shareholder with 14% of shares outstanding. With 8.5% and 7.1% of the shares outstanding respectively, Greylock Partners and Shasta Ventures Management, LLC are the second and third largest shareholders. Furthermore, CEO Sarah Friar is the owner of 4.0% of the company's shares.

On further inspection, we found that more than half the company's shares are owned by the top 8 shareholders, suggesting that the interests of the larger shareholders are balanced out to an extent by the smaller ones.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. There are plenty of analysts covering the stock, so it might be worth seeing what they are forecasting, too.

Insider Ownership Of Nextdoor Holdings

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

It seems insiders own a significant proportion of Nextdoor Holdings, Inc.. Insiders have a US$77m stake in this US$655m business. We would say this shows alignment with shareholders, but it is worth noting that the company is still quite small; some insiders may have founded the business. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

With a 25% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over Nextdoor Holdings. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Private Equity Ownership

With a stake of 29%, private equity firms could influence the Nextdoor Holdings board. Some might like this, because private equity are sometimes activists who hold management accountable. But other times, private equity is selling out, having taking the company public.

Next Steps:

