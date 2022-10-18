U.S. markets open in 1 hour 24 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,758.25
    +69.00 (+1.87%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,726.00
    +496.00 (+1.64%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,341.25
    +231.00 (+2.08%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,774.40
    +32.40 (+1.86%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.24
    -0.22 (-0.26%)
     

  • Gold

    1,658.20
    -5.80 (-0.35%)
     

  • Silver

    18.72
    +0.00 (+0.01%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9832
    -0.0013 (-0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0150
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    30.89
    -1.13 (-3.53%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1303
    -0.0059 (-0.52%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    149.1210
    +0.1650 (+0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,577.21
    +122.73 (+0.63%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    444.31
    +8.84 (+2.03%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,998.17
    +77.93 (+1.13%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,156.14
    +380.35 (+1.42%)
     

Nextech AR Announces Record $6.7 Million 3D Model Purchase Order From a NASDAQ 100 Technology Company

Nextech AR Solutions Corp.
·5 min read
Nextech AR Solutions Corp.
Nextech AR Solutions Corp.

The Company is experiencing accelerated growth in orders for its 3D model business for e-commerce

TORONTO, Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire --  Nextech AR Solutions Corp. ("Nextech" or the "Company") (OTCQB: NEXCF) (CSE: NTAR) (FSE: N29), a Metaverse Company and leading provider of augmented reality ("AR") experience technologies, wayfinding technologies and 3D model services is pleased to announce it has received its single largest purchaser order to date of $6.7 million from a NASDAQ 100 technology company. The 3D models related to this $6.7 million order are to be delivered in the calendar year 2023. With the previously announced $700,000 3D model order to be delivered in Q4, 2022 the total new orders recently announced equals $7.4 million. These new 3D model orders set the stage for record growth in its 3D modeling business for the foreseeable future.

While $6.7 million is the most substantial 3D modeling order Nextech AR has received to date, the Company is still in negotiations for additional significant 3D modeling contracts from large enterprise customers, which it expects to announce shortly. These large enterprise orders demonstrate the Company's technical proficiency as a 3D model provider and leadership position in the transformation of the $5.5 trillion e-commerce industry from 2D to 3D. The Company is anticipating that its proprietary AI and computer vision expertise will play a major role in the growth of its future production of mass quantities of 3D models, which the Company estimates to be in the hundreds of millions.

CEO Evan Gappelberg commented, "The transformation from 2D online shopping to 3D is only in the first or second inning, similar to Artificial Intelligence, Robotics, Energy Storage, DNA Sequencing, Blockchain Technology, and other disruptive technologies. We are very fortunate to be positioned as one of the leaders in 3D technology transforming the $5.5 trillion e-commerce industry. We are now delivering mass quantities of 3D models to the highest standards, for the most demanding customers. We expect that global demand for 3D models will rapidly grow and then accelerate at a breakneck pace from 2023 into 2024. We see this massive demand for 3D models accelerating now because large enterprise e-commerce businesses have seen a positive ROI for 3D models and know that to remain competitive they will need 3D models. He continued, "Nextech AR has worked tirelessly over the past four years to cement itself as a leader in 3D model making at scale for large enterprise global customers and it is just now starting to pay off as evidenced by this $6.7 million order. The transition from flat 2D photos to 3D models is now in full swing presenting a massive opportunity which we plan to take full advantage of."

Recent 3D Modeling News Highlights

Earlier this year Nextech announced that it was in the testing phase with large enterprise accounts; it is evident that these accounts are now converting to large multi-year orders for 3D models. Winning new contracts, combined with contract renewals and expansion of existing contracts is driving the rapid growth of the Company's 3D model and augmented reality business in e-commerce.

About ARitize 3D

ARitize 3D is your one-stop-shop AR solution with automated 3D model creation at an unbeatable price. Our Artificial Intelligence (AI) will turn your existing 2D product images into high-quality 3D and Augmented Reality experiences. It's fast, it's easy and it will transform your eCommerce website.

With a 3D model, clients can interact with the product to see every detail: turn it, spin it, zoom in, zoom out, leading to 40% lower product returns, 93% higher click-through rate and a 90% reduction in product photography costs. The Company believes that this value creation and ROI are leading to the rapidly growing demand for the Company's 3D technology. Transform your online store into a dynamic virtual showroom. 3D models allow customers to see products from every angle and position them in their own space prior to purchasing. It's an exciting, immersive shopping experience that keeps customers more engaged, and better informed and helps your brand stand out from the competition.

ARitize 3D is the One-Stop-Shop 3D + AR solution for eCommerce that is:

  • Affordable - lowest cost provider

  • Scalable - fastest, seamless , high quality

  • Frictionless - requires low implementation effort

  • AI & ML powered - automated 3D model creation

  • End to End - from model creation to CMS & AR visualization

To learn more about ARway, please follow on Social Media: Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Facebook, and visit our website: www.arway.ai

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations Contact
Lindsay Betts
investor.relations@Nextechar.com  
866-ARitize (274-8493) Ext 7201

About Nextech AR  
Nextech AR Solutions is the engine accelerating the growth of the Metaverse. Using breakthrough AI, Nextech AR is able to quickly, easily and affordably ARitize (transform) vast quantities and varieties of existing assets at scale making products, people and places ready for interactive 3D use, giving creators at every level all the essential tools they need to build out their digital AR vision in the Metaverse. Our platform agnostic tools allow brands, educators, students, manufacturers, creators, and technologists to create immersive, interactive and the most photo-realistic 3D assets and digital environments, compose AR experiences, and publish them omnichannel. With a full suite of end-to-end AR solutions in 3D Commerce, Education, Events, and Industrial Manufacturing, Nextech AR is in a unique position to meet the needs of the world's biggest brands and all Metaverse contributors.

Nextech funds the development of its AR and Metaverse growth initiatives through its eCommerce platforms, which currently generate most of its revenue. Nextech's eCommerce platforms include: vacuumcleanermarket.com ("VCM"), infinitepetlife.com ("IPL") and Trulyfesupplements.com ("TruLyfe"). VCM and product sales of residential vacuums, supplies and parts, and small home appliances sold on Amazon. These eCommerce platforms serve as an incubator for developing and testing Nextech's leading edge AR, AI and machine learning applications for powering next-generation eCommerce technology.

To learn more, please follow us on Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Facebook, or visit our website: https://www.Nextechar.com.

Forward-looking Statements 

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain information contained herein may constitute "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as, "will be" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements regarding the completion of the transaction are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Nextech will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

Wire Service Contact
InvestorWire (IW)
Los Angeles, California
www.InvestorWire.com
212.418.1217 Office
Editor@InvestorWire.com


Recommended Stories

  • Nancy Pelosi's Stock Disclosure Reveals a Surprising Outcome

    U.S. lawmakers have been under the microscope lately for trading stocks in companies where they or their staff members might have some inside knowledge. The rules for buying and selling stocks were strengthened for Congress in 2012 by the Stop Trading on Congressional Knowledge Act. Developing rules about Congress members trading stocks is an ongoing process.

  • Goldman Sachs Profit Tumbles

    Goldman Sachs is the final major U.S. bank to announce third-quarter results. Here’s what the numbers show. + Profit fell 43% to $3.07 billion. + That translated to $8.25 a share. Wall Street expected $7.75, according to FactSet. + Revenue fell 12% to $11.98 billion, topping expectations of $11.42 billion. + Dealmaking dried up, pushing investment-banking revenue down 57%. + The bank officially announced an overhaul of its structure. If that sounds familiar, it’s because you [read about it first

  • Which Stock Is More Likely to 5X First: AbbVie or Tilray Brands?

    A major pharmaceutical company like AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) and a rising cannabis company like Tilray Brands (NASDAQ: TLRY) operate in different industries and have several other characteristics that make proper comparisons complicated. Tilray's smaller size and strong position in a rapidly growing industry would suggest to some that its stock has great potential to 5x in value relatively quickly. In contrast, AbbVie's got a large pipeline of potential new pharmaceuticals its developing.

  • Cathie Wood Doubles Down on These 2 Innovation Stocks

    Not many hedge managers have ignited as much controversy as Cathie Wood. The founder of Ark Invest has built her brand on running against the crowd. From her early embrace of tech stocks to her outspoken political conservatism, Cathie Wood has always been something of a lightning rod. Wood is staking her reputation and fortune on a belief that new technologies, and especially the way that new technologies will interact with each other, are going to completely transform our world. In her view, se

  • 3 Growth Stocks to Buy in a Bear Market

    Here are a few other promising companies with shares down sharply that you might want to consider. Each has the potential to grow robustly as this bear market eventually turns into a bull market. Shares of fintech giant PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) were recently down 69% from their 52-week high.

  • 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague

    When the curtain closes on 2022 in roughly two and a half months, Wall Street professionals and everyday investors are likely to look back on this year as one of the most trying on record. The first supercharged income stock that's a screaming buy for value-oriented investors is pharmacy chain Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ: WBA).

  • BofA Survey ‘Screams’ Capitulation With Rally Set for Early 2023

    (Bloomberg) -- The sentiment on stocks and global growth among fund managers surveyed by Bank of America Corp. shows full capitulation, opening the way to an equities rally in 2023.Most Read from BloombergForecast for US Recession Within Year Hits 100% in Blow to BidenBlinken Says China Wants to Seize Taiwan on ‘Much Faster Timeline’S&P 500 Bounces Off Make-Or-Break Technical Level: Markets WrapThe Time to Buy the Dip Is Fast Approaching — for One CountryRussia Hits Ukrainian Capital Kyiv With K

  • 3 REITs Making Massive Dividend Payments

    In a perfect investment world, all real estate investment trust (REIT) stocks would never lose 30% or more of their value, would pay safe and stable high-yielding dividends with no cuts and their funds from operations would easily cover the dividends each quarter. But 2020 is far from the perfect investment world, and REIT stocks are among the worst-performing stocks this year. Inflation, followed by multiple interest rate hikes and fears of a deep recession, has slashed the prices of almost all

  • Why Inovio Pharmaceuticals' Shares Jumped 17.31% on Monday

    Shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: INO) rose 17.31% on Monday. The clinical-stage biotech company specializes in developing and commercializing DNA medicines to help treat and prevent infectious diseases, cancer, and diseases associated with HPV (human papillomavirus), the most common sexually transmitted infection in the United States. Inovio has a 52-week low of $1.38 and a 52-week high of $7.77, and is down more than 63% this year.

  • Mullen Automotive, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:MULN) market cap dropped US$37m last week; Individual investors bore the brunt

    Every investor in Mullen Automotive, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MULN ) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. And...

  • Does Verizon Offer Good Value at 10-Year Low?

    With a price-earnings ratio of 7 and a 7% dividend, the stock looks compelling

  • Microsoft Lays Off Employees After Slowdown in Earnings Growth

    The software maker, which earlier said it had plans to cut positions affecting less than 1% of its total workforce, is latest tech company to show signs of concern about future demand.

  • Lockheed beats estimates on F-35 sales, maintains guidance

    U.S. weapons maker Lockheed Martin Corp reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue on Tuesday, helped by higher sales in its aeronautics unit, which makes the F-35 fighter jet, as the company sees demand for arms increasing after Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The maker of the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) launchers and their ammunition, which Ukraine is using to beat back Russia's incursion, saw lower profit margins compared with the same quarter a year ago. In July, Lockheed revised the figure down from $66 billion.

  • Johnson & Johnson Tops Estimates but Trims Full-Year Sales Guidance. The Stock Is Rising.

    The company expects sales in 2022 of $93 billion to $93.5 billion, down from prior expectations of $93.3 billion to $94.3 billion.

  • Want to keep beating the S&P 500 and at much lower risk? Bet on Buffett, and perhaps this younger clone, says fund manager.

    Don't leave Berkshire Hathaway out of your portfolio, says the oldest hedge fund in Central Europe. And they've also offer a Berkshire clone to think about.

  • Bear Market in US Stocks Still in Its Infancy Versus History

    (Bloomberg) -- History shows that the bear market in US stocks may be far from over.The S&P 500 Index has fallen 25% in a little more than nine months since its January peak, a shallower and shorter drop than is typical of similar instances over the last century. On average in that time, the benchmark has slid about 38% over a period of 15 to 16 months before reaching a bottom, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.With inflation and interest rates still rising, recession looming in many econo

  • Why Shares of Plug Power Are Climbing Today

    Included in the names booking gains today is fuel cell stock Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG), which is bouncing back after its fall on Friday. As of 10:42 a.m. ET, shares of Plug Power are up 5.3%. Shares of Plug Power came under particular scrutiny among the bears on Friday as the company announced that its 2022 revenue forecast would likely fall short of its original guidance.

  • Dow Jones Surges 550 Points, But This Key Signal Missing; Netflix, Tesla Earnings On Deck

    Dow Jones futures were higher ahead of Tuesday's open after the Dow Jones Industrial Average surged more than 550 points Monday.

  • 11 Best Dividend Stocks to Buy According to Warren Buffett

    In this article, we discuss 11 best dividend stocks to buy according to Warren Buffett. You can skip our detailed analysis of Buffett’s investment strategies and his fund’s recent developments, and go directly to read 5 Best Dividend Stocks to Buy According to Warren Buffett. As expected, Warren Buffett is using the current market selloff […]

  • 12 Best Future Stocks to Buy Today

    In this article, we will take a look at 12 best future stocks to buy now. If you want to see some more future stocks to buy, go directly to 5 Best Future Stocks to Buy Today. If the change today versus 100 years ago is any indication, the future will likely be different from […]