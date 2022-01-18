U.S. markets open in 1 hour 20 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,613.25
    -41.50 (-0.89%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,537.00
    -259.00 (-0.72%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,369.50
    -226.25 (-1.45%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,139.90
    -17.80 (-0.82%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.98
    +1.16 (+1.38%)
     

  • Gold

    1,813.40
    -3.10 (-0.17%)
     

  • Silver

    22.99
    +0.07 (+0.29%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1380
    -0.0030 (-0.26%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7720
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.44
    +1.13 (+5.56%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3583
    -0.0063 (-0.46%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.6910
    +0.1110 (+0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,737.01
    -847.85 (-1.99%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    999.27
    -26.46 (-2.58%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,571.52
    -39.71 (-0.52%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,257.25
    -76.27 (-0.27%)
     

Nextech AR Launches ARitize NFT For its 3D Models and Human Holograms

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Nextech AR Solutions Corp
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

• Company’s 3D Model Factory Now Mints 3D models into NFT’s Listed on Rarible and OpenSea • To Offer a Metaverse NFT Showcase through ARitize Map

VANCOUVER, B.C., Jan. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nextech AR Solutions Corp. (“Nextech'' or the “Company”) (OTCQB: NEXCF) (NEO: NTAR) (CSE: NTAR) (FSE: N29), a Metaverse Company and leading provider of augmented reality (“AR”) experience technologies and services is excited to announce that brands now have the ability to mint NFTs of their 3D models and human holograms created by Nextech. The company is also preparing to launch in Q2, 2022 the capability to showcase these NFTs in any Metaverse, including the Mini-Metaverses created with Nextech’s Metaverse creator app, ARitize Maps.

Nextech sees this new 3D model to NFT capability as a significant market opportunity, as more and more brands continue to enter the Metaverse and are looking for ways to engage consumers and convert their products to 3D. Nextech currently has, what it believes, is the world’s leading 3D modelling factory ARitize 3D, which enables retailers and manufacturers to turn their existing 2D product images or CAD files into exciting, high-quality 3D AR content.

The company's end-to-end solutions includes a number of exciting 3D/AR visualizations such as; product hotspots, animations, 360+ exploded views, 3D swirl ads, configurator, 3D carousel, virtual staging and room decorator.

Nextech’s ability to scale, along with its lightning-fast 3D model creation and unbeatable low cost distinguishes it from competitors and now with the minting of 3D NFTs further positions the company as a leading global 3D model factory. Currently the company is assisting numerous brands as a managed service, with the capability of selling the NFT with unlockable content on third-party marketplaces, such as OpenSea, Rarible, and others. However in Q2 with the rollout of its Metaverse Studio, minting 3D models created with ARitize 3D will be native to the platform and offered as another SaaS offering.

Evan Gappelberg, CEO of Nextech commented, “As our 3D factory is rapidly gaining momentum with daily new customer wins we strive to continue to offer state-of-the-art enhancements to our platform which is exactly why we are bringing to market the ability to mint a 3D model as a NFT. We view this as an exciting new market and large potential revenue opportunity for Nextech. As we enable our 3D models to be showcased as NFT’s in metaverses created with our spatial mapping SDK ARitize Maps we offer a very unique value propisition for brands, businesses, and independents. He continues “For example a creative artist could turn their artwork into digital 3D models, mint those 3D models into NFTs, and then showcase their NFT artwork in a metaverse museum all powered by Nextech. Or a brand can turn a product into a 3D model, mint the 3D model and control that 3D model all through the supply chain, offering the manufacturer a way to elevate the consumer experience and maintain brand control and integrity into the metaverse. I believe that with our innovative end-to-end solutions for ecommerce we have truly taken a leadership position in the 3D modelling world and now with our NFT minting of those 3D models called ARitize NFT, we have taken it to the next level and carved out our place in the metaverse.``

The market for NFTs surged to new highs last year, as NFT sales volume totalled $23 billion in 2021, compared to just $94.9 million the year before, according to DappRadar. In their 2021 Industry Report, they stated “The proof of ownership entitled to their holders and the integration of intelligent computational processes disrupted the way we treat digital art and collectibles. Hollywood, sports celebrities, and big brands like Coca-Cola, Gucci, Nike, and Adidas, made their dent in the space, providing NFTs with a different level of exclusivity. The power of attraction of these famous names has profoundly impacted NFTs and the blockchain industry overall.”

A non-fungible token (NFT) is a unique intangible and non-interchangeable unit of data stored on a blockchain, and is a fundamental component of the Metaverse and Web 3.0. Nextech continues to scale its 3D modeling factory with brands like Pier1, Kohls, Kmart Australia, Lighting Plus, Sears and others while bringing brands and businesses into the Metaverse through its ground-breaking ARitize Maps solution, and now with the minting NFT’s.

To learn more, please follow us on Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Facebook, or visit our website: https://www.Nextechar.com.

On behalf of the Board of Nextech AR Solutions Corp.
Evan Gappelberg
CEO and Director
info@nextechar.com
866-274-8493

For further information, please contact:
Investor Relations Contact
Lindsay Betts
investor.relations@Nextechar.com
866-ARITIZE (274-8493) Ext 7201

About Nextech AR
Nextech AR Solutions is a Metaverse company that develops and operates augmented reality (“AR”) platforms, transporting three-dimensional (“3D”) product visualizations, human holograms and 360° portals to its audiences altering e-commerce, digital advertising, hybrid virtual events (events held in a digital format blended with in-person attendance) and learning and training experiences.

Nextech focuses on developing AR solutions for the Metaverse, however most of the Company’s revenues are derived from three e-Commerce platforms: vacuumcleanermarket.com (“VCM”), infinitepetlife.com (“IPL”) and Trulyfesupplements.com (“TruLyfe”). VCM and product sales of residential vacuums, supplies and parts, and small home appliances sold on Amazon.

Forward-looking Statements
The CSE and the NEO have not reviewed and do not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain information contained herein may constitute “forward-looking information” under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as, “will be” or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results “will” occur. Forward-looking statements regarding the completion of the transaction are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Nextech will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.


Recommended Stories

  • 10 Stocks to Invest in Today According to Robert Richards’ Heathbridge Capital

    In this article, we take a look at the 10 stocks to invest in today according to Robert Richards’ Heathbridge Capital. You can skip our detailed analysis of Robert Richards’ history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, and go directly to 5 Stocks to Invest in Today According to Robert Richards’ Heathbridge Capital. Heathbridge Capital […]

  • 4 Pot Stocks to Avoid Like the Plague in 2022

    While the industry is full of promising growth stocks, some of which are already achieving recurring profitability, the following four pot stocks, all of which have a Canadian focus, should be avoided like the plague in 2022. The award for the most times a pot stock has appeared on a "stocks to avoid list" unquestionably goes to Canadian licensed producer Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ: ACB). Once upon a time, Aurora was the premier name among Canadian weed stocks.

  • 10 Top Stocks That Can Make You Richer in 2022

    A new year brings new opportunities for investors to punch their ticket to the greatest wealth creator on the planet: the stock market. While the idea might sound laughable, don't discount NextEra Energy (NYSE: NEE), which has delivered a positive total return to shareholders in 19 of the past 20 years! No utility in the country is currently generating more capacity from wind or solar than NextEra is.

  • Xi Jinping warns Fed against hiking interest rates

    Chinese President Xi Jinping took to the virtual stage at Davos to address Fed Chair Jerome Powell -- please don't lift interest rates.

  • 10 Dividend Stocks to Buy According to Ken Fisher

    In this article, we discuss the 10 dividend stocks to buy according to Ken Fisher based on Q3 holdings of his fund. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Fisher’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly to the 5 Dividend Stocks to Buy According to Ken Fisher. Kenneth Lawrence Fisher […]

  • fuboTV Announces Preliminary Q4 Results: Revenue and Subscriber Growth Better Than Expected

    The streaming TV specialist continues to rapid grow its revenue and subscriber numbers, much to the delight of shareholders.

  • Surging Bond Yields Send Nasdaq Futures Tumbling: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Treasury yields surged, Nasdaq 100 Index futures tumbled and global stocks were dragged down by concern that central banks will have to raise rates sooner than expected.Most Read from BloombergFourth Pfizer Dose Is Insufficient to Ward Off Omicron, Israeli Trial SuggestsDeadly Drone Strikes on UAE Raise Gulf Tensions, Roil Oil MarketOne of the World’s Wealthiest Oil Exporters Is Becoming UnlivableOlympic Ticket Sales Halted; Hong Kong Arrests: Virus UpdateSurging Bond Yields Send

  • 3 Unstoppable Growth Stocks to Buy If There's a Stock Market Sell-Off

    These three top growth names are already down a lot and trade at fair prices, but could become really huge bargains if the market falls more amid rising interest rates.

  • Dow Jones Futures Fall, Techs Dive As Treasury Yield Hits 2-Year High; Apple, Qualcomm Near Buy Points

    Dow Jones futures fell Tuesday morning, along with S&P 500 futures and especially Nasdaq futures, as the 10-year Treasury yield spiked to a fresh two-year high. The stock market rally is set to undercut key levels once again. The stock market rally is still standing, but is bruised and wobbly.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks Under $5 With up to 7% Yield and Substantial Upside

    Every investor wants to see his stocks pay off – or he wouldn’t be in the markets. But finding the right investment, the ‘one’ that will bring profits, no matter what direction the overall markets take, can sometimes be challenging. The two simplest courses of action an investor can take to ensure solid returns are based on common sense. The first is, to buy low and sell high. That is, find a cheap stock with sound fundamentals and good prospects for growth – and buy in to take advantage of the

  • Buy These 2 Small-Cap Stocks to Double Your Investment, Say Analysts

    Let’s not beat about the bush too much. At the end of the day every investor wants to see a strong return on their outlay. The stronger, the better. The thing is, the markets are predicated on a simple equation. Go with the safer bets, i.e. the mega-caps, and you will probably make bank, although less likely to see enormous gains. On the other hand, take a chance on a smaller, less established name and the rewards could be far grander. However, there’s a catch; this is a risky play and you are f

  • Billionaire Louis-Dreyfus Gets $457 Million From Trading Giant

    (Bloomberg) -- Just over a year ago, Margarita Louis-Dreyfus’s financial outlook looked grim. Most Read from BloombergDeadly Strikes on UAE Upset Efforts to Ease Gulf FrictionsFourth Pfizer Dose Is Insufficient to Ward Off Omicron, Israeli Trial SuggestsOne of the World’s Wealthiest Oil Exporters Is Becoming UnlivableDjokovic Loses Shot at Tennis History as Australia Deports StarChina Cuts Interest Rate as Growth Risks Worsen With OmicronThe Russian-born heiress was trying to sell a stake in Lou

  • What Type Of Shareholders Own The Most Number of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Shares?

    Every investor in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SRPT ) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups...

  • Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) earnings and shareholder returns have been trending downwards for the last five years, but the stock lifts 3.6% this past week

    Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited ( NYSE:TEVA ) shareholders should be happy to see the share price up 12% in the...

  • With Rate Increases Looming, Investors Dump Shares of Money-Losing Companies

    Cash-burning technology firms, biotechnology companies without any approved drugs and startups that listed quickly via SPAC mergers—some of which soared during the pandemic—have dropped sharply.

  • Apple, Tesla, Goldman Sachs, Amazon: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

    TODAY'S MARKETS Futures are dropping, with tech stocks on track to lead losses after the open. Government bond yields are climbing as investors position themselves for a higher interest-rate future.

  • Bitcoin May Soon Wake From Slumber, Derivatives Data Indicate

    Futures markets remain a powder keg for short-term volatility, one observer said.

  • Buy, Sell, or Hold Peloton Stock at $31 a Share?

    Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON) was the ultimate "stay-at-home" stock in 2020, as more people rushed to buy at-home fitness equipment to stay active. After soaring to a high of $171 in early 2021, the share price has sunk all the way to around $31 at the moment. With the share price approaching the $30 level, the valuation is starting to look very tempting.

  • Be a landlord for Amazon and FedEx with these REITs that yield up to 4.1%

    The REITs are paying big dividends from diverse commercial property holdings.

  • China’s XI Doesn’t Want the Fed to Raise Rates Either

    United and American Airlines earnings offer outlook on travel, airline CEOs warn of ‘catastrophic disruption’ from 5G rollout, Credit Suisse chairman resigns after Covid-19 rules breach, and other news to start your day.