Nextech3D.AI chief product officer Dasha Vdovina joined Steve Darling from Proactive to share news the company has seen a 963% increase in users of its Toggle3D.ai platform in the past 60 days.

Vdovina told Proactive that the AI-powered SaaS CAD to 3D Design Platform has crossed over 1,000 sign-ups on the platform. The company expects to spin-out Toggle3D in the next 60-days with the trading symbol being TGGL.

View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/nextech3d-ai-announces-company-has-surpassed-1-000-signups-for-toggle3d-platform-578989230