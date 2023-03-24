U.S. markets close in 2 hours 14 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,951.43
    +2.71 (+0.07%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,119.00
    +13.75 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,757.99
    -29.41 (-0.25%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,722.33
    +2.04 (+0.12%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.30
    -0.66 (-0.94%)
     

  • Gold

    1,982.70
    -13.20 (-0.66%)
     

  • Silver

    23.27
    +0.02 (+0.08%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0767
    -0.0070 (-0.65%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3730
    -0.0330 (-0.97%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2226
    -0.0063 (-0.51%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.6800
    -0.1090 (-0.08%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    27,702.81
    -587.08 (-2.08%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    602.18
    -16.20 (-2.62%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,405.45
    -94.15 (-1.26%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,385.25
    -34.36 (-0.13%)
     

Nextech3D.AI announces company has surpassed 1,000 signups for Toggle3D platform

News Direct
·1 min read

Vancouver --News Direct-- Nextech3D.AI

Nextech3D.AI chief product officer Dasha Vdovina joined Steve Darling from Proactive to share news the company has seen a 963% increase in users of its Toggle3D.ai platform in the past 60 days.

Vdovina told Proactive that the AI-powered SaaS CAD to 3D Design Platform has crossed over 1,000 sign-ups on the platform. The company expects to spin-out Toggle3D in the next 60-days with the trading symbol being TGGL.

Contact Details

Proactive Investors Canada

+1 604-688-8158

na-editorial@proactiveinvestors.com

View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/nextech3d-ai-announces-company-has-surpassed-1-000-signups-for-toggle3d-platform-578989230

Recommended Stories