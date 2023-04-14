U.S. markets open in 2 hours 18 minutes

Nextech3D.AI announces three key hires to its AI team as it continues to upgrade its platform

News Direct
·1 min read

Vancouver --News Direct-- Nextech3D.AI

Nextech3D.AI CEO Evan Gappelberg joined Steve Darling from Proactive to share details of another update to its platform to meet growing demand for 3D models.

Gappelberg also tells Proactive more about the new hires to its AI team to accelerate the production of 3D models related to Nextech3D.AI’s breakthrough generative AI, computer vision and 3D model mesh creation.

Contact Details

Proactive Investors Canada

+1 604-688-8158

na-editorial@proactiveinvestors.com

View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/nextech3d-ai-announces-three-key-hires-to-its-ai-team-as-it-continues-to-upgrade-its-platform-693597781