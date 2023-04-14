Nextech3D.AI announces three key hires to its AI team as it continues to upgrade its platform

Vancouver --News Direct-- Nextech3D.AI

Nextech3D.AI CEO Evan Gappelberg joined Steve Darling from Proactive to share details of another update to its platform to meet growing demand for 3D models.

Gappelberg also tells Proactive more about the new hires to its AI team to accelerate the production of 3D models related to Nextech3D.AI’s breakthrough generative AI, computer vision and 3D model mesh creation.

