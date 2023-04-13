Nextech3D.ai Expands Its AI Team With New Key Hires To Meet The Accelerating Demand For 3D Models For Ecommerce at Mass Scale

Breakthrough Generative AI Technology Gets Enhanced Feature Upgrades

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / April 13, 2023 / Nextech3D.AI (formally "Nextech AR Solutions Corp" or the "Company") (OTCQX:NEXCF) (CSE:NTAR) (FSE:EP2), a Generative AI-Powered 3D model supplier for Amazon, P&G, Kohls and other major e-commerce retailers is pleased to announce three new key hires to its AI team, as well as important feature upgrades to meet the accelerating demand for 3D models. These key hires are to accelerate the production of 3D models related to Nextech's breakthrough generative AI, computer vision and 3D model mesh creation. The Company's AI-powered platform is now ramping up its production capacity of 3D models for ecommerce brands globally at a massive scale, setting the stage for a record-breaking year in 3D model revenue.

A major contributor to Nextech3D.ai's 3D modeling success and ability to meet market demand is its Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI). Nextech3D.ai has already filed a number of patents to protect this groundbreaking AI technology. In February, Nextech3D.ai announced a major generative artificial intelligence (AI) breakthrough in 3D model texture creation. The breakthrough enables the Company to recreate high-quality 4K textures at scale from just small digital swatches in just seconds versus hours of manual labor, representing a 720x increase in production speed. This breakthrough in texture expansion technology will revolutionize the 3D modeling industry, and gives Nextech3D.ai a major competitive edge, further solidifying its leadership position in the global 3D model space for ecommerce. With this technology, Nextech3D.ai is revolutionizing the 3D modeling industry and making it possible to create photo-realistic 3D models as digital replicas of real-world products at scale for large enterprise customers. This technology places the Company in a leadership position in the 3D modeling for ecommerce industry, setting the stage for the Company to become cash flow positive, and expanding the AI team is a key piece to accelerating towards profitability.

New Hires for the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Team:

Katyani Singh - Computer Vision/Machine Learning Scientist

Katyani obtained her Masters in Computing Science at the University of Alberta. Her research interests lie in Computer Vision and Deep Learning. For the past 5 years, she has had the opportunity to work on diverse projects in these areas as part of various roles and internships. Her Master's thesis was part of a university collaboration with Intuit Inc where she worked on preprocessing document images using unsupervised learning methods. With her expertise in OCR, text-to-video generation, pose estimation, object detection, and fairness in synthetic data generation, she is now working on a mechanism responsible for 3D mesh creation.

Youssef Zaky - Computer Vision Researcher

With his strong background in deep learning and his passion for innovation, his role as a Computer Vision Researcher means he will be exploring and improving texturing techniques for computer vision projects.

Amir Salimnia - Computer Vision/Machine Learning Scientist

Amir is an MSc. Computer Engineering graduate from Western University with more than three years of experience developing machine learning. His primary focus is to understand the AI issues faced using the ARitize3D portal and to work on creating solutions and streamlining the processes for efficiency and scalability.

In addition to these key hires increasing the Company's ability to leverage its AI-powered platform, are the new features that expand the technology automation even further.

New Features

Automated Quality Assurance (QA) by customizing checklists on the internal portal;

Added "Priority" attribute to jobs - This lets the production team better sequence the outstanding jobs in the pipeline;

Large file upload - the Company has updated its capability to support uploading modeling source files 500MB or more;

Multi-region Support - enabled our modeling to be replicated across North America and Asia to speed up the downloading of the 3D models.

These new features benefit Nextech's current and future ecommerce clients and help to prepare for the Amazon marketplace by synchronizing workflows and processes to deliver models to Amazon's preferred suppliers faster and more efficiently.

Nextech3D.ai's CEO, Evan Gappelberg, comments "Nextech3D.ai's suite of products, including patented AI-based technology for 3D model creation and 2D to 3D conversion, has positioned it as a leader in the industry. The Company is already a preferred 3D model supplier for Amazon, representing a massive growth opportunity. With the increasing popularity of e-commerce globally, Nextech3D.ai's services are becoming more valuable, providing an excellent runway for ongoing growth." He continues, "with these three key hires, our AI team can now accelerate our development to meet the demand from Amazon. We are very excited to have Katyani, Youssef, and Amir onboard and we welcome them to the Nextech team and we look forward to their contributions to our mission which is to be the dominant 3D model supplier for ecommerce brands in 2023 and beyond."

About Nextech3D.ai

Nextech3D.ai is a company that provides AI-powered 3D modeling solutions focusing on the e-commerce industry. Its breakthrough generative AI technology enables the creation of high-quality 3D models quickly and efficiently. Nextech3D.ai's suite of products, including patented AI-based technology for 3D model creation and 2D to 3D conversion, has positioned it as a leader in the industry. The company is already a preferred 3D model supplier for Amazon, representing a massive growth opportunity. With the increasing popularity of e-commerce globally, Nextech3D.ai's services are becoming more valuable, providing an excellent runway for ongoing growth. For investors looking to participate in the commercialization of AI technology, Nextech3D.ai presents a unique investment opportunity.

The Company also develops or acquires what it believes are disruptive technologies and once commercialized, spins them out as stand-alone public Companies issuing a stock dividend to shareholders while retaining a significant ownership stake in the public spin-out.

On October 26, 2022 Nextech3D.ai spun out its spatial computing platform, "ARway" as a stand alone public Company. Nextech3D.ai retained a control ownership in ARway Corp. with 13 million shares, or a 50% stake, and distributed 4 million shares to Nextech AR Shareholders. ARway is currently listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE:ARWY), in USA on the (OTC: ARWYF) and Internationally on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE: E65). ARway Corp. is disrupting the augmented reality wayfinding market with a no-code, no beacon spatial computing platform enabled by visual marker tracking.



On December 14, 2022 Nextech announced its second spinout of Toggle3D, an AI-powered 3D design studio to compete with Adobe. Toggle3D is expected to be public in the first half of 2023.

