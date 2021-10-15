U.S. markets open in 4 hours 44 minutes

Nexteer Automotive Named 2021 Automotive News PACEpilot Innovation to Watch for Steer-by-Wire with Stowable Steering Column

·3 min read
In this article:
AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nexteer Automotive has been recognized as a 2021 Automotive News PACEpilot Innovation to Watch for its innovative combination of Steer-by-Wire (SbW) with Stowable Steering Column technologies.

Nexteer's award-winning combination of SbW with Stowable Steering Column reinvents the "behind-the-wheel" experience and opens an untapped frontier of advanced safety and performance features for autonomous and traditional driving.

"Nexteer is honored to be recognized by Automotive News as a 2021 PACEpilot Innovation to Watch for our innovative Steer-by-Wire with Stowable Steering Column solution. Together, these game-changing technologies are poised to transform the future of mobility by supporting OEM needs across industry megatrends like Electrification, Autonomy, Mobility-as-a-Service, Software and Connectivity," said Robin Milavec, President, Chief Technology Officer (CTO), Chief Strategy Officer (CSO) and Executive Board Director, Nexteer Automotive. "Earning this prestigious PACEpilot recognition further demonstrates Nexteer's global leadership in intuitive motion control solutions, as well as our ongoing commitment to relentless innovation that improves safety and performance for future mobility."

About Steer-by-Wire with Stowable Steering Column

Nexteer's SbW replaces the mechanical connection between the handwheel and roadwheels with algorithms, electronics and actuators. SbW opens the gateway to benefits that are not achievable with traditional steering solutions. SbW can enhance stability control, reduce braking distances, and is a preferred enabler for Park Assist and Automatic Emergency Steering (AES).

Nexteer's Stowable Steering Column utilizes custom-designed software and electronics that allow the steering wheel to be retracted into the dash and away from the driver when not in use. Stowable Steering Column also provides innovative solutions for crash safety, with ASIL-D steering column positioning.

When paired together, Nexteer's SbW with Stowable Steering Column opens a new world of cockpit design options and changes how drivers can use their vehicles - creating the opportunity for OEMs to re-invent and re-purpose the driver's cabin space. For example, when SbW is coupled with a Stowable Steering Column during automated driving, additional space is created for the driver to engage in other activities. This technology can also be used for traditional driving vehicles. When the vehicle is in park, Nexteer's Stowable Steering Column can extend the usable space in the vehicle cabin, creating a more spacious office-on-wheels.

About the 2021 Automotive News PACEpilot Program

The 2021 Automotive News PACEpilot program honored 10 emerging innovations from both global suppliers and small startups. PACEpilot recognizes post-pilot, pre-commercial innovations in the automotive and future mobility space. These represent product, software/IT system or process and idea incubators that have the potential to revolutionize an automaker's business. This was the second year Automotive News recognized PACEpilot honorees and the first time they named Innovations to Watch.

Nexteer's joint venture with Continental, CNXMotion, was also recognized as a 2021 PACEpilot Innovation to Watch for Brake-to-Steer.

For complete details of the Automotive News PACEpilot program and this year's Innovations to Watch, visit www.autonews.com/pace.

About Nexteer
Nexteer Automotive (HK 1316), a global leader in intuitive motion control, is a multi-billion dollar global steering and driveline business delivering electric and hydraulic power steering systems, steering columns, driveline systems, as well as advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and automated driving enabling technologies for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company has 27 manufacturing plants, four technical and software centers and 13 customer service centers strategically located in North and South America, Europe, Asia and Africa. The company serves more than 60 customers in every major region of the world including BMW, Ford, GM, Stellantis, Toyota and VW, as well as automakers in India and China. www.nexteer.com

Link to Nexteer Media Center
Link to SbW with Stowable Steering Column Media Kit

(PRNewsfoto/Nexteer)
(PRNewsfoto/Nexteer)

SOURCE Nexteer

