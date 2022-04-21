U.S. markets open in 4 hours 27 minutes

Nexteer Automotive Recognized with Two 2022 Manufacturing Leadership Awards

·4 min read
In this article:
  • NTXVF

Demonstrates Ongoing Commitment to Manufacturing Excellence;

Marks Fifth Consecutive Year Receiving Award

AUBURN HILLS, Mich, April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nexteer Automotive has been recognized as a winner of two 2022 Manufacturing Leadership Awards for its outstanding achievement in Digital Network Connectivity and Enterprise Integration and Technology.

(PRNewsfoto/Nexteer)
(PRNewsfoto/Nexteer)

In the Digital Network Connectivity category, Nexteer's winning project, Nexteer Traceability (Nextrace) Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES), utilizes an existing traceability system to produce MES reporting. It does this by connecting to multiple other sources of big data (i.e., master database, enterprise resource planning, etc.) to use low code technology to produce reports for production, engineering and quality departments. Benefits include providing a live, daily data summary of production, alarms and more; notifying key personnel of abnormalities; and bringing together many aspects of MES, such as production, quality, gaging, audits and more.

Nexteer's Digital Process Data Monitor, which won in the Enterprise Integration and Technology category, is a user-friendly, web-based dashboard that displays Nexteer process data for any machine wherever the user has access. The system allows the Nexteer user to evaluate any collected process data globally in the Company's Nextrace database through customizable web pages. It also includes extensive configurable alert options and can incorporate notifications through Microsoft Teams and email when an alert occurs.

"Nexteer is honored to be recognized by the National Association of Manufacturers for the fifth straight year for our commitment to manufacturing excellence. Each of our 2022 award-winning projects have expanded our capabilities, enhanced our efficiency and strengthened our commitment to Manufacturing 4.0 advancement," said Robin Milavec, President, Chief Technology Officer (CTO), Chief Strategy Officer (CSO) and Executive Board Director, Nexteer Automotive.

Nexteer has previously been recognized with Manufacturing Leadership Awards for:

  • 2021: Enterprise Integration Technology Leadership

  • 2020: Manufacturing Engineering Global Talent Management and Training

  • 2019: Enterprise Integration and Technology Leadership

  • 2018: Engineering and Production Technology Award

Nexteer will be recognized at the Manufacturing Leadership Awards Gala, which will take place on June 29, 2022.

About Nexteer

Nexteer Automotive (HK 1316) is the global leading motion control technology company accelerating mobility to be safe, green and exciting. Our innovative product and technology portfolio includes electric and hydraulic power steering systems, steer-by-wire systems, steering columns and intermediate shafts, driveline systems, eDrive and software solutions. The company solves motion control challenges across all megatrends – including electrification, software/connectivity, ADAS/automated driving and shared mobility – for more than 60 customers around the world including BMW, Ford, GM, RNM, Stellantis, Toyota and VW, as well as automakers in India and China. www.nexteer.com

Link to Nexteer Media Center

About the Manufacturing Leadership Awards

The Manufacturing Leadership Awards honor manufacturing companies and individual manufacturing leaders that are shaping the future of global manufacturing through digital transformation. Winning projects and individual manufacturing leaders have demonstrated achievement in one of a wide range of categories, and are chosen by a panel of expert judges for results that have delivered clear and compelling value, return on investment, and other tangible outcomes. The highest-scoring High Achiever in each project category, 2022 Manufacturers of the Year, and 2022 Manufacturing Leader of the Year will be unveiled at the Manufacturing Leadership Awards Gala on June 29, 2022.

For more information on the Manufacturing Leadership Awards, please go to https://www.manufacturingleadershipcouncil.com/leadership-awards/.

About the Manufacturing Leadership Council

Founded in 2008 and now a division of the National Association of Manufacturers, the Manufacturing Leadership Council's mission is to help manufacturing companies transition to the digital model of manufacturing by focusing on the technological, organizational, and leadership dimensions of change. With more than 3,300 senior-level members from many of the world's leading manufacturing companies, the MLC focuses on the intersection of advanced digital technologies, growth and improvement opportunities in operations, and changes to leadership and organizational structures as manufacturing enterprises pursue their journey to Manufacturing 4.0.

www.manufacturingleadershipcouncil.com

About the National Association of Manufacturers

The National Association of Manufacturers (NAM) is the largest manufacturing association in the United States, representing small and large manufacturers in every industrial sector and in all 50 states. Manufacturing employs more than 12 million men and women, contributes $2.25 trillion to the U.S. economy annually, has the largest economic impact of any major sector and accounts for more than three-quarters of all private-sector research and development in the nation. The NAM is the powerful voice of the manufacturing community and the leading advocate for a policy agenda that helps manufacturers compete in the global economy and create jobs across the United States.

The NAM's world-class staff of policy experts provide unmatched access and information on the key issues affecting your business and bottom line. We are on the front lines of a wide range of policy battles, from immigration reform and labor relations, to energy and the environment, to trade policy and taxes. At every turn, we are working on behalf of manufacturers in America to advance policies that help manufacturers do what they do best: create economic strength and jobs.

www.nam.org

SOURCE Nexteer

