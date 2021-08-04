U.S. markets open in 5 hours 16 minutes

Nexteer China Marks New Production Milestone of Two Million Rack-Assist Electric Power Steering Systems

·3 min read

SUZHOU, China, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nexteer Automotive, a leader in intuitive motion control, announced its China production milestone of two million Rack-Assist Electric Power Steering (REPS) systems at its Nexteer Suzhou Plant.

(PRNewsfoto/Nexteer)
(PRNewsfoto/Nexteer)

"Since the production of REPS began in Suzhou in 2015, we have provided these innovative, high-quality steering systems to numerous OEM customers across the region," said Yi Ren, General Manager, Nexteer Suzhou. "Our REPS systems support growing industry megatrends such as electrification and automation, and we're constantly updating our product portfolio to meet the growing need of OEMs for advanced safety and performance."

Nexteer's REPS is designed for heavier vehicles to handle higher front-axle loads and optimize packaging space. While providing branded steering feel and road feel, REPS also enables these heavier vehicles to take advantage of all the advanced safety and performance features enabled by EPS technology, such as lane keeping, park assist, traffic jam assist, lane departure warning and more.

REPS systems are also playing a critical role in global OEMs' transition toward electrification. For example, with the added weight of batteries in electric vehicles, OEMs are also turning to Nexteer's High-Output REPS systems, which nearly doubles the steering load capability of standard REPS. Nexteer's High-Output REPS system can steer up to 24 kilonewtons (kN) of load compared with 10-17 kN for a typical REPS system.

"Nexteer produced the world's first 12-volt REPS system in 2010 and has since become the global leader for REPS. Our REPS system provides millions of drivers around the world every day with industry-leading steering assistance and driving experience through advanced safety, performance and comfort – making driving safer, greener and more fun." said Dr. David Fan, Global Vice President and Asia Pacific Division President, Nexteer Automotive. "Nexteer continues to leverage our expertise in software, electronics and vehicle system integration to develop innovative solutions that enable a new era of safety and performance for all levels of automated driving, as well as supporting all modes of vehicle propulsion, be it traditional internal combustion, hybrid or pure electric systems."

In addition to REPS, Nexteer offers a complete portfolio of EPS systems that can steer vehicles of all sizes – from small cars to heavy-duty trucks and light commercial vehicles. Other EPS solutions from Nexteer include Dual Pinion-Assist EPS (DPEPS), Single Pinion-Assist EPS (SPEPS), Column-Assist EPS (CEPS) and High-Availability EPS.

About Nexteer

Nexteer Automotive (HK 1316), a global leader in intuitive motion control, is a multi-billion dollar global steering and driveline business delivering electric and hydraulic power steering systems, steering columns, driveline systems, as well as advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and automated driving enabling technologies for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company has 27 manufacturing plants, four technical and software centers and 13 customer service centers strategically located in North and South America, Europe, Asia and Africa. The company serves more than 60 customers in every major region of the world including BMW, Ford, GM, Stellantis, Toyota and VW, as well as automakers in India and China. www.nexteer.com

Link to Nexteer Media Center

SOURCE Nexteer Automotive

