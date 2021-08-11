U.S. markets open in 56 minutes

Nexteer Expands High-Output Capabilities for All Underhood Electric Power Steering Systems

·3 min read

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nexteer Automotive expands the output capabilities of its pinion electric power steering (EPS) systems to meet the needs of heavier electric vehicles (EVs) in segments B through D.

(PRNewsfoto/Nexteer Automotive)
(PRNewsfoto/Nexteer Automotive)

Nexteer's new high-output options for Single Pinon-Assist EPS (SPEPS) and Dual Pinion-Assist EPS (DPEPS) join Nexteer's previously announced High-Out Rack-Assist EPS (REPS) to provide high-output options for all types of underhood EPS systems.

The Company's new high-output options for DPEPS and SPEPS systems increase the steering capability by 12 to 20% – up to 14.5 kilonewtons (kN) for DPEPS and up to 12.5kN for SPEPS. These high-output solutions benefit OEM customers by enabling them to steer heavier EV loads in B through D segment vehicles without the need to move up to more premium EPS technologies that are traditionally employed for larger segment vehicles.

"Nexteer's high-output EPS portfolio expansion further enhances the Company's position within the growing electrification trend – as well as capitalizes on our global market leadership in REPS and market leadership with SPEPS in Europe," said Robin Milavec, Executive Board Director, Senior Vice President, Chief Technology Officer and Chief Strategy Officer, Nexteer Automotive. "We believe our expanded high-output EPS product portfolio further strengthens our ability to meet the needs of our customers globally, while also offering new opportunities to expand our customer base and market diversification in an increasingly electrified future."

In addition to Nexteer's new High-Output DPEPS and High-Output SPEPS systems, the Company's High-Output REPS increases the steering capacity of Nexteer's industry-leading REPS – steering up to 24kN of load compared with 10-17kN for a typical REPS system.

In addition to EVs, which are in many cases heavier than comparable internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles, High-Output REPS can also convert heavy-duty (HD) trucks and light commercial vehicles (LCV), in the 3.5–6T segment, from hydraulic to electric power steering. Now with the ability to steer these vehicle types electrically, drivers of HD trucks and LCVs can benefit from enhanced fuel efficiency, advanced safety and comfort features such as lane keep assist, crosswind compensation, trailer assist and more.

To date, Nexteer has booked three electric applications for High-Output REPS, including a full-size electric pick-up truck, an electric LCV (delivery van) and an electric autonomous Level 4 people mover (with no steering wheel).

ABOUT NEXTEER
Nexteer Automotive (HK 1316), a global leader in intuitive motion control, is a multi-billion dollar global steering and driveline business delivering electric and hydraulic power steering systems, steering columns, driveline systems, as well as advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and automated driving enabling technologies for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company has 27 manufacturing plants, four technical and software centers and 13 customer service centers strategically located in North and South America, Europe, Asia and Africa. The company serves more than 60 customers in every major region of the world including BMW, Ford, GM, Stellantis, Toyota and VW, as well as automakers in India and China. www.nexteer.com

Link to High-Output EPS Images

Link to Nexteer Media Center

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nexteer-expands-high-output-capabilities-for-all-underhood-electric-power-steering-systems-301352567.html

SOURCE Nexteer Automotive

