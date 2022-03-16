U.S. markets open in 2 hours 28 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,315.00
    +53.00 (+1.24%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,904.00
    +372.00 (+1.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,700.25
    +248.50 (+1.85%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,993.90
    +24.80 (+1.26%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    95.85
    -0.59 (-0.61%)
     

  • Gold

    1,924.60
    -5.10 (-0.26%)
     

  • Silver

    25.00
    -0.16 (-0.65%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1007
    +0.0053 (+0.48%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.1600
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    28.54
    -3.23 (-10.17%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3055
    +0.0016 (+0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    118.2840
    -0.0160 (-0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,329.15
    +1,658.39 (+4.29%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    903.83
    +36.57 (+4.22%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,254.64
    +78.94 (+1.10%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,762.01
    +415.53 (+1.64%)
     

Nexteer Reports Full Year 2021 Financial Results

·4 min read

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nexteer Automotive today reported annual results for its fiscal year ended December 31, 2021. Although 2021 provided another challenging operating environment resulting from the ongoing global pandemic which brought unprecedented supply chain constraints and inflationary pressures to the automotive industry broadly, Nexteer continued to execute its long-term strategy for profitable growth including further customer diversification and product expansion aligned with industry mega trends. While navigating the significant environmental challenges of 2021, Nexteer continued to successfully launch new customer programs driving revenue growth in excess of market, secured another strong year of customer program awards (Bookings) and achieved a record-setting Backlog of Booked Business.

(PRNewsfoto/Nexteer Automotive)
(PRNewsfoto/Nexteer Automotive)

"In 2021, we remained committed to our strategy for profitable growth and continued expanding and diversifying our revenue base. Our proven strategy served as a guide in navigating 2021's challenges including the global semiconductor supply shortage, commodity inflation, logistics challenges and continuing COVID-19 impact," said Guibin Zhao, CEO of Nexteer Automotive.

Full Year 2021 Financial Results
Nexteer reported 2021 revenue of US$3.359 billion which represented a 10.8% increase when compared with 2020. Adjusting for foreign currency and customer commodity recoveries, the Company's revenue increased by 7.2%, outperforming the increase in global OEM vehicle production of 2.5% by 470 basis points. This strong growth in excess of market reflected the favorable impact of current and carry-over conquest customer program launches and favorable vehicle mix.

Nexteer 2021 financial performance was significantly impacted by the various cost headwinds and customer production and operating challenges experienced across the broader automotive supply chain. Nexteer reported full year 2021 operating profit of US$115.2 million and net profit attributable to equity holders of 2021 was US$118.4 million, which was 1.4% higher when compared with a year ago.

36 Successful New Customer Program Launches
In 2021, Nexteer further expanded and diversified its reach across OEM customers, regions and product technologies with 36 customer program launches during the year. Of these customer programs, 32 represented new or conquest business and 15 represented EV launches.

"We had a strong year of customer Bookings and accomplished several notable successes – including breakthrough steering wins with a Japanese OEM, a segment leader in the utility and all-terrain vehicle field, a major global EV leader and multiple NEV startups in China. Going forward, Nexteer remains focused on where the industry is heading through strategic alignment on the industry megatrends – such as Electrification and Software," said Zhao.

Bookings and Backlog
In 2021, Nexteer achieved new customer program awards (Bookings) of $5.9 billion – of which 28% represented conquests from competitors, including breakthrough steering wins. Nexteer's Backlog of Booked Business stood at US$26.8 billion at the end of 2021 – a new record for Nexteer – of which 25% supports EV programs.

Product Expansion & Mega Trends: Electrification & Software
Nexteer remains focused on technology leadership and megatrend alignment for future growth. To that end, the Company announced today a new eDrive product line with the launch of a 48-volt Integrated Belt-Driven Starter Generator (iBSG) that enables hybrid versions of conventional internal combustion engines (ICE). This launch creates a foundation and entry point for the Company's exploration into additional eDrive applications and customer expansion.

In addition to eDrive, Nexteer along with its partner, Tactile Mobility, announced a new software product for Advanced Road Surface Detection and Tire Health Monitoring to improve vehicle health management, safety and performance.

In 2021, the Company earned the Automotive News PACEpilot "Innovation to Watch" Award for Steer-by-Wire with Stowable Column as well as Brake-to-Steer via Nexteer's joint venture with Continental; as well as Consumer Electronics Show (CES) Innovation Awards for Automated Steering Actuator for steering autonomous people movers plus Steer-by-Wire with Stowable Steering Column.

ABOUT NEXTEER
Nexteer Automotive (HK 1316), a global leader in intuitive motion control, is a multi-billion-dollar global steering and driveline business delivering electric and hydraulic power steering systems, steering columns, driveline systems, eDrive as well as software solutions. Nexteer's product portfolio supports mobility mega trends including electrification, software, ADAS, automation and more for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company has 26 manufacturing plants, four technical and software centers and 13 customer service centers strategically located in North and South America, Europe, Asia and Africa. The company serves more than 60 customers in every major region of the world including BMW, Ford, GM, Stellantis, Toyota and VW, as well as automakers in India and China. www.nexteer.com

Link to Nexteer Media Center

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nexteer-reports-full-year-2021-financial-results-301503303.html

SOURCE Nexteer Automotive

Recommended Stories

  • Why Nio Stock Is Firing Up After Morning Slump

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) stock sank this morning, only to bounce back swiftly, taking investors by surprise. At 10:44 a.m., Nio stock was up 7.3%. Panic selling has gripped the Hong Kong stock market, with institutional investors reportedly dumping stocks aggressively.

  • Elon Musk Recommends Investing In 'Physical Things' - Here Are 3 Physical Assets That Perform Well During High Inflation

    Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk posted in a Twitter thread on Monday advising followers to own “physical things” when inflation is high. In the tweet, Musk said “As a general principle, for those looking for advice from this thread, it is generally better to own physical things like a home or stock in companies you think make good products, than dollars when inflation is high. I still own & won’t sell my Bitcoin, Ethereum or Doge fwiw.” The biggest takeaway for some followers seems to ha

  • Alibaba, JD.com and Other China Stocks Soar. Here’s What Sparked the Turnaround.

    Chinese state-run news says the government will stabilize the stock market, which has endured a dramatic selloff, and boost economic growth.

  • Futures Climb as Ukraine Talks, China Lift Mood: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. futures and European stocks extended gains on Monday after the Kremlin hinted at progress in peace talks with Ukraine, adding to positive sentiment stoked by China’s vow to stabilize its battered markets. Treasury yields rose and the dollar slipped ahead of the Federal Reserve rates decision.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russia Keeps Up Shelling Ahead of More TalksLuxury Cruise Ship Runs Aground While Leaving Caribbean PortRussia Is Spiraling Toward a $150 Billion D

  • Amazon, Alphabet, and 8 Other Beaten-Up Growth Stocks Set to Soar

    Growth stocks have been walloped this year. Here are 10 that have more than 30% upside, according to average Wall Street price targets.

  • Alibaba and JD.com soar as China pledges to support markets

    Chinese- and Hong Kong-listed stocks soared on Wednesday after China's government pledged to support beleaguered markets.

  • Should You Consider Taking Profits From Your SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI) Stake?

    Baron Funds, an asset management firm, published its “Baron FinTech Fund” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A return of 2.53% was delivered by the fund’s institutional shares for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to its benchmarks, the S&P 500 Index, which appreciated 11.03%, and the […]

  • Why AMD Stock Rocketed Higher Today

    What really may be exciting investors, however, in addition to all the new product announcements, is the fact that investment bank Cowen & Co. apparently just named AMD as one of its top picks in semiconductor stocks. The big news in semiconductors Tuesday, after all, was Cowen's recommendation of AMD's larger competitor, Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), which Cowen named a "top pick" in the industry based on projections the company could earn $28 a share in 2030, and book $140 billion in revenues. In February, that analyst raised his target price for AMD stock to $160.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 8%

    Right now, markets are facing a variety of headline headwinds, with more building up beyond the horizon. The current obstacles are well known: inflation is high, the Russo-Ukraine war, and the Western sanctions on Russia, promise to wreak havoc on international finance and commodities networks, and the US Federal Reserve is expected to start hiking interest rate this week. As if all that weren’t enough, it’s a midterm election year. Both the Democrats and Republicans are maneuvering to find adva

  • 3 Growth Stocks You Won't Regret Buying in This Market Correction

    Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) began falling a lot sooner than the overall stock market did. Actually, Teladoc's revenue and its revenue per member increased last year despite the reopening of the U.S. economy. Teladoc estimates that it has a $75 billion opportunity within its existing membership base, largely through promoting the use of multiple products.

  • Alibaba Stock: Don’t Catch the Falling Knife, Says JPMorgan

    Amongst a market wide pullback, Alibaba (BABA) stock’s fall from grace over the past year has been one of the more eye-catching developments. The ecommerce giant just can’t seem to catch a break. Covid has reared its ugly head in China again and the prospect of US desisting for Chinese stocks is ever-present. And these developments clamber on top of regulatory clampdowns in China, a slowing economy and Alibaba going heavy on the investment side. Looking for a bright spot? Well, one is hard to fi

  • Cathie Wood Watch: Ark Buys Aerospace, China Carmaker; Sells Pharma

    Asset manager Cathie Wood continues to buy and sell stocks amid the market's volatility. Last week, she had choice words about oil prices.

  • Hedge Funds Are Selling Palantir Technologies (PLTR) and 9 Other Tech Stocks

    In this article, we discuss Palantir Technologies (PLTR) and 9 other tech stocks that hedge funds are selling. To take a look at some more tech stocks that hedge funds have been offloading in the past few months, go directly to Hedge Funds Are Selling Palantir Technologies (PLTR) and 5 Other Tech Stocks. The technology […]

  • Investors Sue Vanguard After Target Date Funds’ Big Tax Bill

    The lawsuit says that changes Vanguard made benefited institutional investors, but left individual investors with taxable accounts “holding the tax bag.”

  • Dow futures climb nearly 300 points as China moves, Fed decision in the spotlight

    U.S. stock futures on Wednesday pointed to an extension of the previous session's rally, as traders wait for the Federal Reserve's monetary policy decision and react to China's statement of support for its markets.

  • Why RLX Technology Stock Is Skyrocketing Today

    Shares of RLX Technology (NYSE: RLX) are soaring in today's trading. After a day of brutal sell-offs yesterday, RLX is benefiting from some rebound momentum. Chinese stocks got hit with their worst daily pullback since 2008 on Monday, but some companies in the category are bouncing back in today's trading.

  • China Stocks Jump Most Since 2008 as State Council Vows Support

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks across Hong Kong and China staged a stunning rebound after China’s state council vowed to keep its stock market stable amid a historic rout that erased $1.5 trillion in value over the past two sessions.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russia Keeps Up Shelling Ahead of More TalksLuxury Cruise Ship Runs Aground While Leaving Caribbean PortRussia Is Spiraling Toward a $150 Billion Default NightmareUkraine’s Anti-Tank Missiles Could See Russia Shift War TacticsUkraine Up

  • The Fed’s firefight with inflation finally begins: Morning Brief

    Top news and what to watch in the markets on Wednesday, March 16, 2022.

  • Why Ocugen Stock Is Jumping Today

    What happened Shares of Ocugen (NASDAQ: OCGN) were trading 12% higher as of 11:15 a.m. ET on Tuesday. The company didn't announce any new developments. However, reports of increasing new COVID-19 cases in various parts of the world appear to be fueling investors' optimism about the prospects for COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin.

  • Why Shopify Stock Surged Today

    What happened Shares of Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) rose 8% on Tuesday, as several macroeconomic factors helped to boost investor interest in the commerce platform's stock. So what Rapidly rising COVID-19 case counts in Asia and Europe are sparking fears of a new round of lockdowns after China imposed restrictions on several of its largest cities to stem an outbreak attributed to a highly contagious coronavirus variant.