Nexteer's Steer-by-Wire with Stowable Column: Key Enabler Across All Industry Megatrends

SHANGHAI, April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nexteer Automotive's award-winning combination of Steer-by-Wire (SbW) with Stowable Steering Column opens an untapped frontier of new safety and performance features and reinvents the "behind-the-wheel" experience for EVs, ICEs and vehicles across all levels of automation.

"Nexteer's Steer-by-Wire with Stowable Steering Column creates new possibilities in safety, performance, cockpit design and how people use their vehicles," said Robin Milavec, President, CTO, CSO and Executive Board Director, Nexteer Automotive. "As OEMs transition to electrified and software-defined vehicles, Nexteer's Steer-by-Wire solves many challenges such as reducing part proliferation by replacing specific hardware components with software as well as re-using components across EVs, ICEs, right and left-hand drive vehicles and even across all levels of automation."

According to Milavec, growing interest in Nexteer's Steer-by-Wire is driven by three factors. First, Steer-by-Wire is a key enabler across all industry megatrends. Second, many OEMs are leveraging the shift to electrification as an opportunity to rethink legacy systems, electrical/software architectures and introduce innovations that reduce complexity across mixed vehicle platforms. Third, Steer-by-Wire can help OEMs differentiate their brands and driver experiences in competitive markets.

Nexteer's SbW with Stowable Steering Column will be on display at the Company's 2023 Auto Shanghai booth (1BC011 in Hall 1.2) from April 18-27, as part of a vehicle concept display that highlights seamless integration of Nexteer's motion control solutions (both hardware and software) into a future software-defined vehicle.

About Nexteer's Steer-by-Wire with Stowable Steering Column

Nexteer's SbW replaces the mechanical connection between the handwheel and roadwheels with algorithms, electronics and actuators. SbW opens the gateway to benefits that are not achievable with traditional steering solutions. For example, Nexteer offers a complete technology solution – such as Hand Wheel Actuator, Road Wheel Actuator and Wheel-to-Wheel system and vehicle integration. The resulting system enables new, advanced safety and performance features such as improved stability control and braking distances, Automatic Emergency Steering, Brake-to-Steer, variable steering ratio and more.

Reduces Part Proliferation; Enhances Safety, Performance, Packaging

In addition, SbW supports cost efficiency through hardware standardization – enabling OEMs to re-use the same steering system on vehicle platforms with a mix of EVs, ICEs, left-hand and right-hand drive. Part proliferation is further reduced by software-enabled, variable steering ratios that achieve almost limitless steering ratios without the need for a variety of steering gear components.

SbW also opens new possibilities for flexibility in under-hood packaging – an important consideration for EV battery packaging. As a result, OEMs get a tailored steering feel with the latest in advanced safety and performance – all while increasing packaging flexibility and standardizing and reducing part numbers.

Nexteer's Stowable Steering Column utilizes custom-designed software and electronics that allow the steering wheel to be retracted into the dash and away from the driver when not in use. This innovative technology fits a longer column – up to five times greater stow distance – into similar packaging space as a traditional column. Nexteer's innovative design solution considers requirements for stow speeds, vehicle packaging and sound level. The Company's stowable column also provides innovative solutions for crash safety, with ASIL-D steering column positioning.

Nexteer's SbW with Stowable Steering Column has been recognized with several prestigious industry awards around the world including:

2021 Automotive News PACEpilot Innovation to Watch

2022 Consumers Electronic Show (CES) Innovation Award Honoree

2022 Society of Automotive Analysts' (SAA) Mobility Innovation Award for Technologies Enabling New Business Models

About Nexteer Automotive

Nexteer Automotive (HK 1316) is a global leading motion control technology company accelerating mobility to be safe, green and exciting. Our innovative product and technology portfolio includes electric and hydraulic power steering systems, steer-by-wire systems, steering columns and intermediate shafts, driveline systems and software solutions. The company solves motion control challenges across all megatrends – including electrification, software/connectivity, ADAS/automated driving and shared mobility – for more than 60 customers around the world including BMW, Ford, GM, RNM, Stellantis, Toyota and VW, as well as automakers in India and China. www.nexteer.com

