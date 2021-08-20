U.S. markets close in 4 hours 40 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,431.10
    +25.30 (+0.57%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,068.95
    +174.83 (+0.50%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,669.16
    +127.37 (+0.88%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,145.80
    +13.38 (+0.63%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    63.18
    -0.51 (-0.80%)
     

  • Gold

    1,784.60
    +1.50 (+0.08%)
     

  • Silver

    22.99
    -0.24 (-1.03%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1684
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2450
    +0.0030 (+0.24%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3621
    -0.0017 (-0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.8090
    +0.0680 (+0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    48,358.40
    +2,820.49 (+6.19%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,218.42
    +30.03 (+2.53%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,087.73
    +28.87 (+0.41%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,013.25
    -267.92 (-0.98%)
     

Nexteligent Submits June 30, 2021 Quarterly Filing to OTC Markets

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NEW YORK, Aug. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nexteligent Holdings, Inc. (OTC: NXGT) has submitted its June 30, 2021 Quarterly filing with OTCMarkets.com to remain in compliance. The Quarterly filing can be accessed by using the following link: https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/NXGT/news.

About Nexteligent
Nexteligent Holdings, Inc. (www.nexteligent.com) is a professional services firm serving the healthcare industry with business process optimization, administration, and financial management solutions. As part of its growth strategy, Nexteligent acquires small-to-medium size companies that service the healthcare industry and combines them with its specialized divisions to unlock their greater potential. Nexteligent provides revenue cycle management and financial services, durable medical equipment supply and management, preventative wellness and chronic care management, healthcare IT including telemedicine, and consulting services to hospitals, clinics, doctors, labs and skilled nursing facilities.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release are "forward-looking" statements. The words "anticipate," "believe," "ensure," "expect," "if," "intend," "estimate," "probable," "project," "forecasts," "predict," "outlook," "aim," "will," "could," "should," "would," "potential," "may," "might," "anticipate," "likely," "plan," "positioned," "strategy," and similar expressions, and the negative thereof, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements, which are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, may include projections of their respective future financial performance, their respective anticipated growth strategies and anticipated trends in their respective businesses. These statements are only predictions based on current expectations and projections about future events.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nexteligent-submits-june-30-2021-quarterly-filing-to-otc-markets-301359551.html

SOURCE Nexteligent Holdings

Recommended Stories

  • Assessing the Ownership of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) in Face of Regulatory Pressures

    Alibaba stock just made fresh new lows, falling down to levels not seen in 2 years. The stock is now dipping to a price-to-earnings ratio below 20, which is hard to imagine for an internet retailer in 2020. We will take a look at the shareholder structure and see what it can tell us about the current state of the company.

  • 3 Reasons BioNTech Isn't Nearly as Big as Moderna

    Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) has delivered impressive stock gains so far in 2021. Despite its stronger stock performance this year, BioNTech's market cap is only a little over half the size of Moderna's. Here are three reasons BioNTech isn't nearly as big as Moderna right now. In the second quarter, BioNTech reported revenue of 5.3 billion euros (around $6.2 billion).

  • 10 Best Stocks to Buy According to Warren Buffett

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best stocks to buy according to Warren Buffett. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Stocks to Buy According to Warren Buffett. Warren Buffett, the chief of Nebraska-based Berkshire Hathaway, is one of the most successful investors in […]

  • Why ChargePoint Stock Ran Out of Juice This Week

    The U.S. Senate passed a $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill last week, sending it to the House for further consideration. Funding for electric vehicle (EV) charging stations is contained in the bill, but investors continued the sell-off in EV charging network companies like ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE: CHPT) anyway. Stocks of electric vehicle names in general, and especially those focused on charging networks, have been on a steady decline since the end of June.

  • Applied Materials seesaws after Q3 earnings beat

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down the latest earnings report from Applied Materials.&nbsp;

  • S&P 500 hasn’t fallen 5% from a peak in nearly 200 sessions — what that tells market historians

    Absent a sharp sell off, Friday will mark the 200th session that the S&P 500 index hasn't produced a drawdown of at least 5% from its recent peak, making the current stretch of equity levitation the longest since 2016, when the market went 404 sessions without falling by at least 5% peak to trough.

  • 4 Stocks Billionaires Bought Hand Over Fist in the Second Quarter

    Earlier this week marked the deadline for institutional investment firms, hedge funds, and the ultra-rich to file Form 13F with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Although it's a dated snapshot that can be at least six weeks old at the time of the SEC filing, it still provides insight into the stocks and trends billionaire money managers might be chasing or shying away from. After poring over 13F data from aggregator WhaleWisdom.com, it became plainly evident that growth stocks were still very much on the minds of billionaire money managers.

  • SoFi vs. Upstart vs. LendingClub: Which Should You Buy?

    There is much debate over which of these three popular fintechs is the superior company and better investment opportunity.

  • 11 Biotech Stocks Popular On Reddit

    In this article, we discuss the 11 biotech stocks popular on Reddit. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Biotech Stocks Popular On Reddit. Biotechnology is one of the fields in which Reddit investors take active interest amid an explosive growth potential of the biotech industry. According […]

  • Why Dynavax, Novavax, and Inovio Stocks Sank This Week

    Investors appeared to be rattled by the U.S. government's decision to move forward with booster doses of mRNA vaccines.

  • Like The Trade Desk? You'll Love These 3 Adtech Stocks Too

    Digital advertising is a secular growth trend now in its second decade -- and one poised to last for another decade or more. On the inevitable march toward digital ads gobbling up $1 trillion in sales every year, The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD) has been one of the biggest winners from the advertising technology (adtech) industry. The stock price is up over 2,500% since the IPO in 2016.

  • 3 Shockingly Cheap Dividend Stocks

    Values can be hard to find on the stock market, especially after the rally we've had since early 2020. Procter & Gamble was a strong business before the pandemic struck, and it has only boosted its value since then.

  • Ark’s Cathie Wood says stock market ‘couldn’t be further away from a bubble.’ Here’s why.

    Star investor Cathie Wood, who runs a suite of popular ETFs in Ark Investment Management, says that there's no reason to fear that the market is becoming too bubblicious.

  • Why C3.ai Is a Buy Ahead of Earnings

    It's the only pure-play artificial intelligence company in the industry, and it's available at a steep discount.

  • Billionaire John Paulson Goes Big on These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks

    Every retail investor wants to ensure a solid portfolio return. The only question is, how? The stock market produces a vast mine of data, that by its nature forms a barrier to access. Some investors take a path of low resistance, and follow one or more market legends. These legends are the giants of the investing world, people like John Paulson. Paulson got his start in hedge management in 1994 with $2 million worth of initial capital. He was successful, and by 2003 he was managing $300 million

  • Why Alcoa Stock Plunged Today

    Investors are getting jittery about falling metal prices.

  • Deere Earnings Crush Estimates. The Stock Is Dropping.

    Deere reported $5.32 in per-share earnings for its fiscal third quarter. Wall Street was looking for $4.58 a share.

  • U.S. Stocks See Large Inflows as ‘Everyone Believes in TINA’

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. stock funds enjoyed their largest inflows in nine weeks, according to Bank of America strategists, as strong central bank support means there’s no alternative to equities to generate returns.U.S. equity funds attracted $12.8 billion in the seven days ending Aug. 18, Bofa said in a note, citing EPFR Global data. Worldwide, investors poured $23.9 billion into equities in the period, and pulled $4.5 billion from cash funds, the first outflow in five weeks.The BofA data, which wa

  • Why Jim Cramer Is Urging Investors Not To Sell Ford Stock

    Ford Motor Co (NYSE: F) has traded down to its lowest levels since May, but Jim Cramer urged investors not to sell Ford stock. As chip shortage issues continue to impact the automotive industry, Cramer said there are many things that are going well for Ford that investors should pay attention to. See Also: Ford Stock Breaks Critical Level "There are so many things that are going good at Ford including all new models and a decision to no longer lose money in a lot of different places," Cramer sai

  • Better Edge Computing Stock: Fastly or Cloudflare

    Fastly (NYSE: FSLY) and Cloudflare (NYSE: NET) were promising edge computing start-ups following their respective IPOs in the spring and autumn of 2019. Fastly got off to the hotter start, with many praising the company's edge compute technology as the winner during the early days of the pandemic. Since the start of 2020, Fastly shares are up 97% -- but Cloudflare's up an incredible 596%.