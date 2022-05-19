U.S. markets close in 3 hours 49 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,930.87
    +7.19 (+0.18%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,363.35
    -126.72 (-0.40%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,543.87
    +125.71 (+1.10%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,790.42
    +15.57 (+0.88%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    110.00
    +0.41 (+0.37%)
     

  • Gold

    1,841.70
    +25.80 (+1.42%)
     

  • Silver

    21.87
    +0.33 (+1.51%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0592
    +0.0126 (+1.21%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8240
    -0.0620 (-2.15%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2504
    +0.0162 (+1.31%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    127.6730
    -0.6240 (-0.49%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    30,381.10
    +1,550.05 (+5.38%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    675.78
    +23.55 (+3.61%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,302.74
    -135.35 (-1.82%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,402.84
    -508.36 (-1.89%)
     

Nextensa NV/SA : Shares repurchase

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Nextensa NV
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • NEXTA.BR
Nextensa NV
Nextensa NV

PRESS RELEASE

REGULATED INFORMATION
Brussels, 19 May 2022 – 5.40 PM CEST

Nextensa NV/SA : Shares repurchase

In accordance with article 8:4 of the Royal Decree of 29 April 2019 in execution of the Belgian Code of Companies and Associations, Nextensa announces that in the period between May 12, 2022 and May 18, 2022 included it has repurchased 1,954 treasury shares on Euronext Brussels as part of its announced share buy-back program1. The shares were repurchased at an average price (rounded) of € 68.43 per share. This share repurchase transaction was carried out to cover the purchase plans for the benefit of the executive management of Nextensa, and this within the limits set down in the (renewed) share repurchase authorization as granted by the extraordinary general meeting of shareholders on 19 July 2021.

Detailed operations per day

Date

Number of shares

Average price (€)

Minimum price (€)

Maximum price (€)

Total price (€)

12/05/2022

444

65.00

64.70

65.00

28,859.70

13/05/2022

10

66.50

66.50

66.50

665.00

16/05/2022

500

69.13

68.20

69.50

34,563.00

17/05/2022

500

69.46

69.00

69.90

34,727.90

18/05/2022

500

69.80

69.80

69.80

34,900.00

Total

1,954

68.43

 

 

133,715,60

Following the above transactions, the total number of treasury shares amounts to 63,111 (0.63% out of a total of 10,002,102 shares) as of 18 May 2022.

For more information
Michel Van Geyte,
Chief Executive Officer
+32 3 238 98 77
michel.van.geyte@nextensa.eu

About Nextensa

Nextensa NV/SA (previously named Leasinvest Real Estate) is a mixed property investor and developer since 19 July 2021. The company’s investment portfolio, which is spread over the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg (46%), Belgium (41%) and Austria (13%), had a total value on 31/03/2022 of approximately €1.34 billion. Nextensa is one of Luxembourg’s biggest property investors. The development portfolio is spread over the Tour & Taxis (B) and Cloche d’Or (L) sites, where mixed (residential and office) developments are ongoing and new sub-projects will be launched in the coming years. In addition, there is also a development pipeline in Belgium and Luxembourg of more than 300,000 m² of offices and residential real estate. The company is listed on Euronext Brussels and it has a market capitalisation of € 695.1 million (value on 18/05/2022).

Cfr. Press release « Shares repurchase », dd. December 8, 2021.


Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Markets haven’t acted like this since 1981 — and here’s how that played out

    The simultaneous decline of multiple asset classes is unusual. Here's what bottomed first 40 years ago.

  • Down Almost 70%, SoFi Technologies' CEO Keeps Buying Shares

    Investor sentiment has cratered in recent times in the wake of 40-year-high inflation, the Federal Reserve's decision to raise interest rates in response, and prolonged concerns in connection to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. With investors flocking to value stocks and safer assets for protection, shares of fast-growing technology companies have been especially crushed. The company's pullback has attracted the attention of CEO Anthony Noto.

  • ‘Stocks could really rally,’ bullish Wall Street analyst says despite pullback

    Oppenheimer Chief Investment Strategist John Stoltzfus joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss why he's not yet ready to revise his bullish S&P target lower, the pullback in the stock market, and Fed policy.

  • Warren Buffett Just Bought Lots of Stocks -- Here's the One I'm Most Excited About

    Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) recently filed its latest 13-F with the SEC, giving investors a look at the stocks that the Warren Buffett-led conglomerate bought during the first quarter. It turns out Buffett and his team started eight new stock positions. What does Markel do?

  • Here’s Why Vulcan Value Partners Reduced its Upstart (UPST) Stake

    Vulcan Value Partners, an investment management firm, published its first-quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. All five of the fund’s strategies trailed their respective benchmarks during the quarter. According to the fund, they ‘place no weight on short-term results, good or bad, and neither should you’. Vulcan Value […]

  • Shopify's Net Losses in Q1 2022 Are Not Because of Fulfillment Network

    Now investors can add one more item to the list of concerns: Shopify reported a $1.47 billion net loss in Q1 2022, compared to a $1.26 billion net profit a year ago. During the full-year 2021 financial update a few months ago, Shopify outlined how it would ramp up its investment in its shipping and logistics segment Shopify Fulfillment Network (SFN) in the next couple of years. This concerned some shareholders as Shopify continuously moves away from its ultra-asset-light and profitable e-commerce software business as it tries to woo over more merchants from platforms like Amazon.

  • Is Nvidia Stock a Buy Now?

    In particular, Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) has seen its stock price drop by 48%. The fall, understandably, has many investors asking if it's a good idea to buy Nvidia stock right now. Let's look closer at Nvidia's prospects, balance that with its valuation, and determine if long-term investors should buy now.

  • Why You May Regret Not Buying AMD Stock Right Now

    Shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) are down 29% in 2022, but there are no signs of a slowdown in the company's growth. The latest market-share numbers for the x86 processor space (which includes processors that are used in computers, servers, consoles, and Internet of Things devices) from Mercury Research tell us just why AMD has been putting up healthy growth quarter after quarter. AMD once again took business away from Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) in the first quarter of 2022 in key areas that sent its x86 market share to a record high.

  • Billionaires like Jeff Bezos and Bill Gates are making big bets on farmland — here are 2 effortless ways you can access it, too

    Inflation is running hot. Farmland can help your portfolio with that.

  • The Best Stocks to Buy With $100 Right Now

    Shares in these companies were trading above $300 in 2021 and they have what it takes to return to those levels in time.

  • Better Buy: Palantir Technologies vs. Amazon

    Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) and Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) both burned the bulls after their stocks hit all-time highs last year. Palantir's stock started trading at $10 after the data-mining firm went public via a direct listing in September 2020. Amazon's stock closed at an all-time high of $3,731.41 last July, but it subsequently tumbled to about $2,200 as investors fretted over its slowing e-commerce growth and rising expenses.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist

    Selecting stocks with great business models that have room to continue growing in the future is the secret to dividend investing. Here are three attractively valued dividend growth stocks that pay market-topping dividends to shareholders. NextEra Energy (NYSE: NEE) is the biggest publicly traded utility in the world, with a $140.1 billion market capitalization.

  • Will the stock market drop 20% or 48% from the peak? Here’s the key factor, says this strategist.

    The volatility for stocks is heating up, but how likely is it that we'll actually get a 40% plus drop as some think? It all depends on this, says Evercore.

  • 61 Billion Reasons to Buy Unity Software Stock

    What's more, the huge end-market opportunity the company is sitting on in real-time 3D content makes buying Unity stock a no-brainer following its big plunge. The impressive increase in revenue was driven by robust growth in customer spending.

  • Goldman Sachs Says Buy These 2 Dividend Stocks; Here’s Why

    Since early this year, Wall Street has faced a storm of macro headwinds that have turned last year’s bullish run into a bearish trend. Year-to-date, the NASDAQ is down 27%, and the S&P, with a loss of 18%, is not far behind. The drop in the markets comes along with gains in Treasury bonds – the 10-year Treasury note rate is nearly up to 2.9%. In a thumbnail summary, we can say that last year, investors looked at the markets through TINA’s (there is no alternative) eyes; now, conditions are start

  • ‘Crashes are the best times to get rich’ — here’s why Robert Kiyosaki thinks bitcoin’s plunge is great news and how you can take advantage of it

    ‘Rich Dad Poor Dad’ is looking to back up the truck.

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 2 Excellent Bargains for Investors

    Growth stocks are especially feeling the brunt of the market's sell-off, and as of this writing, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index is down over 27% from its all-time high, comfortably past the bear market threshold of 20%. Two such businesses with excellent fundamentals are Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG) and MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI). Let's see why overlooking these promising businesses now could turn out to be a missed opportunity.

  • The Dow Tumbled to Its Worst Day Since 2020. How One Stock Made It Happen.

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average slid 1,164 points, while the Nasdaq lost 4.7%. They remain above their lows for the year.

  • Bill Gates’ 2022 Portfolio: 7 Stocks to Sell

    In this article, we discuss Bill Gates’ 2022 portfolio and 7 stocks to sell. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Gates’ hedge fund performance, stock selection and history, go directly to Bill Gates’ 2022 Portfolio: 4 Stocks to Sell. Bill Gates is perhaps the most well-known billionaire in modern times. He amassed […]

  • Why Cisco’s Earnings Are Causing Networking Stocks Juniper and Broadcom to Sink

    Shares of Cisco Systems were sharply lower Thursday after the networking gear maker issued a weak sales forecast for its current quarter. The warning sent stocks of other networking companies tumbling. Cisco (ticker: CSCO) said it expects fiscal fourth-quarter revenue to fall between 1% and 5.5% from a year earlier.