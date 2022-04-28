U.S. markets close in 3 hours 50 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,217.15
    +33.19 (+0.79%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,451.45
    +149.52 (+0.45%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,567.50
    +78.57 (+0.63%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,872.50
    -11.53 (-0.61%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    103.81
    +1.79 (+1.75%)
     

  • Gold

    1,886.30
    -2.40 (-0.13%)
     

  • Silver

    22.98
    -0.48 (-2.07%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0508
    -0.0051 (-0.48%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8690
    +0.0510 (+1.81%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2437
    -0.0105 (-0.83%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.9510
    +2.5070 (+1.95%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,392.55
    +310.62 (+0.79%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    911.57
    -0.27 (-0.03%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,509.19
    +83.58 (+1.13%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,847.90
    +461.27 (+1.75%)
     

Nextensa NV/SA : Shares repurchase

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Nextensa NV
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • NEXTA.BR
Nextensa NV
Nextensa NV

PRESS RELEASE

REGULATED INFORMATION
Brussels, 28 April 2022 – 5.40 PM CEST

Nextensa NV/SA : Shares repurchase

In accordance with article 8:4 of the Royal Decree of 29 April 2019 in execution of the Belgian Code of Companies and Associations, Nextensa announces that in the period between April 21, 2022 and April 27, 2022 included it has repurchased 1,700 treasury shares on Euronext Brussels as part of its announced share buy-back program1. The shares were repurchased at an average price (rounded) of € 69.90 per share. This share repurchase transaction was carried out to cover the purchase plans for the benefit of the executive management of Nextensa, and this within the limits set down in the (renewed) share repurchase authorization as granted by the extraordinary general meeting of shareholders on 19 July 2021.

Detailed operations per day

Date

Number of shares

Average price (€)

Minimum price (€)

Maximum price (€)

Total price (€)

21/04/2022

349

69.15

68.70

69.40

24,133.60

22/04/2022

303

69.40

69.40

69.40

21,028.20

25/04/2022

188

69.20

69.20

69.20

13,009.60

26/04/2022

500

71.00

71.00

71.00

35,500.00

27/04/2022

360

69.89

69.90

70.30

25,161.10

Total

1,700

69.90

118,832.50

Following the above transactions, the total number of treasury shares amounts to 56,497 (0.56% out of a total of 10,002,102 shares) as of 27 April 2022.

For more information
Michel Van Geyte,
Chief Executive Officer
+32 3 238 98 77
michel.van.geyte@nextensa.eu

About Nextensa

Nextensa NV/SA (previously named Leasinvest Real Estate) is a mixed property investor and developer since 19 July 2021. The company’s investment portfolio, which is spread over the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg (45%), Belgium (42%) and Austria (13%), had a total value on 31/12/2021 of approximately €1.41 billion. Nextensa is one of Luxembourg’s biggest property investors. The development portfolio is spread over the Tour & Taxis (B) and Cloche d’Or (L) sites, where mixed (residential and office) developments are ongoing and new sub-projects will be launched in the coming years. In addition, there is also a development pipeline in Belgium and Luxembourg of more than 300,000 m² of offices and residential real estate. The company is listed on Euronext Brussels and it has a market capitalisation of € 705,1 million (value on 27/04/2022).

Cfr. Press release « Shares repurchase », dd. December 8, 2021.

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Teladoc stock crashes on earnings miss, slashed guidance

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss first quarter earnings for Teladoc.

  • The No. 1 Reason Not to Bet on DraftKings Even After the Sell-Off

    All bets are off on DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG) at this point; the online gaming stock has been through it all. The pandemic fueled massive growth for the company as consumers were forced to shift to mobile platforms in order to place their bets. As a result, DraftKings went on a massive bull run with the stock price extending beyond $70 in early 2021.

  • Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) May Have Run Too Fast Too Soon With Recent 26% Price Plummet

    Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. ( NASDAQ:WBD ) shareholders that were waiting for something to happen have been dealt a...

  • Boomers are leaving the stock market. Here’s what comes next, says this strategist.

    Our call of the day from TS Lombard chief economist Steven Blitz warns that the "golden era of Fed-controlled equity markets" is nearing an end.

  • Ready to Get Rich in the Stock Market? 3 Investments You Can't Go Wrong With

    Take a step back and look at the bigger picture: Some companies are stronger than the headwinds currently blowing against their stocks.

  • Why Teladoc Health's Latest Earnings Call Was So Disappointing

    Shares of Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) fell hard after U.S. stock markets closed on Wednesday in response to a dismal first-quarter earnings call. Using smartphones to connect patients with doctors is a minor challenge that at least a dozen of Teladoc's competitors can handle. With this fear of commoditization in mind, Teladoc Health boldly acquired a chronic-care management business called Livongo Health for $18.5 billion in 2020.

  • 2 Bargain Growth Stocks to Buy in a Nasdaq Bear Market

    Investors are increasingly worried about a recession, and those fears have caused the Nasdaq Composite to slip back into bear market territory. Currently, the growth-heavy index is down just over 20% from its high, but many individual stocks have been hit much harder.

  • Cathie Wood-Bet Teladoc Sinks in Worst Drop Ever on Grim Outlook

    (Bloomberg) -- Teladoc Health Inc., the digital health provider that’s backed by Cathie Wood’s ARK Investment Management LLC, cratered after slashing its forecast on cost inflation and a slowdown in sales. Most Read from BloombergFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaA Powerful Dynasty Bankrupted Sri Lanka in Just 30 MonthsAmazon’s Twitch Seeks to Revamp Creator Pay With Focus on ProfitRussia to Cut Gas to Poland, Bulgaria Until Pay Demands MetRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulg

  • Meta earnings were ‘bad, but not the worst,’ analyst says

    Wedbush Securities Managing Director of Equity Research Ygal Arounian joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the earnings report from Facebook parent company Meta, the outlook for revenue growth, and the metaverse.

  • Buy the Dip: 3 Stocks to Buy Today and Hold for the Next 3 Years

    These three stocks have all lost 25% or so of their value over the past year, but the long-term future isn't nearly that dark.

  • Ford beats earnings estimates amid auto inflation, EV push

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss first quarter earnings for Ford.

  • 2 Ridiculously Cheap Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Both Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN) and FIGS (NYSE: FIGS) are expanding rapidly while maintaining their competitive edge, and each company's valuation has fallen to a bargain price. Coinbase is one of the leading crypto trading platforms, with more than 89 million users and $278 billion in assets on the platform. Because of this leadership, the company was able to capitalize on the explosion of trading in cryptocurrency.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Keeps Dropping

    Semiconductor stock Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) suffered its second down day in a row on Wednesday, falling 3.5% through 10:30 a.m. ET. You can blame investment bank Evercore ISI for that. In a note covered by Marketwatch Wednesday morning, Evercore ISI analyst C.J. Muse blasted the entire semiconductor sector as "almost uninvestable today" -- and warned that this situation could persist into the second half of 2022.

  • Merck stock pops on earnings beat, COVID treatment sales

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss first quarter earnings for Merck.

  • This Could Spell Bad News for Novavax

    Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) investors are likely feeling frustrated. First, they had to wait as the company delayed filing for an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for its COVID-19 vaccine. Although there hasn't been a formal announcement from the agency that Novavax won't obtain the authorization, the writing could be on the wall that another vaccine may not be necessary for the U.S. market.

  • U.S. GDP unexpectedly contracted 1.4% in Q1

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi report on the unexpected decline in U.S. GDP.

  • 2 Healthcare Stocks That Could Go Parabolic

    Investors have moved to higher ground, deserting growth stocks in exchange for large, stable companies. Maker of genetic testing kits for a multitude of rare diseases across multiple medical specialties -- from ophthalmology to nephrology, and most organ systems in between -- Invitae (NYSE: NVTA) has been hit hard lately. Invitae has ridden the personalized medicine wave and is firing on all cylinders.

  • Ford Had a Strong Quarter. But There Could Be Trouble Brewing.

    The auto maker maintained its financial forecasts for the full year, but Wall Street isn't heaping praise on the quarterly results.

  • Tesla Stock Is Dropping Like a Stone. There’s No New Reason.

    Tesla shares opened higher Thursday then promptly fell. It isn't easy to find anything new spooking investors.

  • Qualcomm stock jumps premarket on earnings

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Julie Hyman discusses the rise in stock for Qualcomm.