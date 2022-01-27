U.S. markets close in 3 hours 56 minutes

Nextensa Nv/sa: Shares Repurchase

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Nextensa NV
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • NEXTA.BR

NEXTENSA NV/SA: SHARES REPURCHASE

In accordance with article 8:4 of the Royal Decree of 29 April 2019 in execution of the Belgian Code of Companies
and Associations, Nextensa announces that in the period between January 20, 2022 and January 26, 2022 included it has repurchased 2,450 treasury shares on Euronext Brussels as part of its announced share buy-back program1. The shares were repurchased at an average price (rounded) of €75.68 per share. This share repurchase transaction was carried out to cover the purchase plans for the benefit of the executive management of Nextensa, and this within the limits set down in the (renewed) share repurchase authorization as granted by the extraordinary general meeting of shareholders on 19 July 2021.

Detailed operations per day

Date

Number of shares

Average price (€)

Minimum price (€)

Maximum price (€)

Total price (€)

20/01/2022

450

76.27

76.00

76.50

34 320.00

21/01/2022

500

75.80

75.60

76.00

37 900.00

24/01/2022

500

75.69

75.40

75.90

37 843.80

25/01/2022

500

74.97

74.80

75.10

37 487.20

26/01/2022

500

75.75

75.40

76.10

37 875.00

Total

2 450

75.68

185 426.00

Following the above transactions, the total number of treasury shares amounts to 17,379 (0.17% out of a total of 10,002,102 shares) as of 19 January 2022. Since the original contract with the independent broker to buy own shares ends on January 31, 2022, but the objective to buy 65 000 own shares is not yet reached, the contract will be expanded till June 30, 2022. The same price conditions, as agreed in the original contract, will apply.

ABOUT NEXTENSA NV/SA

Nextensa NV/SA (previously named Leasinvest Real Estate) is a mixed property investor and developer since 19 July 2021. The company’s investment portfolio, which is spread over the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg (45%), Belgium (42%) and Austria (13%), had a total value on 30/09/2021 of approximately €1.41 billion.

Nextensa is one of Luxembourg’s biggest property investors. The development portfolio is spread over the Tour & Taxis (B) and Cloche d’Or (L) sites, where mixed (residential and office) developments are ongoing and new sub-projects will be launched in the coming years. On 30/09/2021 the total book value of this development portfolio was approximately €0.3 billion.

The company is listed on Euronext Brussels and it has a market capitalisation of € 752.2 million (value on 26/01/2022).

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

Michel Van Geyte,
Chief Executive Officer
T: +32 3 238 98 77
E: michel.van.geyte@nextensa.eu



1 Cfr. Press release « Shares repurchase », dd. December 8, 2021.


Attachment


